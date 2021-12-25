CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Recieves More 314,730 doses of Covid Vaccine
German has airlifted about 314,730 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine- the German embassy said on Saturday.
“Just flown in 314,730 doses of BioNTech Group and Pfizer via Covax to Rwanda,” the German embassy in Rwanda said.
Rwanda has so far fully vaccinated 4.94million people representing about 38.1% of the total population. The country has 12.3 million covid vaccine doses given so far.
Before the country slid into the festive season, government issued new guidelines aimed at further stemming the spread of covid-19 pandemic especially its new deadlier variant Omnicron originating from South Africa.
Commuter public buses began operating requiring passengers to and from Kigali to present vaccination certificates, as a new COVID 19 preventive guideline.
Rwanda To Vaccinate Children 5-11 Years’ Old
Following the rise of the new severe Omicron variant, Rwanda will vaccinate the teenage population at the range age of 5-11 years old.
Last month, the Ministry of Health inoculated the Covid-19 vaccine to children of 12 and above in the city of Kigali, but they were required to have the guardian sign the consent form for them to be vaccinated.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, in a statement, said, Rwanda has vaccinated a bigger percentage of the adult population but that majority of the younger children are unvaccinated urging “people to get vaccinated because vaccines are available enough to vaccinate all population in Kigali and those in upcountry.”
He lauded that the vaccination rate in Kigali has been high in contrast to other parts of the country but that more engagement is needed so as to reach 70% of the population by next year.
“All the unvaccinated people should get vaccinated so as to reach the target of 70% of the vaccination rate but we can even go higher if we also vaccinate children of 5 to 11 years of age,” he urged.
According to American Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines are scientifically proven to meet the safety and efficacy standards for authorization for children aged 5 through 11 years old.
Regarding vaccination campaigns, universities have been imposing a ‘no vaccination, no attendance restriction’ where a number of students were left vaccinated.
As of now, Rwanda has achieved its target of vaccinating 30% of its population before the end of 2021 according to the Ministry of Health, however, the positivity rates have been rising again in this month to 10% of a peak with the highest infections per day as the statistics indicate.
There have been 101, 508 infections and 1, 344 corona virus-related deaths in the country since the pandemic began according to statistics.
EU Approves New Jab to Battle Omicron Variant
The European Union has approved a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally.
On Monday, the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee approved Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology that the biotech firm hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy.
Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, dashing hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over.
Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant — still the dominant strain — Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines.
“EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to prevent Covid-19 in people from 18 years of age,” it said after an extraordinary meeting at its Amsterdam headquarters.
It is the fifth vaccine approved in the bloc after shots from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and the EU has already signed a deal to buy up to 200 million doses of the two-shot Novavax vaccine.
The firm says its vaccine showed 90.4 percent efficacy against Covid-19 in a North American trial.
Governments are scrambling to roll out booster shots to populations, with early data suggesting that a third dose offers increased protection against Omicron.
Moderna said Monday that a full dose of its vaccine given as a booster provides more antibody protection against the variant than currently authorised half-strength injections.
CEO Stephane Bancel called the results “reassuring”, adding that the company is continuing to develop an Omicron-specific jab.
Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties
There will be no celebrations in Rwanda during festive seasons. Happy or unhappy, everyone in Rwanda must comply.
The Rwandan government has tightened COVID-19 measures particularly for Kigali residents, including prohibitions of wedding-related receptions and parties, night clubs among other social gatherings in effort to contain the spreading of the new variant, Omicron and existing Delta.
The new guidelines issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday, encourage citizens to take a booster jab.
“All citizens and Rwanda residents are urged to get fully vaccinated, frequently tested and encouraged to work remotely if and when possible while continuing to observe preventive measures. Penalties will be applied for non-compliance,” the guideline reads.
The new guidelines came after other guidelines on December 17. The public is outraged, but the frustration is mildly expressed on social media.
As communities prepare for festive seasons, the new guidelines will not allow parties and any other kinds of celebrations.
“Parties and any other kind of celebrations or receptions are prohibited,” the communique warns.
According to the guidelines, passengers from and to Kigali must be fully vaccinated as well as bars are required to adhere to COVID-19 measures with 50% occupancy and clients must be fully vaccinated.
Religious worshipers are obliged not to exceed 30% maximum occupancy and attendees are required to have been vaccinated.
Nationwide measures
Nationally, all arriving passengers at International Airport must quarantine for three days at a designated hotel at their own cost. A Covid-19 PCR test will be taken upon arrival.
However, according to the new measures by RDB, arriving tourists visiting national parks in Rwanda will be exempted from the mandatory three days quarantine but will be required to take PCR test on day 3 and 7, as well as repaid antigen tests on a daily basis at their own cost.
RDB also announces that hotels, cafes, restaurants and recreational centers will be serving at 50% of their capacity indoors and 75% capacity outdoors in open space, and clients are strongly encouraged to test for Covid-19 regularly.
Public offices are only allowed to accommodate 30% of staffs and 50% of private companies.
Arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours prior to departure and should comply with health guidelines.
Movements are also prohibited from 10 PM -AM 4 and all businesses must close at 9 PM country wide.
As of date, there are 6 recorded Omicron variant as well as Covid-19 patients increasing especially in Kigali city.
