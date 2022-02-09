Travel
Rwanda Now A Hot Cake In Tourism Post Covid-19 Pandemic
Rwanda is one of the countries that have aggressively fought the spread of Covid-19 in the world.
About nine million people (60%) have at least received their first shot of the vaccine and about two million have already gotten their booster jab.
President Paul Kagame has personally played a meaningful role in engaging global leaders to seek permanent solutions to the pandemic.
He was able to secure vaccines not only for Rwandans, but also been at the forefront in advocating for equatable access of vaccines to developing countries, especially in Africa.
In a more serious effort, in September 2021, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) on behalf of the goverment of Rwanda, signed a collaboration agreement with the International Finance Cooperation (IFC) that will see developments in the vaccine manufacturing capacity and contribute to expanding vaccine production in Africa.
Subsequently, Rwanda signed an agreement with German pharmaceutical firm, BioNTech SE, to begin manufacturing vaccines and other drugs in Rwanda.
More so, these measures against the spread of the pandemic, have yielded tangible results, but the pandemic did not fail to dismantle the economy, particularly the tourism and hospitality sector that succumbed to complete wreckages.
However, RDB has been trying to make adjustments to see how the sector comes back on its knees, a sector that earned the economy about US$500 million in 2019.
Notably, as the pandemic pounded the sector, it inadvertently triggered the appreciation and exploitation of domestic tourism that had traditionally been undermined. A lesson has been learnt that investments and promotion of domestic tourism makes substantial contribution to revenue generation to players in the tourism and hospitality sector.
Moving forward, as the world increases measures against the pandemic, ‘Covid-19 survivors’ are beginning to look around the world for safer and organized destinations to run to, two years after multiple lockdowns and travel restrictions.
In fact, data from the Centre of Reservations in Rwanda indicate that there is an anticipated boom coming soon. This phenomenon is also being experienced at a time when Rwanda is a complete package of a destination than being an extension for East Africa as previously considered by some tourists.
And, the recent announcement by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt.Hon. Patricia Scotland that member countries agreed to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali in June 2022, despite it having been postponed twice due to COVID-19 pandemic, is a vote of confidence that Rwanda is now a safe country.
Taarifa has spoken to players in the tourism and hospitality sector. They see the light at the end of the tunnel. According to Paul Muvunyi, the Chairman and Representative of Abarcombie and Kent (A&K) in Rwanda and owner of 3B Group of Hotels, following the government efforts to revive the sector, “establishments are recording high number of bookings more than even before the pandemic, in 2019.
“We appreciate RDB’s support and efforts to continue promoting the country as a high-end touristic destination,” Muvunyi said. “We also appreciate the government’s continued efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.”
Meanwhile, in February 2021, RDB produced a physical and ecotourism masterplan near Akagera National Park. From the conceptualization and structural plan perspectives that Taarifa has seen, coming to the use of land, general zoning was elaborated into two major zones, one being the both Eastern part potential for ecotourism facilities development, while the remaining one is zoned as a core conservation zone.
Almost two hundred hectares have been designated. The demarcation is detailed and forward thinking. Some animals such as Zebras, Impalas, Bushbucs, Warthogs, Waterbucs and Klipspringers will be spared space in the zone.
Facilities that are being set up, such as Akagera Safari Camp will soon be opening doors to the general public. This area has modern infrastructure like roads, water, electricity and fast speed internet.
According to Clare Akamanzi, the CEO of RDB, a lot of progress has been registered over the past decade as Rwanda truly emerged as a leading destination for Investment, Innovation and Tourism.
This, she says, “has been as a result of key initiatives the Government has pursued to which RDB has contributed, notably; Visit Rwanda, Meet in Rwanda, Start in Rwanda and Made in Rwanda.”
By end of 2019, Akagera National Park was receiving over 50,000 visitors annually, up from about 10,000 in 2010 when RDB handed over the park to a South African based conservation group, African Parks Network (APN).
In 2011, the park received 20,657 visitors, which was a substantial 35% increase in the parks visitor numbers from 2010. In 2012, the park received 23,048 visitors, an increase of 12% from 2011 and an overall 24% increase then.
APN formally took over the management of the park in January 2010 and promised to deliver on biodiversity conservation, and sustainable natural resource utilisation.
Had it not been for the pandemic, Akagera would be making a lot more. Visits dropped from about 50,000 which generated US$2.5 million to 15,844 in 2020, a 68% decrease compared to 2019.
Meanwhile, in other parks, Nyungwe park revenues reached over US$ 21.1 million (Rwf 19 billion) in 2018, while more than 5,000 tourists visited Virunga National Park in 2019, generating nearly US$7.5 million, just to mention a few.
Now, while these numbers paint a promising future as the pandemic slows its stance, there is a lot that has to be done.
Specifically, in the area of policy adjustments to facilitate recovery of the sector and to attract both local and international investments.
Consider this, Akagera National Park has a maximum of 123 rooms of accommodation inside and outside the park combined. The largest is the Game Lodge with 68 rooms. This is a fundamental gap and needs a quick intervention. Local investors have tried to play their role.
Akagera Transit Lodge has 13 rooms just at the entrance of the park. Akagera Rhino Lodge, a unique eco-tourism experience overlooking the park has just 7 rooms and Akagera Safari Camp, a mixture of safari and modern actecture also overlooking the park and a rare view of Ihema Lake, will be opening soon with 35 rooms. There is definately an acute shortage of rooms.
In the meantime, these facilities also claim that they would be making more revenues from park tourists if RDB made adjustments. “If a tourist spends a night at our lodge, and needs to take a rest before taking a park tour in the morning to watch carnivores or take a boat ride to watch birds, they are required to buy another permit for a night tour because the park closes at 6pm and a tourist who does not have a room inside the park lodges has to exit,” says Longi Mfizi Nkaka, the proprietor of Transit Game Lodge (Vegas).
Yet, there is a rationale that is prohibitive for tourists.
Akagera has a unique ecological setting. It is a home to all sorts of biodiversity. It is the only National Park in the region with the Big 5 and other animals.
“A tourist should be allowed multiple entry within 24 hours because these animals have a different lifestyle, a tourist needs to allocate park tours in different times of the day,” says Nkaka.
Another concern is that Akagera Park has only one entrance. For tourists staying at hotels in a geographically different location to the main entrance, are forced to travel dozens of kilometres to the existing single entry (main entrance).
Example, tourists staying at Epic Hotel in Nyagatare, have to drive all along to Rwinkwavu. There is thus, need for creation of other entrances.
“The adjustments will make us a distinct and unique destination, but also increase revenues for hotels around the park. It could be Nyungwe or Akagera,” Nkaka says.
Akamanzi told Taarifa that she will look into the matter and act accordingly. “I need to investigate further,” she said.
Nevertheless, Rwanda, sooner than later, will be one of the few countries that will emerge as a winer post Covid-19.
But that’s not enough, both government and players in the sector must improve the quality of services in the entire value chain to cement the ambition of becoming a high-end destination. At the same time, government must revise its policies to maximize the contribution of tourism in economic development.
Travel
Royal Balloon Launches Rwanda First Hot Air Balloon
Royal Balloon Rwanda, in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board and Akagera Management Company, is pleased to announce the start of its operations in Rwanda by offering a hot air balloon experience in Akagera National Park, the first of its kind in the country.
Royal Balloon Rwanda operates two hot air balloons that can accommodate 4 to 6 guests. The Hot Air Balloon climbs as high as 100m to 1000m above the park’s scenic savanna-covered landscapes inhabited by the big 5 – namely, elephants, rhinos, lions, leopards and buffaloes – and other vast species of wildlife.
Commenting on the new tourism experience, Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board, said, “We are pleased to partner with Royal Balloon Rwanda to add yet another exciting product to Rwanda’s adventure tourism experiences. We are committed to continue forging new partnerships and enable more investments in the tourism sector to exceed travelers’ expectations while sustainably contributing to conservation.”
Atilla Turkmen, Managing Director, Royal Balloon Rwanda, said, “We are delighted to partner with Akagera Management Company and start the hot air balloon activity in Akagera National Park. This is an outstanding example of how conservation can transform the natural habitat and lives of surrounding communities. With our experience in tourism of more than 30 years, we would like to align ourselves with Rwanda’s long-term sustainable tourism strategies. We hope that by introducing this new tourism activity, we will support conservation efforts and contribute to tourism in Rwanda.”
Ladis Ndahiriwe, Park Manager, Akagera National park said, “Hot air ballooning will give visitors an exciting new perspective of Akagera’s beautiful and unique landscapes while contributing financially to the conservation of the park. New jobs and forms of income are being brought to the community as well.”
Royal Balloon Rwanda is part of a tourism group which has been operating in the industry for more than 30 years.
It operates hotels in Turkey and operates hot air balloon activities in several natural parks in Eastern and Southern Africa.
Countries have embraced this activity to expand the itinerary of tourists and extend their period of stay.
Business
Netherlands Lifts Travel Restrictions To Rwanda
The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lifted travel restrictions for a limited number of countries, including Rwanda. Rwanda is the only country in Africa with a “yellow” advice, which allows Dutch tourists and travellers to visit our country again.
This is great news for wildlife enthusiasts and tourists interested in a lifetime experience at the heart of Africa.
After all, the “country of a thousand hills” is a unique destination on the African continent, due to its breath-taking landscape, its national parks, volcanoes and rainforests, its wildlife population, as well as its historical and cultural sites.
Not only will you find no less than fourteen (14) primatespecies in Rwanda – which you will not find anywhere elsein the world – , but Rwanda is also home to the famous mountain gorillas, which you can visit at the bottom of the Volcanoes National Park, the only region on earth – with surrounding areas – where those gorillas live.
Add to this spotting the “Big Five” in Akagera National Park, water sports and outdoor paradise at Lake Kivu, as well as the unparalleled cultural history, and you will understand why Rwanda should be at the top of your list of countries to visit.
Rwanda, which is among the most stable and peaceful countries in the region, favours high-end tourism, combined with our obligation to conservation.
In this regard, the country adopted a package of extensive hygiene and safety measures, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
Useful information for travellers If you plan to visit Rwanda, you are required to complete a Passenger Locator Form before departure.
It is advisable to do this no later than 48 hours before your departure to ensure that the data has been processed on time. You will receive a QR code that is required to enter Rwanda. You must also show a certificate with a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry.
This certificate must not be older than 72 hours before your departure. This is not mandatory for children under 5 years old.
All travellers are tested again upon arrival in Rwanda, and they must await the result of this test in a hotel designated by the government.
The costs for the extra tests and the hotel are for your own expense. Wearing a facemask is mandatory in Rwanda. Regular disinfection of the hands is recommended.
The social distancing rule applies. Payments should be made contactless as much as possible.
The protection and welfare of the vast numbers of primates living in Rwanda is an essential part of the guidelines. For example, tourists should keep at least ten (10) meters away from the primates in Nyungwe National Park and Volcanoes National Park.
After your stay in Rwanda, departure at the Kigali International Airport requires a PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.
However, as Rwanda is not among the risk countries in the Netherlands, you will not be required to provide a COVID-19 negative test or self-quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands.
All current information and hygiene protocols in Rwanda can be found at: https://visitrwanda.com/rwanda-reopens/ The most frequently asked questions: https://visitrwanda.com/frequently-asked-questions/… Travel advice from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs: http://nederlandwereldwereld.nl/landen/rwanda/reizen/reisadvies#anker-coronavirus… General travel information can be found at: http://VisitRwanda.com
East-Africa
Discover Belgian Colonialist Who Brewed Pineapple Wine On Lake Muhazi
On the serene shoreline of Lake Muhazi seats hundreds of acres of land that were once owned by a Belgian colonialist that was known as Decant (second name not yet known). This place is in a village known as Nyamabuye village located at Gati cell in Gishali sector.
This beautiful natural haven has since been acquired and developed into a 9-hole golf course under management of Falcon Golf Club which hosted the Rwanda Summer golf event on October 3-4.
Decant, the Belgian was an industrious colonialists he grew vast acres of pineapples which he harvested and used to process a very delicious and punchy wine that was mostly consumed by local chiefs and also sold as far as Kigali. The highly alcoholic wine was known as Ingwe (leopard).
According to stories from different elders in this village, Decant had built a concrete house for his family and another concrete reinforced hut about 100 metres away from the masters’ quarter. The hut stands majestically more than half a century later. Those who come to play golf at this property don’t know much about this mysterious concrete hut and simply ignore it.
It is said that Decant left Rwanda immediately after the Belgian supported constitutional referendum in 1961, a constitution that effectively abolished the monarchy, and established a republic. Elderly Residents of Gati remember that Decant was a returning officer for the referendum. He left the country later.
The spot where Decants home had been built is only survived by giant and very tall trees that host falcon birds and eagles from which they launch stealth and high speed attacks into the lake to pluck out fish. Watching these endless attacks into the waters by these birds offers a great connection with nature.
Thus the concrete hut was the house for a nanny that took care of Decant’s children, “whenever the he was so busy with meetings or processing wine, he would send the children to be with the nanny at her hut,” says one of the children of a former guard at this facility.
Rwanda’s History Linked To Lake Muhazi
Lake Muhazi is 60 km long, in an east-west direction, but its width is less than 5 km. It is located in east-central Rwanda and has shoreline in three of the country’s five provinces.
The western third of the lake forms the border between Kigali (Gasabo District) to the south, and Northern Province (Gicumbi District) to the north. The eastern two-thirds or the lake is in the Eastern Province, forming the border between Rwamagana District to the south, and Gatsibo and Kayonza Districts to the north.
According to oral history the Kingdom of Rwanda was founded in the 14th century after disintegration of Kitara empire on the shores of Lake Muhazi in the Buganza area, close to the modern city of Rwamagana.
At that time Rwanda was a small state in a loose confederation with larger and more powerful neighbours, Bugesera and Gisaka.
By playing these neighbours against each other, the early kingdom flourished in the area, expanding westwards towards Lake Kivu. In this expanded kingdom, the region around the lake became a powerful religious site, being synonymous with the earliest and most revered Mwamis of the kingdom.
In the late 16th or early 17th centuries, the kingdom of Rwanda was invaded by the Banyoro and the kings forced to flee westward, leaving Buganza and the Lake Muhazi area in the hands of Bugesera and Gisaka.
The formation in the 17th century of a new Rwandan dynasty by mwami Ruganzu Ndori, followed by eastward invasions, the retaking of Buganza and the conquest of Bugesera, marked the beginning of the Rwandan kingdom’s dominance in the area.
Lake Muhazi became a border zone between Rwanda and the still independent Gisaka, a situation which remained in place for 200 years, despite several unsuccessful attempts by the Rwandan kings to subdue Gisaka. Eventually, in around 1830, Gisaka was annexed and the eastern borders of the state began to take their present form, with the lake fully under Rwandan control.
Under German and Belgian colonial rule Lake Muhazi became an important east–west transport route, linking Kigali and the west of the country with the north-south and eastbound roads from Gahini.
From 1922, the eastern area was temporarily fell under British control as part of the surveying process for the proposed Cape-Cairo railway, a period during which the Church Missionary Society (CMS), started missionary and medical work across eastern Rwanda.
This land was returned to Belgium in 1924 but the rulers allowed the CMS to continue its work, and a permanent mission and hospital was set up close to Lake Muhazi in Gahini village.
Rwanda Now A Hot Cake In Tourism Post Covid-19 Pandemic
RIB Responds To The Article In The Guardian On Alleged Missing Poet
Rwanda, Mozambican Forces Conduct Operations West of Palma, Cabo Delgado Province
Group Of Smugglers In Rusizi Nabbed
Zambia Police Service Delegation In Rwanda For Study Visit
François Beya Most Feared Man In DRC Attempted Coup
Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Zambia Police Service Delegation In Rwanda For Study Visit
Senegal Are Champions of Africa
RIB Responds To The Article In The Guardian On Alleged Missing Poet
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report3 days ago
President Tshisekedi’s Security Aide Arrested For Plotting Coup
-
Business4 days ago
Burundi’s Young Entrepreneurs Demand Tax Law Revision
-
Special Report2 days ago
François Beya Most Feared Man In DRC Attempted Coup
-
Special Report5 days ago
Museveni Brings Back Brig. Gen.Kulayigye as UPDF Spokesman
-
Crime3 days ago
Governor Ignored Whistleblower On Corruption, Now She Is Locked Up
-
National4 days ago
Strange Carnivore in Bigogwe Finally Neutralized
-
East-Africa5 days ago
Anyone Who Rapes Women or Defiles Girls Must Die – Museveni
-
National3 days ago
Zimbabweans Look To Rwanda’s For Development of Cooperatives