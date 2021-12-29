National
Rwanda Police Invests Rwf1B In Crime Prevention Programs
Rwanda Police has spent about Rwf1 billion in its annual activities for the community outreach program.
The amount was spent on medical insurances, constructing houses for the poor, financing cooperatives among others.
Through the program, various activities are carried out across the country every year during ‘Police Month’ and are aimed at supporting programs that impact the community.
Winding up the 2021 activities this Tuesday, the Rwanda National Police lauded the achievement of preventing and fighting crimes but also promoting the welfare of the citizen in the broader operations of community outreach.
“This year we celebrate the twentieth anniversary of our partnership in the field of security and social welfare,” says Police Spokesperson, John Bosco Kabeera.
He disclosed that all the annual targets were reached and the institution’s performances regarding the protection of people and their properties was highly achieved in collaboration with the community.
However, the Police Spokesperson urged the community to continue cooperating with the institution.
The outreach varies from the national to the provincial level.
At the central-level, 30 houses were built and 4,578 families were offered electricity.
At the provincial level, five bee cooperatives, and Health Insurances (Mituelle de Santé) were given to 600 families, five houses were built and 732 solar panels were provided in Northern Province.
In Kigali City, three houses, and one vehicle was donated in collaboration with the City of Kigali as an award to the sector that played a more active role in combating the spread of Covid-19.
In Western Province, seven houses were built and 1,379 solar panels were provided.
In Rubavu district, Rwf40million was donated to cooperatives.
In the Eastern Province, seven houses were built and 1,458 solar panels provided plus Mituelle de Santé (Health Insurance), 13 dip vats were built, and four families were given cows.
In Northern province, eight houses were built as well as 1,070 solar panels provided.
National
Beyond2020 Improves Healthcare Access Services For 20,000 Rural Rwandans
Continuing to extend its support to rural communities in Africa, Beyond2020, the UAE-driven humanitarian initiative, has recently reached Rwanda offering critical access to healthcare services to a rural population of 20,000 people.
The deployment aims to bring sustainable and affordable primary care to Rwanda’s Nyaruguru and Rubavu districts, which lag behind the rest of the country in terms of health access and outcomes.
Following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Beyond2020 – launched by the Zayed Sustainability Prize in partnership with several leading organisations – aims to further his humanitarian legacy by donating sustainable technologies and solutions to vulnerable communities around the world.
Rwanda marks the 11th deployment of the initiative, which will continue to offer life-transforming interventions to a broader number of beneficiaries worldwide, providing tech for good and fostering development that is inclusive and sustainable.
H.E Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda, said: “The UAE is proud to support critical access to healthcare in Rwanda through its humanitarian initiative, Beyond2020. Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the greatest test for healthcare globally. Expanding access to robust and resilient healthcare systems is of pivotal importance in managing the post-COVID-19 recovery, especially when it comes to overcoming service disruptions.”
H.E Al Qahtan added: “In recognition of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the nation is now driving forward its 10 Principles for the next 50 years under the guidance and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership. One of the principles prioritises foreign humanitarian aid as an essential part of the UAE’s vision, inspired by the ambitions of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, to help international communities achieve sustainable economic and social development.”
H.E Emmanuel Hategeka, Rwanda’s Ambassador to the UAE said, “Universal access to health care is one of Rwanda’s top priorities. We value the intervention by Beyond2020 and its partners which aligns directly with the Rwanda Government’s ongoing efforts to increase access to a more modern and world-class health apparatus for its people.”
Known as the land of 1,000 hills, more than 80% of Rwanda’s population lives in rural areas where the mountainous terrain makes accessing distant health facilities a true challenge.
While Rwanda is recognised globally as a leader in improving health services through its successful adoption of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), community access to primary care remains a barrier to continued progress.
With poor access causing people to seek healthcare later and less often, preventable, and treatable illnesses can become life-threatening in remote rural settings.
Reducing the distance between patients and health centres can significantly increase the use of health services and improve key health outcomes.
Identifying rural access to healthcare as a priority, Rwanda’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has signed a public-private partnership agreement with One Family Health (OFH), a leading global non-profit organisation and a Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 finalist under the ‘Health’ category, to establish 500 clinics in rural communities and 156 clinics have already been opened to date.
The clinics operate on a mobile health system (mHealth) that enables nurses to manage service data and patient records electronically allowing for more efficient clinic operations.
One Family Health leverages contributions from multiple government agencies and private partners and harnesses entrepreneurial principles to deliver primary care through franchised clinics in underserved areas.
The franchised clinics provide an opportunity to experienced nurses to become entrepreneurs, while offering basic preventive and curative primary care services that address the key drivers of community illness, such as acute respiratory infections, malaria, and diarrheal disease.
As the international community prepares to take stock of climate action efforts against the backdrop of national and regional recovery plans, the expanded humanitarian outreach of Beyond2020 continues to be crucial in alleviating the challenges of some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.
H.E Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), a partner of the initiative said: “The Beyond2020 initiative directly aligns with ADFD’s mission to provide strategic financial support and other tools that help strengthen capacity and build self-sufficiency for developing countries to achieve high priority economic and social development objectives while advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals. This new project in Rwanda is an excellent example of the tangible impacts on people’s lives by giving them access to universal healthcare through establishing medical clinics in rural communities.”
Through this deployment, four clinics have been established in disadvantaged communities, while four nurses have been empowered and trained in business management and 12 new jobs have been created to support operations across the four businesses.
The clinics also provide direct surveillance, screening, and referral of any suspected cases of COVID-19 or other emerging epidemics.
As part of the initiative’s impact to-date, a total of ten deployments have been rolled out, including energy, health, water and food-related solutions in Nepal, Tanzania, Uganda, Jordan, Egypt, Cambodia, Madagascar, Indonesia, Bangladesh and the Philippines. In addition to Rwanda, another 9 countries have been identified as deployment grounds going forward.
Beyond2020 brings together a leading number of partners which include Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mubadala Petroleum and Masdar.
National
Christmas: Four Succumb To Overdrinking, 4,600 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines
Four people are reportedly died due to alcohol drinking and 4,600 others arrested for violating Covid-19 during the Christmas celebrations.
Police reported that four residents of the Kimihurura sector of Gasabo district died on Christmas after over drinking alcohol.
A local brew ‘Muneza and Imberabyose’ was blamed for the fatalities.
Regis Mudaheranwa, the Deputy District Executive Administration, Gasabo District confirmed the passing on of the four men but did not give full information on the results of the autopsy.
Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera also confirmed that on Christmas, 4,600 were arrested for violating Covid-19 rules.
He said 4,600 people were caught in different for flaunting Covid-19 violations country-wide on Christmas.
“These people were not wearing masks properly, others opened bars during the curfew hours, and others prepared celebrations that do not follow Covid-19 rules,” he said.
He said there are cases of people who violate the rules and regulations but also involve themselves in acts that are contrary to the law.
He said, “In Kicukiro district, Nyarugunga sector, 16 people visited a Covid-19 patient and three of them were found positive. Those who were caught are always found in bars drinking and sharing alcohol without any concern.”
Kabeera also warned the public that the voluntary spreading of the disease is a crime punishable by laws.
“Those who are caught will be taken to hospital but sanctions will follow after their recovery,” he said.
He emphasized on the respect for Covid-19 rules and regulations so as to limit the possibility of heavier measures that would come with the increase of Covid-19 regulations.
On Christmas, many churches tightened the protection measures, where the goers were required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate at the entrance.
National
Kagame’s Full State Of The Nation Address, Year End 2021
Our country has had to learn fast, and adjust to the new challenges of this health threat as it evolves. However, we have made good progress, and the state of our nation remains strong.
I want to thank all Rwandans for your hard work, and commitment to the development and well-being of each other, and of our country, particularly during these challenging times.
One important way that we have sought to protect Rwandans is through comprehensive nation-wide vaccination against Covid-19. We thank all those who have been involved in this critical exercise, including our partners who have provided vaccines and other support.
Going forward, we must be more self-reliant, and better prepared for future shocks.
As a result of prudent decisions made this year, Rwanda’s economy experienced strong growth, which we expect to sustain.
Rwanda’s early investments in digitisation have proven to be an asset, preventing our society from being crippled by this pandemic, and future ones.
We encourage all Rwandans, especially our young people, to continue to innovate and create solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow.
The agriculture sector continues to be key, contributing 25% to the national economy in 2021. Rwanda remains food secure, with sufficient reserves. I would like to thank our farmers, for their resilience in these times.
Regional and continental integration remains at the forefront of our agenda. We are strengthening existing bilateral ties, with countries in our region and beyond, as well as exploring new, mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.
Rwanda is able to pursue these forms of cooperation because the security and stability of our country is assured, and it remains a top priority.
Part of this is ensuring that anyone who threatens the safety and security of Rwandans is brought to justice, and held accountable.
Thank you!
Rwanda Police Invests Rwf1B In Crime Prevention Programs
Your Traffic Fines Go Back To The Community, But Police Would Rather You Slow Down
Beyond2020 Improves Healthcare Access Services For 20,000 Rural Rwandans
Christmas: Four Succumb To Overdrinking, 4,600 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines
Kagame’s Full State Of The Nation Address, Year End 2021
Beyond2020 Improves Healthcare Access Services For 20,000 Rural Rwandans
Kagame’s Full State Of The Nation Address, Year End 2021
Israel Promises To Share Ideas Of Promoting Rwanda’s Religious Tourism
Christmas: Four Succumb To Overdrinking, 4,600 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines
Your Traffic Fines Go Back To The Community, But Police Would Rather You Slow Down
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report5 days ago
Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
-
Special Report5 days ago
Was Museveni’s France-Trained Mountain Army Ready For War Against ADF?
-
Religion5 days ago
Humility Embraces Weakness, Leaves Space for Creativity- Pope
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
Rwandan Crowned Miss East Africa 2021
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
You Now Need A German Shepherd in 2022
-
CORONA VIRUS4 days ago
Rwanda Recieves More 314,730 doses of Covid Vaccine
-
Business4 days ago
Rwanda Secures US$20M From Arab Bank For Kigali Innovation City
-
National3 days ago
UPDF Only Finds Roasted Bananas, 2 Plastic Chairs in ADF Camp