The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Doha, Qatar since Tuesday, May 24, to attend the 14th International Exhibition for Homeland Security and Civil Defence.

Dubbed the MILIPOL Qatar Exhibition 2022, under the patronage of Hlis Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar; is a specialized International security exhibition dedicated to displaying the latest security and safety equipment and technologies.

The three-day exhibition was organized by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior and officially opened by the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, who doubles as the Minister of Interior.

IGP Munyuza attended at the invitation of the Director of Public Security of the State of Qatar.

More than 200 exhibitors from companies in Europe, Middle East, North America and Asia that specialize in internal security and civil defence, are taking part in the exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center to showcase latest innovations in technology in the fields of security, safety and civil defence.

During his three-day visit, the Inspector General of Police will also explore areas of cooperation between Rwanda National Police and Qatar Police.

On Wednesday, May 25, IGP Munyuza paid a courtesy call to the Director of Public Security of Qatar, Maj. Gen. Saad bin Jassim Al Khulaifi and discussed areas of cooperation between the two law enforcement institutions.