In efforts to further fight smuggling and fraud, Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Thursday, July 28, impounded 832kgs of used clothes commonly known as caguwa, in Karuvugiro Village, Burushya Cell, Nyamyumba Sector in Rubavu District.

The second-hand clothes packed in 19 sacks were smuggled into Rwanda from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi, the Police spokesperson for the Western region.

The suspected smuggler identified as Isidore Uzabumwami, 58, was also arrested. The operation was conducted by the RNP Anti-smuggling and Organized Crimes (ASOC) department, he added.

The second-hand clothes were sneaked into Rwanda from DRC through Lake Kivu.

SP Karekezi said that ASOC had prior information that Uzabumwami and his son Vedaste Nizeyimana, 26, are major smugglers of used clothes.

Further information also indicated that they had brought a new consignment of smuggled clothes, which they picked from their supplier on the shores of Lake Kivu and were to be supplied to traders in Mahoko market.

“Police first searched the home of Uzabumwami where four sacks of clothes were recovered. 15 other sacks were recovered from the home of his son, Nizeyimana, who is still at large,” SP Karekezi said.

SP Karekezi thanked residents, who shared information leading to the arrest of the suspect and seizure of the smuggled goods.

He warned smugglers that Police has heightened operations in partnership with local leaders and residents.

Anyone convicted for fraud faces an imprisonment term of between six and two years and other financial penalties.

The automobile used in smuggling and the goods are auctioned while the driver faces a fine of US$5000.