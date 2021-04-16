National
Rwanda Rotates Peacekeepers In Central Africa Republic
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Thursday, April 15, conducted the rotation of its two Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 320 officers serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).
Rwanda FPU-2 contingent of 160 officers left Kigali International Airport at about 10am under the command of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Jerome Ntageruka.
It will conduct its peacekeeping duties in Kaga-Bandoro, over 300kms north of the capital Bangui.
Rwanda FPU-1 also with 160 officers left KIA at about 7pm led by CSP Claude Bizimana. They will be deployed in the capital Bangui.
The replaced contingents later arrived back home safely after 15 months of successful tour-of-duty.
Commissioner of Police (CP) George Rumanzi, Commissioner for Operations and Public Order, presided over the departure and arrival of the contingents, in behalf of RNP leadership.
CP Rumanzi commended the contingents that returned home for their resilience, exhibiting Rwandan values and serving with integrity throughout their peacekeeping mission.
“The RNP leadership and the country in general appreciates your professional character and service during your tour-of-duty despite the challenges and hard situation you experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. You served selflessly with dignity that defines the image of Rwanda,” CP Rumanzi said.
The service, he said, continues back home and urged them to maintain their professionalism and discipline in their new deployments.
The officers will be quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before joining their families or taking new deployments back home.
CP Rumanzi urged them to continue observing Covid-19 prevention measures including wearing face mask, observing social distancing, washing hands and other government directives.
SP Octave Mutembe Butati and SSP Eric Kabera Mwiseneza guided FPU-1 and FPU-2, respectively, safely back home.
The contingent commanders thanked the officers under their command for the professionalism, teamwork, respect and discipline which guided their successfully peacekeeping duties.
During the 15 months, they conducted various duties including protection of displaced persons, public order management, escort duties, protection of high profile officials but also distributed water among local communities facing water shortage, among others.
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
Faustin Twagiramungu a former Prime Minister of Rwanda has increasingly lost relevance despite his repeated badmouthing tirade from exile.
The current 60% Of Rwanda’s Population is aged between 0-24 years- these have nothing they know about Twagiramungu the man who was once considered as distinguished to lead this country.
In the early 90’s, the political situation in Rwanda had brewed to very toxic levels to the extent that mediations between government and the Rwandese Patriotic Front repeatedly couldn’t bear fruit.
On October 1st, the Rwandese Patriotic Front through its military wing launched a protracted armed struggle against the regime of Maj. Gen. Juvenal Habyarimana yet alongside, mediated talks went on to find a political negotiated solution.
Later in 1993, the two parties met in Arusha Tanzania and agreed on many things all compiled in the Arusha Peace Agreement which was a culmination of numerous high-level meetings held respectively in Tanzania, on 17th October, 1990, in Gbadolite, Republic Zaire, on 26th October, 1990, in Goma, Republic of Zaire, on 20th November, 1 in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, on 17th February, 1991, in Dar Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, on 19th February, 1991and from 5th to 7 March, 1993.
The two parties accepted the principle of power-sharing within the framework of a Broad-Based Transitional Government.
One of the major provisions in this agreement between the two parties is Article 6- it states;
“The two parties agree on the appointment of Mr. TWAGIRAMUNG Faustin as Prime Minister of the Broad-Based Transitional Government, in accordance with Articles 6 and 51 of the Protocol of Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Rwanda and the Rwandese Patriotic Front on Power-Sharing within the framework of a Broad-Based Transitional Government.”
This is an important article that propped up Twagiramungu into lime light although the real person under his skin would reveal much later since it was not possible as everything turned ugly in 1994 culminating into a horrendous Genocide against Tutsi which claimed over a million lives.
The RPF decided to single handedly confront the Regime and subsequently stopped the genocide and established a new government.
After the Rwanda Patriotic Front captured Kigali, Faustin Twagiramungu was appointed Prime Minister the first head of government. He later resigned in 1995 then exiled himself to Belgium.
For the first time President Paul Kagame in June 2019, revealed what many did not know about some of the top officials in the first government after the genocide.
President Kagame was speaking at the Anti-Corruption Summit in Abuja, Nigeria- He shared his personal experience and encounter with the multifaceted problem of corruption.
The theme of the summit was ‘Curbing Electoral Spending: A panacea to Public Corruption’. This summit was organized by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Sharing his complex encounter with corruption in the first government after the 1994 genocide, Kagame says the first Foreign Affairs Minister connived with prime minister and was given cash hundreds of dollars to go abroad and re-open embassies or open new embassies- this guy never came back yet he had been in office for a few months.
“Today this man is one of the main opposition leaders living in France and he is claiming to fight for democracy. Where he is hosted they believe him and is not the only one.”
A couple of years later the Prime Minister that connived with this fugitive Foreign Affairs minister also agreed then with president of the transition government and was given another bunch of money to go and buy Mercedes Benz cars for cabinet Ministers.
“When I learnt about this, I went to my president and told him that we are making a mistake. We shouldn’t be buying Mercedes Benz cars for ministers. We need to build institutions first. I told the President this is wrong.”
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has invited his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouli and Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed to a summit within 10 days to evaluate the negotiations regarding the disputed Grand Rennaisance Dam.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement late on Tuesday. The PM is concerned that the dam’s construction has reached an advanced stage, making “reaching a deal before the start of operation an urgent and pressing matter”.
Last week, talks involving the three countries hosted by the African Union chair, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), failed to reach a binding agreement over the operation of this controversial Dam on river Nile.
Egypt and Sudan have been pushing for a binding agreement before Ethiopia completes the filling of the dam’s vast reservoir which it began last year.
Last week, Ethiopia offered to share data with Egypt and Sudan, but the proposal was rejected by Khartoum and Cairo which complained of “fallacies” in the figures and an “unacceptable tendency” by Addis Ababa to take unilateral steps.
Ever since the construction began on the U$4.6 billion dam in 2011, Egypt – which depends on the Nile for some 97% of its irrigation and drinking water – has regarded the dam as an existential threat to its water supplies, while Khartoum fears its own dams would be harmed if Ethiopia fills the reservoir without a deal.
Ethiopia insists the power produced by the huge hydroelectric project is indispensable for its development.
Rwanda Concludes Commemoration Week
Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic and rain, Rwandans have this Tuesday soldiered on and gathered at Rebero Genocide Memorial in the capital Kigali for a ceremony to conclude the week-long activities of the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi claimed more than a million lives.
Rebero Genocide Memorial, is a resting place for 12 politicians and more than 14,400 victims of the Genocide.
Rebero Genocide Memorial is a resting place to politicians who were killed during the genocide either because they were Tutsis or were against the brutal regime and became victims of their political views because they were portrayed to be an impediment to the planned genocide.
Commemoration of the politicians who were killed before and during genocide against the Tutsi began in 2006. This was after a cabinet resolution of 21/06/2006 that designated July 2, 2006 a day to commemorate politicians who are victims of the genocide against the Tutsi and the event would take place at Rebero Genocide Memorial.
In the subsequent years, this event was marked at the end of the memorial week which takes place on April 13th every year.
Politicians Buried at Rebero Genocide Memorial
KAYIRANGA Charles, was member of the Liberal Party (PL) holding a position of the Director of Cabinet in the Ministry of Justice. He was born in 1949 in former Rukondo Commune currently Nyagisozi sector, Nyanza district. He was killed on 7/4/1994.
NDASINGWA Landuald, He was member of Liberal Party (PL) serving as its vice President. He was also minister of local government. He was born in 1947 and was killed on April 7th 1994 on grounds that he was suspected to be an RPF spy (ibyitso).
Maître NIYOYITA Aloys, He was a member of Liberal Party (PL) and was designated to becomethe Minister of Justice in the transitional government. He was born in 1954 in former Nyamutera Commune, Ruhengeri Prefecture. He was killed in April 1994.
KAMEYA André: He was born on May 15, 1946 in the Southern Province, Gisagara District in former Butare Prefecture. He together with his spouse were killed on the order from former Kigali Mayor Col Renzaho Tharcisse and Gen Laurent Munyakazi.Kameya Andre is a cofounder of Liberal Party (PL), also the Managing Director of Rwanda Rushya a bi-monthly newspaper, which opposed the genocidal regime. He was killed in June 1994 at Saint Paul in Kigali City.
RWAYITARE Augustin: He was member of Liberal Party (PL) and a vocal critique of Habyarimana government. He was born on April 20, 1956 in former Rukara Commune currently Kayonza District. He was the head of the Department for IDPs in the Ministry of Labour. He was killed on April 20, 1994.
KABAGENI Vénantie: Former member of Liberal Party (PL) of which he was the first Vice President and was on the list of MPs to represent his party in Parliament. He was born in 1944 in former Kayove Commune, currently Boneza Sector in Rutsiro District. He was killed in Butamwa on April 11, 1994.
RUTAREMARA Jean de la Croix : He was member of Liberal Party (PL). He was born in 1958 in Gishari sector. He was killed on April 9, 1994. Yishwe ku itariki ya 9 Mata 1994.Like his fellow party members he was a devout critique of the brutal regime and the ideology of ‘PL Power’ faction.
NZAMURAMBAHO Frédéric : He was a member and President of the Socialist Democratic Party (PSD). He was born in 1942 in former Rukondo Commune, Gikongoro Prefecture ; currently Nyamagabe District. He was the Minister of Agriculture. PSD was one of the opposition parties critical of the regime in power. It played a crucial role in Arusha Peace Agreement. Together with his family, he was killed on April 7, 1994 by the Presidential Guards.
NGANGO Félicien : He was member of Democratic Socialist Party. He was the Vice President of the Party and a party candidate to represent his party in the Government as per the Arusha Peace Accord. He was killed on April 7, 1994.
MUSHIMIYIMANA Jean Baptiste : He was a member of Socialist Democratic Party. He was born on January 1, 1954 in former Ntongwe Commune currently in Kinazi Sector, Ruhango District. He was killed by the Presidential Guard soldiers on April, 1994.
KAVARUGANDA Joseph : He was born on May 8, 1935 in former Tare Commune, Kigali Ngari prefecture. He was killed by soldiers of the Presidential Guard in April 1994. He was the President of the Constitutional Court. He was member of the Republican Democratic Movement (MDR) political party.
RUCOGOZA Faustin : He was member of MDR political party. He was the Minister of Information during Habyarimana regime. Despite his position as Information minister, in November 1993, he never shied away from expressing his objection to Radio RTLM’s hate speeches and warned it even though it was a pro government protagonists.
He was killed on April 7, 1994. Together with his family members, they were arrested on April 6, 1994 immediately after the shooting of the Presidential plane.
Kinyarwanda
- Kwibuka27: Abantu 66 Bakurikiranyweho Ibyaha By’Ingengabitekerezo Ya Jenoside
- Harakekwa Ruswa Mu Mugambi Wo Kwigarurira Ubutaka Bw’Umupadiri
- Uwari Umukwe Wa Kabuga Yatakambiye Urukiko Kubera Konti Zafunzwe
- Adeline Rwigara Yahawe Igihe Gishya Azitabiraho RIB
- Umunyamabanga Mukuru Wa RPF Yijeje Kwimakaza Umubano N’u Burusiya
- Umukozi Wo Mu Rugo Yibye Shebuja $10 000 , RIB Imufata Ariye Mo Make
- UBufaransa Buravugwaho Uruhare Mu Iyicwa Rya Thomas Sankara
- Raporo Nshya Yashinje Rujugiro Magendu No Gutera Inkunga Iterabwoba
- Anne Kansiime Agiye Kwibaruka Imfura Ku Myaka 34
- Ibitaro Bya Faysal ‘Mu Kindi Kirego’
