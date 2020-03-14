Rwanda National Police has unveiled its computer-based testing services for provisional driving licenses.

The system which has been running since last year has been put up to provide good service to many people in a short period of time and improve service delivery.

Police Spokesperson CP JB Kabera, said said on Friday morning that this system is part of Rwanda Police priorities to promote innovation and use of technology to improve transparency and effectiveness in service delivery.

Kabera said the system will save applicants from commuting long distances to do the tests and waiting for a long time for registration or even getting results.

He urged the public to make use of the service and the centres maximally.

“We currently have 18 centres across the country with the capacity to test 2,980 candidates per day. Not only this saves applicants’ time but also it is a way of fighting corruption because of reduced police-candidate interactions,” he said.

The 18 computer-based testing centres are;

City of Kigali at traffic police head office at Muhima.

Candidates from Eastern Province can access the service in Rwamagana, Kayonza, Nyagatare, Kirehe and Bugesera districts.

In Western Province, centres are in Nyamasheke, Karongi, Rutsiro, Ngororero and Rubavu districts.

In Southern Province, they are in Muhanga, Ruhango, Huye, Gisagara, Nyaruguru, and Musanze, Gicumbi in Northern Province.