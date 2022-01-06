Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano

MTN Rwanda has swapped out 15% of its fleet for electric vehicles. This initiative was announced during a “Go Green Drive” in Kigali earlier on Monday, December 13, 2021.

This development is part of an environmental initiative dubbed MTN Project Zero, which aims to realise greater energy efficiencies and lower carbon emissions.

In the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development, Rwanda committed to address the challenge of climate change and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by 2050. Additionally, MTN Group announced earlier in the year its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by no later than the end of 2040.

MTN Rwanda said it is playing an active role to contribute to these ambitions, today announced the launch of Project Zero which will see a series of environmental initiatives to be rolled out starting now and into the new year.

This project prioritises renewable solutions, efficient emerging technologies and energy storage.

Environment Minister, Dr Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, congratulated MTN Rwanda for the launch of Project Zero aligning with Rwanda’s Climate action plan to reduce 38% of greenhouse gases emissions by 2030 (compared to business as usual) leading up to the country’s Vision 2050 of a carbon neutral economy.

“I take this opportunity to encourage other players in our economy to go Green and scale up initiatives that reduce greenhouse gases emissions while aiming at efficiency,” she said.

She added that Rwanda has provided fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to create an enabling environment for renewable energy and electric mobility transition.

“Beyond benefiting from reduced air pollution, such green initiatives will reduce our reliance on imported items such as fuel and contribute to a more stable economy as well as improved well-being,” Dr. Mujawamariya noted.

During the Go Green Drive with the press, Mitwa Ng’ambi, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer said that every year, climate change continues to threaten us as individuals, as a country and globally.

“Being a global issue, we have a part to play in addressing it. Studies have shown that cars emitting carbon fumes are the highest contributors of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere and at MTN Rwanda, we are determined to transform how we do things with the launch of MTN Project Zero, kicking off today with the introduction of these electric cars to our fleet. Though there’s still so much more to be done, this is just the beginning of what we hope to accomplish in reducing overall emissions across our footprint in Rwanda,” she said.

MTN Project Zero, that underpins the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development, encompasses several initiatives that will be implemented under MTN’s umbrella strategy Ambition 2025.

These include, modernizing and activating power saving features in the Radio Network to consume less power, solar power sources in Data centres as well as emphasis on electronic waste management, amongst others.

“We recognize that we need to reduce our overall emissions and acknowledge that this can only be achieved through strong collaborations with our partners. We encourage our partners to join this movement towards a Green Rwanda” added Ng’ambi.

MTN as a Group, believes that while it builds and operates telecommunications infrastructure to drive greater digital and financial inclusion, that this must not come at the expense of the future of our planet. The company will keep addressing the needs and challenges of society, which include playing its part in mitigating the effects of climate change.

“Our sustainability vision is clear – it is to create shared value for stakeholders through responsible environmental, social and governance practices,” concluded Ng’ambi.