The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Namibia for a 3-day visit during which he will attend the change of command ceremony between the outgoing Inspector General of Namibian Police Force, Lt. Gen. Sebastian Haitota Ndeitunga and the incoming IGP, Maj. Gen. Joseph Shimweelao Shikongo.

The ceremony will be held this Wednesday, August 31, at Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College, Windhoek.

On Tuesday, August 30, IGP Munyuza took part in a procession in the capital Windhoek, conducted by Namibian Police Force as part of the events organized to bid farewell to Lt. Gen. Ndeitunga, who is retiring after 17 years as Inspector General.

The procession was, therefore, organized for the outgoing IGP to bid farewell to the general public and to introduce the incoming Police Chief to Namibians.

Earlier on, IGP Munyuza met with both the outgoing and incoming Police Chiefs at the Namibian Police Force headquarters in Windhoek.

The interaction was also attended by the Namibian Deputy IGP for Administration, Maj. Gen. Anna-Marie Nainda, commissioners and senior officers of the Namibian Police Force.

Rwanda and Namibian Police forces have enjoyed cordial relations in different policing aspects, since 2015.

During this period, the two Police institutions have cooperated mainly in training programmes.

So far, 15 Namibian senior Police officers have graduated from the Police Senior Command and Staff Course (PSCSC) at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District. One Senior Police officer is also part of the ongoing 11th intake of the PSCSC.

Two other junior officers completed their Police Cadet training in Rwanda.

On the other hand, Namibian Police Band instructors trained the RNP band.