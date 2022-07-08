The Rwanda Foreign Affairs Minister Dr.Vincent Biruta has rejected circulating news claims that Rwanda and DRC signed a Ceasfire agreement during a tripartite summit in Angola on Wednesday.

“The Luanda tripartite meeting outcome is a roadmap with clear objectives and activities to be implemented by various parties/partners,”Dr Biruta said in a tweet.

He carefully also emphasised , “No agreement or Ceasfire was signed.”

Several local and international media outlets on Wednesday swiftly reported that Rwanda and DRC had signed an agreement on ceasation of hostilities.

“Misinformation/populism are undermining the overall objective of acheiving peace in DRC and the region,” The Rwanda Foreign Affairs Minister said on Thursday.

By press time,the M23 rebels had resumed fighting against the Congolese troops. The rebels are closing in on capturing Rumangabo the second largest military barracks in the country.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Vbiruta/status/1545311018242416640