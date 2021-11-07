National
Rwanda National Police Rotates Formed Police Unit In S. Sudan
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Sunday, November 7, rotated its Formed Police Unit Three (FPU-3) contingent serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
Rwanda FPU-3 IV contingent of 160 female-dominated officers left Kigali International Airport (KIA) at about 10am under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Marie Grace Uwimana.
They replaced FPU-3 III commanded by SSP Jeannette Masozera, which also returned home later in the afternoon after a one-year successful tour-of-duty.
On arrival at KIA, the officers were taken through the Covid-19 prevention protocols before they join their respective families and resuming their policing duties back home.
Commissioner of Police (CP) George Rumanzi, Commissioner for Operations and Public Order in RNP, presided over the departure and arrival of the rotated contingents, on behalf of RNP leadership.
FPU-3, one of the two Rwandan Police contingents deployed in South Sudan, conducts its peace support operation duties in Central Equatorial State including the capital Juba.
Rwanda FPU-1 of 240 officers is deployed in Malakal, Upper Nile State. While welcoming the replaced contingent back home, CP Rumanzi thanked them for representing their country ably.
He commended the contingent for their professional conduct in fulfilling their duties. SSP Gaston Nsanzimana, who guided the replaced contingent back home, thanked all officers for their discipline, which played a great part in the successful tour-of-duty.
“We assumed varied responsibilities related to the UN mandate to support the people of South Sudan, mainly protection of civilians, supporting the revitalized peace agreement and humanitarian assistance,” SSP Nsanzimana
The contingent, he added, conducted patrol and escort duties, capacity building to train the local police and other community policing groups, and social responsibility in sanitation and hygiene at police stations as well as supporting the conflict-affected groups such as women and students living in IDP camps.
Rwanda Deputy Police Chief Briefs Contingent Ahead Of S. Sudan Rotation
The Deputy Inspector General of Police DIGP) in charge of Operations, Felix Namuhoranye, on Saturday, November 6, briefed 160 police officers set to be deployed for peacekeeping duties under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
The pre-deployment briefing of the female-dominated Formed Police Unit-Three (FPU-3) contingent was held at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.
DIGP Namuhoranye reminded the officers to be responsive ambassadors, represent their country with pride, honour, dignity and to professionally fulfill their assignied peacekeeping duties.
“Always be mindful of who you are and what you represent in the mission. Your character and services to the people of South Sudan should reflect your country Rwanda… the Rwandan flag should stay high,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.
“Be characterized by high level of discipline and professionalism and maintain the good image of Rwanda set by previous contingents, respect and work with other peacekeepers,” he added.
“During your tour-of-duty, you will be working with other peacekeepers from different countries, cooperate and collaborate with them, respect your superiors, the citizens, and diversity.”
DIGP Namuhoranye equally urged them to implement what they acquired during their pre-deployment training to add value to the UN mandate in South Sudan.
The contingent of 160 officers commanded by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Marie Grace Uwimana is expected to depart this Sunday for a one year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Rwf300M Allocated To 1,700 Women-headed Households
UN Women Rwanda and the Local Development Authority (LODA) signed a new partnership agreement worth US$300,000 of unconditional cash transfers in support of the livelihood recovery of 1,700 women-headed households who fell into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants will be distributed through GiveDirectly Rwanda, an international NGO specialized in administering and implementing unconditional cash transfers to the most economically vulnerable populations.
Beneficiaries are women-headed households from Nyamasheke, Musanze and Nyagatare Districts and they will receive the cash transfers through mobile money administered by MTN.
The targeted districts are home to many women whose livelihoods, mainly based on informal cross-border trade, were severely impacted by restrictions on cross-border trade to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Social protection systems are an indispensable component of a coordinated policy response to the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that people can effectively access health care while supporting livelihood security for the most affected households.
As such, social protection constitutes an important part of the national recovery plan implemented by the Government of Rwanda in collaboration with development partners including the UN system.
The plan makes provision for expanded access to social protection to households and communities most impacted by COVID-19.
In this spirit the cash transfers under the UN Women- LODA agreement intend to support vulnerable populations, especially women for a more inclusive recovery.
“The pandemic threatens to reverse the gains made on gender equality; exacerbate the feminization of poverty, increase vulnerability to sexual and gender-based violence, and limit women’s equal participation in the labor force. Mitigating this risk requires higher and more targeted investments, as well as adequate social safety nets for the most vulnerable.,” says Fatou Lo, UN Women Representative in Rwanda.
In Rwanda, evidence from various assessments including the rapid gender assessment of the impact of COVID-19 conducted by UN Women and UNFPA in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF) in November 2020 found that women were disproportionately affected in terms of unpaid care work and lost income, particularly those relying on informal businesses and daily wages.
Findings from the Labor Force Survey (LFS-2019) also indicate that over the past three years, more women were employed in the informal sector compared to men, which means that women were more vulnerable to economic shocks such as the one caused by the pandemic.
While signing the Agreement, UN Women Country Representative Ms. Fatou Lo and LODA Director-General Ms. Claudine Nyinawagaga, mutually committed to strengthening efforts to accelerate women’s resilience and recovery.
“The gender dimension of this project complements LODA’s efforts in mainstreaming gender and childcare instruments within the Vision 2020 Umurenge Program, let alone the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic could have far-reaching socio-economic consequences on families if the gender equity is not given the due attention. There is evidence that even under normal environment, women are more likely to fall into poverty trap, which means their situation could be aggravated by the Covid 19 pandemic; promoting women’s participation in the labour force is a strong safeguard against lack of confidence and vulnerability of being prey to sexual and gender-based violence. Most importantly it such investments boost their productivity in favor of their families’ welfare.”; says Claudine Nyinawagaga, Director General, Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA).
In addition to the partnership with LODA, UN Women is also providing support to several civil society organizations namely (1) SOLID Africa to support in-patients and caregivers essentially women to reduce their burden of care; (2) Rwanda Women Network to strengthen capacities and knowledge to prevent and respond to SGBV, through toll-free helplines and mobile GBV clinics; (3) Faith Victory Association to provide social safety nets to 100 teen mothers from Nyagatare District; (4) Legal Aid Forum to offer legal assistance to women who experienced SGBV during the COVID-19 lockdowns as well as the (5) National Association Supporting People Living with HIV(ANSP+), which has extended its services to female domestic workers who lost their jobs and were at greater risk of unsafe and lifethreatening alternatives.
Central African Republic Chief Of Gendarmerie Visits Rwanda
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on Wednesday, November 3, received the Director General for Gendarmerie Nationale of Central African Republic (CAR), Landry Urlich Depot.
Director General Landry and his delegation are in Rwanda since Tuesday for a six-day visit to cement policing cooperation between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and the Gendarmerie Nationale of CAR.
While speaking during the bilateral meeting held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru, IGP Munyuza said the visit is an opportunity to build strong cooperation between the two institutions.
“Rwanda National Police is pleased to join hands with our brothers from the Gendarmerie of Central African Republic as we work together to provide peace and security of our respective countries,” IGP Munyuza said.
“Rwanda and the Central African Republic are reliable partners in ensuring safety and security since 2013 when CAR experienced violence,” he added.
Rwanda was the first country to deploy Police peacekeepers to CAR in 2014 and currently maintains three Police contingents of combined 460 officers.
Other 36 officers work as Police Advisors. The head of the Police component of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is also a Rwandan–Commissioner of Police (CP) Christophe Bizimungu.
“Rwanda forces under the UN peacekeeping mission stood together with Central African Republic forces to ensure the country becomes stable and secure. We commit to foster these joint efforts to ensure that peace continues to prevail in Central African Republic,” IGP Munyuza said.
He stressed that contemporary policing requires cooperation and training to respond effective to emerging security threats.
“In this era of policing, law enforcement agencies are required to work closely together if we are to confront security challenges that are organized and transnational in nature. Most importantly, we need to train law enforcement officers and equip them with necessary knowledge and skills to combat crimes such as violent extremism, terrorism, drug trafficking, economic and financial crimes among others,” said IGP Munyuza.
As a Rwandan policy, he said, RNP is always ready to share the expertise and experience with partners in Africa and beyond to work together to strengthen peace and security on the continent.
On his part, Director General Landry said that they will benefit more from the visit and partnership
“We are very honored to visit this friendly country to present our compliments to the Rwandan Government and in particular to the Inspector General of RNP. We are here to establish bilateral cooperation between our two institutions,” DG Landry said.
“We are very happy to visit this country historically known for its expertize in facing its challenges to guarantee the well-being of this nation and its citizens,” he added.
Gendarmerie Nationale of CAR, he said, believes in this cooperation to support them in the implementation of their community policing programme.
“We are in a globalized world where we need to work together to address the challenges and particularly to restore the state authority throughout Central African Republic. We cannot achieve this without working together with our partners.”
During his stay in Rwanda, DG Landry will also visit other RNP facilities including the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze district, Police Training School (PTS) Gishari and regional police units.
