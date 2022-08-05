Rwanda Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Eswatini to attend the Royal Eswatini Service Police Day.

The IGP attended the celebration on the invitation of his counterpart, the National Commissioner of Royal Eswatini Police Service, Tsitsibala William Dlamini.

The Royal Eswatini Service Police day marks 115 years of existence as well as first graduation of 27 Police Officers with diploma in Police science program conducted in collaboration with the University of Eswatini at Matsapa Police College in Manzini City.

The Police day ceremony was officiated by His Majesty King Mswati III in the presence of Right Hon. Prime Minister, Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, who is also Minister for Police Affairs, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and Police Chiefs of Police from Rwanda, South Africa, and representatives of Botswana Police, Mozambique Police, and Zambia Police.

Rwanda has always attended the celebration in the past years.

Rwanda and Eswatini have had strong bilateral cooperation for long in various areas of policing especially training and capacity building.