Rwanda Peacekeepers In S. Sudan Offer Medical Care Services

Published

3 hours ago

on

From 28th to 31st March 2022, Rwandan peacekeepers (Rwanbatt2) in collaboration with Rwanda Formed Police Unit 1 (FPU1) and Indian Level 2 hospital conducted medical care outreach activities in Malakal POC Camp, Upper Nile State in South Sudan.

The aim of the medical outreach programme was to raise awareness of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) as well as screening blood pressure and blood sugar levels of patients

During this period, 712 civilians mostly over 40years were tested and treated.

On behalf of the tested group, Malakal POC Camp chairperson, Utaz Pal Deng Garang appreciated the campaign to raise awareness of the heath condition of the camp residents and urged them to follow advise from medical officials.

