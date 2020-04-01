Rwandans have to tighten their belts further after government prolonged its curfew that was expected to end this Friday.

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Kagame on Wednesday evening decided to extend the lockdown until April 19.

Farmers are allwed to continue with preparations for the forthcoming season.

But no places of worship shall operate. Schools remain closed.

President Kagame chaired the Extraordinary Virtual Cabinet Meeting through Video Conference, in accordance with #COVID19 prevention measures, according to state house.