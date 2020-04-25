Anyone in Rwanda can now apply for movement clearance for essential services via an online platform created by the Rwanda National Police.

Police says the platform is meant to ease service delivery during the ongoing lockdown as the country steps up efforts to contain the spread of #COVID-19.

Applicants must be seeking a permit for accessing or providing essential services only.

The essential services users are allowed to request for the movement permit are; shopping, banking services, pharmacy, hospital, funeral and emergencies.

The steps to apply are:

1. Log on to: http://mc.gov.rw or dial *127#

2. Personal details: Type in your name, national ID and telephone number.

3. Enter details of your journey: Point of departure and destination

4. Reason for movement and vehicle number plate

5. Fill in your departure/return date and time

6. Submit and wait for a response your will receive an sms notification from Police for approved movement or rejected movement.

A video demonstrating the process of application was also released on the Police Twitter account.

You can now apply for movement clearance for essential services online.

Follow the video below on how to apply: pic.twitter.com/YVGw2qRqVy — Rwanda National Police (@Rwandapolice) April 25, 2020

Police said on Saturday afternoon that applicants must be ready the permit in case they are stopped by Officers on the field. Pedestrians don’t apply for movement clearance.

For more information applicants can call 0788311107.

Dozens of people, particularly in Kigali City, have been arrested for break government directives prohibiting unnecessary movements.