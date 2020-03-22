The government will ensure vulnerable members of the society are taken care of as Rwanda goes on 2-week lockdown that began midnight March 21 after the Primer Minister issued the directive.

In a televised address, Local Government Minister, Anasthase Shayaka, said the government is assessing the situation and will ensure vulnerable Rwandans affected by the lockdown will not starve.

The lockdown comes after a week long social distancing exercise, but it seemed the situation was escalating at an alarming level.

Health Minister Dr. Daniel Ngamije said over 680 people had already interacted with the 17 cases undergoing treatment and only 60% of them have been contacted, except that those with symptoms have been tested.

The World Health Organisation estimates a one infected person can spread the virus to at least 2.6 people. Kigali is a congested city, and with a busy incoming traffic from the countryside everyday. This could caused as fast and disastrous spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister’s directive for a lockdown includes suspension of all intercity travels, closure of all border, and closure of businesses except grocery stores, fuel stations and pharmacies. Private and public employees will work from home. Only those providing essential services such as telecommunication, banking, security, shall be allowed to move.