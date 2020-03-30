A week has elapsed since Rwanda declared a national wide lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Together with other government institutions, the Rwanda National Police has been at the forefront of enforcing directives issued by government since March 14.

The Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera, said the directives have been swiftly implemented around the country. “Most people understood and obeyed them.”

He said almost all are respecting the #StayAtHome and only go outside only when necessary. “We commend those who obeyed, and encourage them to keep complying.”

All Rwandans are obliged to self isolate, follow the Ministry of Health’s guidelines such as washing hands and staying at home.

At first, Police said, some people disobeyed the directives, but with heightened efforts, except for few individuals, who once caught suffer consequences, the situation is under full control.

“We warn people who violate these measures. We want them to change their mindset: people should understand that protecting lives is everyone’s responsibility,” CP Kabera said.

Some individuals have been unnecessarily moving and lie to Police officers.

Police identified people going to markets for groceries accompanied with their whole family.

Others were people who go for physical exercises outside their homes. “All those acts violate the directives,” he said.

Many cases are reported by vigilante members of the community who are always on the look out for those who pause a threat to their safety.

They record videos and take photos and share them with autiories. Police has been responding swiftly with decisive actions.

Some arrests have been made as well, including fines slapped on culprits.

“Motorcyclists are warned against transporting illegal goods like drugs. They are committing crimes. Again there are other vehicles especially tracks that are facilitating people to cross districts and provinces, which is also against the directives.”

CP Kabera commended vendors, markets and shop owners who started to set the appropriate distance between their clients. He urged others to learn from them.

From Monday (today), the lockdown measures will still be in place. From Monday to Saturday people have to stay at home, until further notice, CP Kabera explained.

“We take this opportunity to remind people to wash their hands regularly and to practice social distancing; to limit unnecessary travels, avoid social gatherings such as visits, meetings or funerals; to keep at least 1.5m apart in areas like markets, hospitals etc…” he said.