The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is leading a delegation that includes the Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Col (rtd) Jeannot Ruhunga, for a four-day visit to Singapore to establish bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the two countries.

IGP Munyuza is visiting Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart, Commissioner General (CG) Hoong Wee Teck.

On Tuesday, August 23, IGP Munyuza and his host, CG Hoong signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which highlights key areas of Police cooperation between the two Police forces in capacity development as well as fighting and preventing transnational organized crime.

In the same spirit, a cooperation agreement was also signed between the Secretary General of RIB, Col (rtd) Jeannot Ruhunga and Singapore Police Commissioner General, Hoong Wee Teck.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Jean De Dieu Uwihanganye.

Rwanda National Police and Singapore Police Force agreed to cooperate in various training programmes, exchange of expertise, sharing of information and conducting coordinated operations.

The MoU highlights building institutions’ capacity and capabilities in fighting all forms of transnational organized crime, cyber-crime, trafficking in persons, online child sexual exploitation, money laundering, public security and public order; fighting and preventing smuggling and trade in arms, ammunition and explosives, among others.

Both IGP Munyuza and CG Hoong Wee Teck expressed commitment of their respective Police institutions to fight crimes and exchange of experiences in various areas of policing.

The two Police Chiefs termed the agreement as a “significant step in bilateral Police cooperation” and that it “bears steadfast commitment to combatting transnational organized crime and contributes to the safety and security of citizens as well as making the respective regions and the world a safer place.”