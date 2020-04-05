Police is holding a born again evangelist for breaking the lockdown directives issued by the government since March 21.

“Bishop Mukabadege Liliane has been arrested for lying to Police that she was driving to a Radio station but she was found at a church in Kimisagara,” Police said via twitter, adding that the Pastors car has also been impounded and towed away.

The lockdown has since been extended up to April 19.

Under the lockdown, unnecessary movements and visits outside the home are not permitted, except for essential services such as healthcare, food shopping, or banking.

By Sunday evening, the Ministry of Health said the number of confirmed cases had reached 104 and four of them had successfully recovered and have been discharged and sent back to their families.

The Ministry said that it had discovered two new people that had previously been in contact with persons infected with coronavirus. “They have been immediately taken into quarantine while the search continues to get the people they have been in touch with since.”