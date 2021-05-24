Rwanda Security Officers Undergo Training On Disarming, Protecting Child Soldiers

Dozens of Police and army officers are undertaking a special training on disarming, protecting child soldiers and how to intervene at an early stage if children are forcibly recruited in a conflict.

Rwanda is not at war, but army and police officers are participating as blue helmets in UN missions in numerous African states.

This training is meant to raise their awareness of how to deal with forcibly recruited child soldiers, therefore has an impact far beyond Rwanda’s borders.

The exercise is conducted under the Roméo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative, which works to prevent children from being forcibly recruited as soldiers.

German provides over €1.3million in support for this project, run by the Roméo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative with the aim of providing special training courses for soldiers and police officers in Rwanda.

According to the Initiative, protecting and helping forcibly recruited children plays a special role when it comes to post conflict peacebuilding, because if the children, often severely traumatised, cannot be given any perspective for their future in society, further conflicts are inevitable in the future.

“The Rwandan security forces could thus become a role model and pioneer in numerous conflicts on the African continent,” says Charlotte Renate Lehner, Chargée d’Affaires at the German Embassy to Rwanda.

“Trainees will acquire skills how to disarm and protect child soldiers, so that the children are not alone,” she made the remarks on Monday, May 24, 220 at the beginning of the training at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.

In attendance was also the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Operations, Deputy Comissioner Genneral (DCG), Chantal Ujeneza, Commandant of NPC, Commissioner of Police (CP) Christophe Bizimungu and Dr Shelly Whitman, Executive Director of the Dallaire Institute.

“Let me extend that trust and confidence in this joint initiative. We not only trust the trainer team present, we trust and believe in the capacity of the Rwandan trained UN soldiers and police staff, the internationally recognized peacekeepers on the African continent and elsewhere,” Renate Lehner said.

Meanwhile, one of the most important instruments of child protection has been the UN Secretary-General’s annual “List of Shame.”

Adopted in 2001, this mechanism was created to maintain the highest standard of verification for incidents—such as the recruitment and use of children as soldiers—and name every perpetrator, both member states and non-state actors, where grave violations against children were independently confirmed.

The Dallaire Institute and other eminent persons and experts on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) supported by Watchlist, recently released a report analyzing and critiquing the process for listing perpetrators.

The report’s findings cover the last ten-year period and include several cases where influential member states have evaded listing, by lobbying to be delisted or avoid being listed altogether, despite committing grave violations against children.

In a series of landmark resolutions starting in 2001, the United Nations Security Council has placed the plight of children affected by conflict squarely on the international agenda.

“Building on the strong international consensus that children must never be used as soldiers, the Security Council unequivocally condemned a set of serious violations affecting children in war, triggering concrete consequences for perpetrators,” the report reads in part.