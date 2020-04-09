Rwanda Prosecution has released 1,182 detainees in order to avoid congestion at detention facilities amidst the #COVID-19 pandemic.

The prosecution said on Thursday night that the descirion was taken as a health safety measure to contain the possibility of the spread of COVID 19.

The exercise began on April 1, after the Prosecutor General, Aimable Havugiyaremye, ordered all Chief Prosecutors in the country to meticulously identify individuals to release.

He gave guidelines.

The process of releasing provisionally 1,182 detainees from different Police Stations countrywide was completed today, Prosecution said.

The beneficiaries are expected to be released immediately.