Rwanda’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Felly Bahizi Rutagerura has officially assumed office as the new Chief of Operations for the Police component under the UN Mission in South Sudan, (UNMISS).

ACP Rutagerura, who succeeded Ghana’s Francis Yiribaare, was officially welcomed to the Mission General Headquarters in the capital Juba on Wednesday, August 17, by UNMISS Police Commissioner, Madam Christine Fossen alongside UNPOL Deputy Police Commissioner, Rajender Pal Upadhyaya.

Madam Fossen briefed the new Chief of Operations on the general situation and mission status as well as the UNPOL mandate in South Sudan.

She also wished him the very best in his new responsibilities as the head of the Operations Pillar, which oversees operational related activities in all ten Field Offices.

ACP Rutagerura reiterated his commitment to the UNMISS mandate to further contribute to peace, security and stability for the people of South Sudan.

He later held his first meeting with heads of operation pillar units and urged them to adhere to the UN core values, and to work as a team. He commended them for their commitment and being result oriented.

The meeting looked at the key operational duties and how to address challenges affecting the implementation and realisation of the UN Police mandate in South Sudan.

Chief of Operations is the fourth in UNMISS Police Component leadership structure after the Police Commissioner, Deputy Police Commissioner and Chief of Staff, respectively.

Prior to his appointment to the UN role in South Sudan, ACP Rutagerura was the metropolitan Police Commander, City of Kigali.