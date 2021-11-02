Rwanda Police Cheif Lauds Youth Volunteers, Calls For Continued Trait

A total of 41 Rwandan children were airlifted from Gashora commune to far away Italy in 1994 as heavy gunfire, bombs rained all over the country while Rwanda Patriotic Front Rebels fought against government forces.

Italy government and caretaker priests have remained silent and refused these children to reconnect to their Rwandan families. Taarifa has held a conversation with Habimana Gervais whose story is so painful as he attempts to reconnect with his daughter that was taken among this group of children.

On July 22,1992 an expectant Laurencia Mukamazera developed labour pain. She took a quick shower, rolled up a few clothes into a bag and rushed to hospital at former Gashora commune in present day Bugesera district.

Mukamazera arrived at hospital and was immediately booked into the labour ward. She gave birth to a baby girl. This was her sixth child.

Her husband Habimana Gervais was waiting outside and the physicians called him in to share the good news. He named this girl Mutuyimana Yacinte. Mukamazera was recovering well and had a conversation with Habimana.

Habimana rushed back home to bring some food to hospital for Mukamazera. When he returned to hospital, Mukamazera asked about the situation at home and whether the children had fed well.

She was worried because the children were so stubborn that they needed her close monitoring.

“She started telling me that she was not feeling well and that she suspected she was going to die,” Habimana told Taarifa on Monday in an exclusive conversation. “My wife asked whether I will manage the stubborn children. Minutes later, she died,” a sobbing Habimana said.

On the same day, the political and security situation in Rwanda was uncertain, things were changing for worse minute by minute because in some parts of the country the Rwanda Patriotic Front rebels were exchanging heavy gun fire against the government forces.

Thousands of alleged rebel sympathizers primarily belonging to the Tutsi ethnic group were killed, arbitrarily detained under harsh conditions, and many were convicted in trials that did not meet international standards. Throughout 1991, military and local authorities used the war as a pretext to beat, terrorize and kill Tutsi and other perceived civilian opponents.

Fighting between the government Forces RPF rebels first broke out in October 1990 across the border between Rwanda and Uganda. A number of ceasefire agreements followed, including one negotiated at Aruhsa, United republic of Tanzania, on 22 July 1992, which arranged for the presence in Rwanda of a 50-member Neutral Military Observer Group I (NMOG I) furnished by the Organization of African Unity (OAU).

For Habimana, life would never be the same again without his beloved wife that had passed away. On July 23, he carried his daughter Yacinte to a nearby children’s home owned by Ririma Parish. He walked back home but would always return to check on the progress of his daughter while he also took care of her siblings back home.

“It was very difficult to raise them without their mother. But I managed to do everything possible to raise them,” Habimana remembers.

Meanwhile, as years went by, the security situation in the country was totally dangerous, a well planned genocide against Tutsi was intensifying as hundreds of thousands of Tutsi were being executed across the country until a climax in April 1994. Over million Tutsi were killed in just 100 days.

In 1994, Ririma Parish prepared to airlift to Italy all the 41 children at its orphanage home. Yacinte was part of this group of children that were flown to safety in far away Italy. This was the last time Habimana saw his beloved daughter.

In July 1994 the RPF rebels stopped the genocide against Tutsi and defeated the government forces dislodging them into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo formerly Zaire- a new government was established.

Habimana embarked on a very cumbersome journey of finding news about his daughter that had settled in Italy. For the past 28 years, Habimana has been knocking on doors of public offices, NGOs, newsrooms and anybody that cares to help or listen to his pain.

However, on 15-11-1994, Habimana received a short handwritten letter from Italy informing him that Yacinte was well, had grown and was speaking only Italian. “Your child is fine, she has grown big,” reads part of an old letter.

Taarifa has tried making contacts with our sources in Italy and discovered that many of these children are fully grown and some are already parents and independent.

However, one source told Taarifa on condition of anonymity, “I have seen Yacinte recently. She is studying at university and is fine although she had some stressful challenges.” This source who previously also worked at Ririma Parish orphanage revealed that some of these Rwandan children have not had a good life in Italy. Their caretakers have disappointed them and didn’t get proper education.

“Because these children are struggling in Italy, some of them ended up onto streets, some are drug addicts and some have contemplated suicide before,” the source told Taarifa investigative desk on Monday.

According to another source in Italy, the caretakers of these children have influenced them with misinformation, “they always tell them that Rwanda is not secure and if they ever return back home, they will be killed.”

“Many of these children have always asked us about their parents or relatives back home in Rwanda but whenever plans are made to link them up, these children cancel the meeting on the last minute,” this source explained adding that these are no longer children, it is up to them to make their own decisions.

For Yacinte currently living with an Italian foster family is aware that she has a father and siblings in Rwanda, “Yacinte knows that her father is alive and is always trying to reach her but she doesn’t have much details.”

The former caretakers that took these Rwandan children to Italy, have repeatedly cautioned these children against listening to Rwandan relatives trying to reconnect with them, “they tell them that most people looking for them are actually conmen just interested in getting money from them,” a source further explained.

According to a former employee at Ririma Orphanage but currently living in Italy, the government of Rwanda should intervene and officially request for these children and possibly establish channels that would help Habimana and other parents to at least reconnect, bond, see and greet their children.