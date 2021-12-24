Business
Rwanda Secures US$20M From Arab Bank For Kigali Innovation City
Rwanda and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) have signed a financing agreement worth US$ 20 million (Approximately Frw 20 billion) to support the development of basic infrastructure at Kigali Innovation City (KIC) project.
KIC is a flagship government program aimed at creating an ecosystem centered around high-tech, innovation and talent development to accelerate Rwanda’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.
It is a 61-hectare development within the Special Economic Zone that will encompass a work-live-play community that integrates universities, Grade A offices, residential and student housing, retail facilities and business hotels in an innovative and green smart-city concept.
The KIC has attracted Africa50 as a co-investor together with Government of Rwanda to build the required ecosystem in the Kigali Special Economic Zone.
Africa50 and Government of Rwanda through Rwanda Development Board are investing 50/50 in the early-stage development activities to increase bankability of the project with a view to also sourcing other strategic sponsors and co-investors.
The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana noted: “The Kigali Innovation Center Project will support the implementation of our National Strategy for Transformation, with a focus on positioning Rwanda as a globally competitive knowledge-based economy.
This financing from BADEA will allow Government to meets its execution commitments which are mainly to deliver key infrastructure including roads, utilities such as electricity and water as well as well as digital infrastructure”.
The Director General of BADEA Dr. Sidi Ould TAH said: “We are excited to be involved in this important and historical project which is a fruit of your country’s vision.
BADEA is committed to upscale its support to Rwanda especially in areas of ICT and innovation, as we believe digital transformation is not only an opportunity for Africa but the only way for Africa to achieve the fourth and fifth industrial revolution
Claire Akamanzi, the CEO of Rwanda Development Board said: “Innovation is a strong element of Rwanda’s Vision so the Kigali Innovation City project is an important for the development of our country. We are happy that BADEA will support the delivery of key basic infrastructure.”
KIC has already attracted universities such as universities Carnegie Mellon University, the Africa Leadership University, the Africa Institute of Mathematical Sciences and the University of Rwanda Centre for Biomedical Engineering and E-Health (UR-CEBE), and to pharmaceutical Cooper Pharma.
Some of them have started operating within KIC and include Cooper Pharma, CMU, and ALU while UR-Center of Excellence in Biomedical Engineering (CEBE) is under construction and African Institute of Mathematical Sciences is also considering the same.
Cooperation between Rwanda and BADEA focuses on infrastructure development such as building strong road network, increasing electricity coverage as well as water and sanitation.
Rwanda Lifts Travel Ban On Southern-African Countries, RwandAir Resumes Flights
Rwanda has cleared countries in the Southern African region on its travel ban list prompting the resumption of airline services starting by Wednesday this week according to RwandaAir.
“We are pleased to announce the resumption of services to Southern Africa effective December 23, 2021,” RwandaAir said a statement on Monday.
This comes after the cabinet resolutions suspended the flights to the region to contain the further spread of the new Omicron variant.
In the new guidelines, the government has imposed strict measures on travelers entering and departing Rwanda at Kigali International Airport where travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours and and another prior to departure.
RwandaAir has assured their clients flight ticktes that were affected during the ban will be rescheduled.
“If you booked your ticket directly from our sales office or website, kindly email us to online refunds. However, refunds are now taking longer than usual due to high volume of queries were are handling,” the RwandaAir statement reads.
Meanwhile, many countries are removing Southern African countries from the travel list ban but UAE still restricts movements to and from Zimbabwe.
“Zimbabwe remains on the list of restricted countries in UAE. Passengers who have been in Zimbabwe in the last 14 days cannot enter Dubai,” the RwandaAir release clarifies.
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned travel bans slapped on his country and its neighbors over the new coronavirus variant Omicron saying that he was “deeply disappointed by the decision of several countries to prohibit travel.”
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has unveiled a plan to construct a 61 hectares Kigali Innovation City (KIC) smart hub that will catalyze Rwanda investment eco-system and create over 50,000 new jobs on the market.
According to RDB, KIC is a flagship of the Government of Rwanda which aims to create over 50,000 jobs during the life of the project, generate US$150 million in ICT exports and attract over US$300 million in foreign direct investment.
RDB describes the KIC project as a “Mixture of use world-class and smart innovation hub aimed at developing cutting edge solutions and help stimulate economic growth in Rwanda, region and on the continental basis.”
The project is sponsored by Africa50, a pan African investment platform in collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board and Ministry of ICT and Innovation.
Under the new agreement signed between RDB and Africa50, sets out principles of the partnerships to design, finance, construction and operations of the KIC project.
The implementation of the master plan will start with the construction of the horizontal infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, street lighting, walkways as well as a mixed-use first building and visitor entry in 2022.
The building will also include Grade A office spaces and research and development facilities, start-up business incubators, and supporting facilities for retail, hospitality and accommodation.
Kigali Innovation City already houses two world-class universities – Carnegie Mellon University Africa and African Leadership University and the University of Rwanda Centre of Biomedical Engineering and e-health that is under construction.
Speaking at the launch of the project, Claire Akamanzi, the CEO of RDB, said the signed agreement will allow to accelerate the development of the project and finalize the pre-development activities required to attract additional private sector players to co-develop and co-finance the strategic project with the Government and Africa 50.
Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobisse, promised that the company will continue deploying finance projects as well as financing expertise to mobilize the private sector and structure the financing for the project.
He added; “KIC resonates with our strategy to fund infrastructure assets that help create meaningful jobs and value addition, stimulate economic opportunities for existing and future generations, with a focus on preserving natural resources.”
Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary of ICT and Innovation who was present at the event, said that Rwanda’s social and economic transformation agenda requires bold investments and innovation and technologies.
“KIC will provide infrastructure an ecosystem as we position Rwanda to become a pan African innovation hub and to grow our knowledge-based economy,” he said.
World Bank Gives Rwanda US$170M To Accelerate Implementation Of Human Capital Development Program
The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved US$175 million in International Development Association (IDA)* financing to help advance Rwanda’s policy and institutional reform program for human capital development and inclusive economic growth.
This financing package consists of an US$87.5 million IDA grant and US$87.5 million IDA credit; and is the second in a series of three development policy financing operations, with the first US$150 million approved in December 2020.
One of the salient features of this program is strong multisectoral collaboration among several government ministries and institutions to collectively deliver key results at various stages of the human lifecycle.
The program addresses obstacles to human capital development by improving financing and enhancing families’ access to health, nutrition, education, and social safety net services.
It focuses on providing equitable opportunities for poor and vulnerable households to invest in their human capital, empowering women, and developing strong governance and accountability mechanisms at the decentralized levels.
The reform program is yielding impressive results. For instance, the proportion of regular beneficiary households of the Vision 2020 Umurenge Program enrolled in human capital-focused social safety net interventions has increased from 19 percent as of March 2020 to 41.5 percent as of September 2021.
The proportion of young children now receiving a minimum package of integrated early childhood development services in accordance with national standards has gone up from 17 percent in 2020 to 42 percent in November 2021.
Health sector financing reforms have ensured that over 85 percent of the target population has been covered by community-based health insurance, up from 69 percent in 2020.
These efforts have been critical to ensure that people have access to financially sustainable health insurance schemes in Rwanda.
The program also remains responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of October 2021, 111,265 households, largely reliant on informal work, received emergency cash support to help tide over losses of income during the pandemic—already surpassing the target of 100,000 households.
About 58 percent of these recipients have been women. Education sector reforms related to the strengthening of teaching and learning at the pre-primary, primary and secondary levels were adversely affected by the pandemic-related school closures but thanks to prudent measures taken by the government, these reforms are expected to accelerate in 2022.
“Human capital development is at the heart of Rwanda’s resilient recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is the foundation of Rwanda’s longer-term development agenda. This comprehensive multisectoral and multi-year program focuses on accelerating more and better investments in people to deliver key results at various stages of the human lifecycle,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda.
“Our collaboration with the government and other development partners to strengthen Rwanda’s human capital, aims to ensure that all citizens benefit from and also productively contribute to sustainable economic growth in the country.”
Importantly, the program facilitates inter alia continued strengthening of Rwanda’s social protection system to effectively reach families that need it most, deepening of Rwanda’s decentralization reforms to allow for improved service delivery to citizens by local government, and improved fiscal transparency and debt management.
“The Government of Rwanda’s commitment to human capital development is manifested in strong leadership, good design, and effective implementation of a multisectoral reform program, which has started producing impressive results,” said Iftikhar Malik, World Bank Lead Human Development Specialist and the project Task Team Leader for this operation.
“Thanks to a combination of people-centric policy, institutional reforms, and our sectoral project and advisory support in partnership with ministries and institutions, we can anticipate inclusive growth and a more prosperous outlook for the citizens of Rwanda in the coming years”.
Rwanda is an early adopter of the World Bank’s Human Capital Project, a global network of 82 countries of all income levels that focuses on more and better investments in people for greater equity and growth.
The performance and results being achieved through this programmatic series should also contribute to global learning in this important thematic area.
* The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives.
IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries.
Since 1960, IDA has provided US$458 billion to 114 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about US$29 billion over the last three years (FY19-FY21), with about 70 percent going to Africa.
