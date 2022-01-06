Environment
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
Rwanda’s border district of Rubavu is currently suffocating with high levels of sulphur pollution in the air but government says it is not linked to the ongoing Nyiragongo volcanic activity.
Early this week, the Volcanic Observatory of Goma reported that Nyiragongo volcano was exiting various fumes, particulates and seismic activity causing panic in zones surrounding the mountain.
Across the border, the Rwanda Environment Management Authority deployed a team to assess the quality of the air in Rubavu District and the water quality of Lake Kivu.
This agency installed 6 additional mobile air quality monitoring units and took numerous samples from Lake Kivu. The findings indicate that water quality of Lake Kivu remains stable with no observable changes from the long term average.
Measurements show that the quality of the air in Rubavu District is currently unhealthy, with increased levels of particulate matter (PM 2.5) being recorded over the last three days.
While the air quality has worsened in recent days, this is likely the result of human activity such as pollution from motorised transport and wood and charcoal burning rather than volcanic activity, which would have led to increased levels of sulfur dioxide (SO2).
“Due to the poor air quality, residents in Rubavu District are encouraged to continue wearing masks and limit outdoor physical activity where possible,” REMA said in a statement.
Environment
Nyiragongo Volcano Threatens To Erupt Again
The population in Goma City, DRC is living under threat following tremours linked to Nyiragongo volcano.
Volcanological Observatory of Goma (OVG) said in a statement that based on the instrumental data acquired by the team of scientists during the period from December 26 to 29, 2021, the level of continuous vibrations (volcanic tremors) is very high at the stations of Nyiragongo summit, Kibati, Rusayo and Bulengo.
According to the document, the observations of various field missions carried out during this period show that the activity is concentrated between the localities of Kibati-Shaheru-Mudjoga, adding that there are white fumes and bluish and intense heat.
In other places, there are collapses and an odour of sulfur dioxide is felt. “Ash falls and Pelé’s hair are reported to us in the inhabited places of the Bukumu / Nyiragongo chiefdom”, notes the press release, which indicates that given this intense volcanic activity currently observed on the southern flank of Nyiragongo, the team of scientists from the OVG continues the field activity.
The Goma Volcanological Observatory therefore advises the population of Goma and the surrounding area to observe the strict rules of hygiene by washing their hands and vegetables, covering food and dishes and not to use rainwater. It is also recommended to report to the OVG any abnormal phenomenon observed in connection with the volcano.
Environment
Snowing Somewhere In Africa?
As Christmas is just almost 5 days away, it is always snowing in some parts of Africa all year-round but the challenge is can you guess where?
Wode Maya a popular Ghanaian YouTube personality, vlogger, and aeronautical engineer has challenged his fans to locate the place where it is snowing in Africa. He has posted photos on his twitter handle laying on snow and moulding a snow sculpture.
“Snowing Somewhere In Africa! Guess which country ????” he noted.
Meanwhile, snowfall is a regular occurrence at Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. There have been permanent glaciers on the Rwenzori Mountains, on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Rwanda’s south eastern part of the country in October 2020 was hit by snow causing traffic disturbances for a long time. Hundreds of truck and car drivers were forced to spend the night on the road connecting Karongi (Western) to Rusizi (South West).
Other countries in Africa that get snow include; Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho, and South Africa.
Environment
MTN Rwanda Now Using 15% Of Its fleet As Electric Vehicles, Launches ‘Project Zero’
MTN Rwanda has swapped out 15% of its fleet for electric vehicles. This initiative was announced during a “Go Green Drive” in Kigali earlier on Monday, December 13, 2021.
This development is part of an environmental initiative dubbed MTN Project Zero, which aims to realise greater energy efficiencies and lower carbon emissions.
In the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development, Rwanda committed to address the challenge of climate change and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by 2050. Additionally, MTN Group announced earlier in the year its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by no later than the end of 2040.
MTN Rwanda said it is playing an active role to contribute to these ambitions, today announced the launch of Project Zero which will see a series of environmental initiatives to be rolled out starting now and into the new year.
This project prioritises renewable solutions, efficient emerging technologies and energy storage.
Environment Minister, Dr Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, congratulated MTN Rwanda for the launch of Project Zero aligning with Rwanda’s Climate action plan to reduce 38% of greenhouse gases emissions by 2030 (compared to business as usual) leading up to the country’s Vision 2050 of a carbon neutral economy.
“I take this opportunity to encourage other players in our economy to go Green and scale up initiatives that reduce greenhouse gases emissions while aiming at efficiency,” she said.
She added that Rwanda has provided fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to create an enabling environment for renewable energy and electric mobility transition.
“Beyond benefiting from reduced air pollution, such green initiatives will reduce our reliance on imported items such as fuel and contribute to a more stable economy as well as improved well-being,” Dr. Mujawamariya noted.
During the Go Green Drive with the press, Mitwa Ng’ambi, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer said that every year, climate change continues to threaten us as individuals, as a country and globally.
“Being a global issue, we have a part to play in addressing it. Studies have shown that cars emitting carbon fumes are the highest contributors of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere and at MTN Rwanda, we are determined to transform how we do things with the launch of MTN Project Zero, kicking off today with the introduction of these electric cars to our fleet. Though there’s still so much more to be done, this is just the beginning of what we hope to accomplish in reducing overall emissions across our footprint in Rwanda,” she said.
MTN Project Zero, that underpins the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development, encompasses several initiatives that will be implemented under MTN’s umbrella strategy Ambition 2025.
These include, modernizing and activating power saving features in the Radio Network to consume less power, solar power sources in Data centres as well as emphasis on electronic waste management, amongst others.
“We recognize that we need to reduce our overall emissions and acknowledge that this can only be achieved through strong collaborations with our partners. We encourage our partners to join this movement towards a Green Rwanda” added Ng’ambi.
MTN as a Group, believes that while it builds and operates telecommunications infrastructure to drive greater digital and financial inclusion, that this must not come at the expense of the future of our planet. The company will keep addressing the needs and challenges of society, which include playing its part in mitigating the effects of climate change.
“Our sustainability vision is clear – it is to create shared value for stakeholders through responsible environmental, social and governance practices,” concluded Ng’ambi.
