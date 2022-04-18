Schools in Rwanda have reopened for the third term ending a short holiday since March 31, 2022.

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has also released a nationwide ‘back to school’ transport schedule for boarding students.

Parents are required to respect this transport schedule by sending boarding students to school on time for them to arrive at their schools no later than 5pm while wearing their uniforms.

Education officials at district and sector levels are responsible for supervising bus parks as students travel back to their respective schools and the way they are received by their schools.