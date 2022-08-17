Rwanda National Police (RNP) has recovered two laptops, which were stolen, recently, from Kenyan and Indian nationals, who were attending conferences at Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, and Marriott Hotel, respectively.

Those arrested include one Eddie Bertin Munyaneza, the prime suspect, who allegedly stole the two laptops after he masqueraded as a participant at the Africa Protected Areas Congress (APAC) last month held at Radisson Blu hotel, and on August 14, during the Kigali Global Dialogue at Marriott Hotel.

RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that other accomplices include one Ndutiye Maurien Theophile, an employee of a local events management company, which was working at the conferences, who facilitated Munyaneza to secure a badge to access the conference venues.

Two others suspects are dealers in used electronics, who bought the stolen laptops from Munyaneza.

“The first laptop was stolen on July 18, from a Kenyan citizen at Radisson Blu Hotel while the second laptop was stolen from an Indian nationa on August 12, who was attending the Kigali Global Dialogue conference at Marriott Hotel.

Munyaneza was the first to be arrested on Sunday, August 14, in Kicukiro District, Nyarugunga Sector, Kamashashi Village after Police thoroughly reviewed CCTV footages at both hotels,” CP Kabera said.

He added that Munyaneza disclosed his accomplices, including Ndutiye, who secured a badge for him, one Gihozo Jules, who bought the two laptops from Munyaneza for Frw340,000, and Niyigena Jean de la Paix, who bought one of the laptops from Gihozo.

“The laptop stolen from the Kenyan citizen was recovered from Niyigena while the other was recovered from Gihozo,” CP Kabera explained.

Munyaneza and Ndutiye are friends, who were last year taken to Nyamagabe rehabilitation centre after they were found to be addicted to heroin.

“The suspects have been handed over to RIB for further investigations. Apart from Munyaneza, these three others were working or had income generating businesses.

The young people should seize the available opportunities and engage in productive activities instead of wasting their lives in criminal acts and spending years in prison,” CP Kabera advised.

Article 166 of law determining offences and penalties in general states that; any person convicted of theft is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than one (1) year and not more than two (2) years and a fine of not less than Frw1 million and not more than Frw2 million, community service in a period of six (6) months or only one of these penalties.

CP Kabera further advised those who trade in used electrical and electronic equipment to comply with the regulations governing their business to fight such criminal acts and to avoid falling prey.