Rwanda has received more than US$4 million in additional emergency funding from the USA government for #COVID-19 response.

The Embassy in Kigali said that the donation is a continuation of the USA government’s strong support of Rwanda’s public health sector and will expand the Rwandan government’s ability to support critical public health needs during the current pandemic.

Three million dollars (Rwf2.8 billion) will be directly awarded from the USA Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) to increase laboratory diagnostic capacity and biosafety, enhance central and district-level surveillance and strengthen infection, prevention, and control for acute respiratory infections.

Part of the funds will also support in training frontline public health workers in all 30 districts through CDC’s field epidemiology training program (FETP).

An additional US$700,000 (Rwf650 million) from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will augment the US$1 million in assistance through our Ingobyi health program announced on April 4.

This USAID emergency health assistance will help with surveillance and case management efforts in support of the Government of Rwanda’s #COVID-19 National Preparedness and Response Plan.

The announcement also included nearly US$500,000 in additional funding from the Department of State to support refugees in Rwanda.

“The United States is proud of the strong partnership that we have with Rwanda in public health,” said USA Ambassador to Kigali, Peter Vrooman. “We are taking an ‘All-of-America’ approach to addressing this crisis. Together we will overcome this outbreak.”

The United States is Rwanda’s partner in public health. In the past 20 years, the United States has invested more than US$1.5 billion in public health in Rwanda, assistance that has helped Rwanda improve health outcomes on many challenges, including malaria, TB, and HIV/AIDS.

“U.S. public health assistance keeps everyone safer and is making a real difference in Rwandans’ fight against #COVID-19,” said Vrooman.

By press time, Rwanda had 89 active cases out of 176 confirmed cases. So far, 87 of the patients have recovered and death has occured.