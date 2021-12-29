CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Resuces Time For Booster Vaccine Jabs To Three Months
The Ministry of Health has announced that people who received the second dose in the last three months can now get the Covid-19 booster vaccine instead of waiting for six months.
The announcement has opened doors to all recipients who received all doses but were waiting six months to get the booster vaccine.
“The waiting time for the Covid-19 booster dose has been reduced to three months from six months. Rwandans who meet these criteria are encouraged to get a booster shot at their nearest health Centre or vaccinate,” the announcement reads.
The Covid-19 booster vaccines increase the immunity against the new variant.
The covid-19 booster vaccine was introduced last month by the Ministry of Health to people who were given two doses of vaccines.
Meanwhile, medical research has indicated that after six months, the immunity provided by the Covid-19 starts to shrink and it requires a booster vaccine for full immunity.
The Minister of State, in Charge of Primary Health Care, Tharcisse Mpunga, says that the booster Covid-19 will be given starting Thursday.
“The Ministry of Health will start the program of giving booster vaccines in the city of Kigali beginning with the elderly from 50 years and above and 30 to 49-year-old with chronic diseases or those who have diseases that can reduce their immunity as well as the health workers.”
Mpunga said the immunization will take place in health centers, district hospitals and other vaccinations centers. “It will be done in stages, starting with the City of Kigali but other areas will follow soon,” Mpunga added.
Vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm jabs are administered twice while Johnson & Johnson are administered once.
Experts have already shown that booster vaccines are expected to be stronger vaccines than earlier ones.
More than 5.9 million Rwandans have been vaccinated and 3.3 million fully vaccinated while 80% of Rwandans received the second dose according to officials.
Rwanda Recieves More 314,730 doses of Covid Vaccine
German has airlifted about 314,730 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine- the German embassy said on Saturday.
“Just flown in 314,730 doses of BioNTech Group and Pfizer via Covax to Rwanda,” the German embassy in Rwanda said.
Rwanda has so far fully vaccinated 4.94million people representing about 38.1% of the total population. The country has 12.3 million covid vaccine doses given so far.
Before the country slid into the festive season, government issued new guidelines aimed at further stemming the spread of covid-19 pandemic especially its new deadlier variant Omnicron originating from.
Commuter public buses began operating requiring passengers to and from Kigali to present vaccination certificates, as a new COVID 19 preventive guideline.
Rwanda To Vaccinate Children 5-11 Years’ Old
Following the rise of the new severe Omicron variant, Rwanda will vaccinate the teenage population at the range age of 5-11 years old.
Last month, the Ministry of Health inoculated the Covid-19 vaccine to children of 12 and above in the city of Kigali, but they were required to have the guardian sign the consent form for them to be vaccinated.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, in a statement, said, Rwanda has vaccinated a bigger percentage of the adult population but that majority of the younger children are unvaccinated urging “people to get vaccinated because vaccines are available enough to vaccinate all population in Kigali and those in upcountry.”
He lauded that the vaccination rate in Kigali has been high in contrast to other parts of the country but that more engagement is needed so as to reach 70% of the population by next year.
“All the unvaccinated people should get vaccinated so as to reach the target of 70% of the vaccination rate but we can even go higher if we also vaccinate children of 5 to 11 years of age,” he urged.
According to American Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines are scientifically proven to meet the safety and efficacy standards for authorization for children aged 5 through 11 years old.
Regarding vaccination campaigns, universities have been imposing a ‘no vaccination, no attendance restriction’ where a number of students were left vaccinated.
As of now, Rwanda has achieved its target of vaccinating 30% of its population before the end of 2021 according to the Ministry of Health, however, the positivity rates have been rising again in this month to 10% of a peak with the highest infections per day as the statistics indicate.
There have been 101, 508 infections and 1, 344 corona virus-related deaths in the country since the pandemic began according to statistics.
EU Approves New Jab to Battle Omicron Variant
The European Union has approved a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally.
On Monday, the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee approved Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology that the biotech firm hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy.
Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, dashing hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over.
Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant — still the dominant strain — Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines.
“EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to prevent Covid-19 in people from 18 years of age,” it said after an extraordinary meeting at its Amsterdam headquarters.
It is the fifth vaccine approved in the bloc after shots from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and the EU has already signed a deal to buy up to 200 million doses of the two-shot Novavax vaccine.
The firm says its vaccine showed 90.4 percent efficacy against Covid-19 in a North American trial.
Governments are scrambling to roll out booster shots to populations, with early data suggesting that a third dose offers increased protection against Omicron.
Moderna said Monday that a full dose of its vaccine given as a booster provides more antibody protection against the variant than currently authorised half-strength injections.
CEO Stephane Bancel called the results “reassuring”, adding that the company is continuing to develop an Omicron-specific jab.
