The Year 2022 will go down in the history as Rwanda becomes assumes double roles of ruling the worlds largest organisations – the Commonwealth and The Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

According to available statistics online about 2.6 billion people live in the Commonwealth’s 54 countries. The total global population stands at 7.9 billion.

Meanwhile the combined population of countries involved in the OIF is 900 million, of which 274 million are French speaking. The countries involved in the OIF are spread across the five continents.

President Paul Kagame was this Friday named the Chairman of the commonwealth of nations at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

On 12 October 2018, Louise Mushikiwabo a Rwandan national was elected for a four-year term for the position of Secretary General of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) at the Summit of Francophonie in Yerevan, Armenia.

With this unrivalled status, Rwanda has risen to a status of a powerful country with a wide diplomatic muscle and influence. For most of the years at the helm of these two powerful organisations, the Rwandan opinion will be recurrent giving the country more influence in a range of global issues ranging from technology, trade, climate change, agriculture, governance, education, security among others.