Rwanda, Mozambique Security Chiefs Hold Meeting In Kigali On Cabo Delgado Situation
On Sunday, January 9, top defence and security chiefs from Rwanda and Mozambique held a security meeting at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters in Kigali to forge a way forward against the ongoing counterterrorism operations in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.
The meeting was attended by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, Chief of General Staff (CGS) for Mozambique Armed Defense Forces (FADM), Admiral Joacquim Rivas Mangrasse, Inspector General of RNP, Dan Munyuza, his visiting counterpart, General Commander Bernardino Rafael and the Secretary General of Rwanda’s NISS, Maj. Gen. Joseph Nzabamwita.
The Mozambican defence and security officials are in Rwanda for a three-day official visit.
During the meeting, Defence and security chiefs reviewed the security situation in Cabo Delgado province and devised measures to succeed in ongoing operations in the troubled province.
Exactly six months ago, on July 9,
Rwandan troops were deployed to support the Mozambican security organs in counterterrorism operations in Cabo Delgado province.
The operations have so far been able to restore state authority in the province, flush out the Ansar Al Sunna terrorists, and forces are now engaged in stabilisation and security reforms including repatriating the affected civilians from internally displaced camps to their respective homes.
The complete recovery of Cabo Delgado has also seen the resumption of economic activities in the region as Rwanda and Mozambique remain committed to reform the security sector through training and capacity development of Mozambican security forces.
While speaking during the meeting, Gen.
Admiral Joacquim Rivas Mangrasse said that the visit is aimed at thanking the Government of Rwanda in general and its security organs in particular, for helping to fight Islamic State linked terrorits and restoring security in Cabo Delgado Province.
He recognized the impact of the RDF and RNP in supporting Mozambican security forces.
“We came here to thank the Government of Rwanda but also to discuss further security arrangements to support Mozambican forces in their journey to improve their capacity through training, on one hand and fighting the insurgents wherever they may be,” Admiral said.
The insurgents, he added, were significantly weakened and that these joint efforts will continue to build from these results.
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish joint security teams to design new strategies to improve the stabilisation and security sector reform process, a critical stage in realizing sustainable peace and progress in the Cabo Delgado province and beyond.
Ethiopia Military Introduces Rank Of Field Marshal
Ethiopia has introduced into its Military the rank of Field Marshal for the first time.
The Ethiopian National Defense Force is the military force of Ethiopia with a total of 162,000 active personnel operating on a budget size worth U$520 million.
As of Saturday January 8th, Abiy Ahmed Ali the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and commander in chief of the Ethiopian armed Forces presided over a ranks promotion ceremony in Addis Ababa capital.
Army chief of staff General Berhanu Jula has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and becomes the first military officer in Ethiopia to attain the rank.
“PM Abiy Ahmed Ali presided over the ENDF rank promotion ceremony. Ethiopia has today introduced the title of Field Marshal General and awarded the rank to Gen. Berhanu Jula, in light of his extraordinary acts in the face of a national crisis,” twitted the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.
“Today President Sahle-Work has awarded 4 full Generals including General Abebaw Tadesse, who was victim of forced retirement during TPLF era. 14 Major Generals are also upgraded to Lieutenant General rank.”
“In addition, 24 Brigadier Generals are have also become Major Generals, while 56 Colonels are upgraded to Brigadier General rank,” according to the state broadcaster ETV midday report.
According to the Prime Minister the ranks are awarded in appreciation of their accomplishment on the ongoing war with the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), which began the war by attacking the military base of Ethiopia in Tigray region on November 3, 2020.
Reports suggest that the November 3, 2020 attack of TPLF which is admitted by their own officers was aimed in overtaking the heavy artilleries of Ethiopian Army and advance to the capture Addis Ababa and overthrow the democratically elected Government of Ethiopia led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Munyenyezi Trial Postponed Again Due To Absence Of Defense Lawyers
The case of Beatrice Munyenyezi, a woman suspected of crimes of Genocide against the Tutsi, has been postponed for the second time due to the absence of lawyers.
Judicial Spokesperson, Harrison Mutabazi, said trial date is January 18, 2022.
“Her case will begin in substance by next week in Huye Intermediate Court, a place where she committed the crimes,” he said.
The previous hearing was held on December 9, 2021, where the judges had agreed to postpone her case in early 2021 but now lawyers have requested to postpone the case for the second time.
Asked whether postponement for the second time might mean lawyers’ tactics of buying time, the spokesperson told Tarrifa that it was because the defense lawyers had other cases to handle at the set time.
Munyenyezi, 51, faces the charges of murder as a genocide crime, conspiracy to commit genocide, planning of the genocide, complicity and incitement to commit genocide, and complicity in rape.
The US. Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicates that Munyenyezi was charged in June and later convicted in March 2012, by a New Hampshire federal jury, in which the jury determined she obtained her U.S citizenship unlawfully, after fleeing Rwanda, by misrepresenting material facts to U.S immigration authorities.
In 2021, the US court decided to deport Munyenyezi following her conviction for lying about her roles in the 1994 Genocide during the time she was processing her papers to allow her to stay in the United States.
Munyenyezi’s husband closely worked with her mother-in-law Pauline Nyiramasuhuko in the extermination of the Tutsi in Butare, which is currently Huye District.
Munyenyezi’s mother was convicted to life imprisonment by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and is now serving her sentence.
Testimonies pin her in the involvement in the staffing of notorious roadblocks outside her home in Butare, currently Huye, during the course of the genocide, where she checked the identification of passers-by and decided who would be allowed to pass.
Munyenyezi’s case was first heard in Kicukiro court in April 2020 and served her detention but lawyers appealed to the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court which transferred her case to Huye Intermediate court.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Author Giving Museveni Sleepless Nights
What goes on around Uganda and among Ugandans is not a secrete- new comers only need to listen to local music, talk on streets and a quick chat with Ugandans to understand this country.
In any Ugandan local music, there are messages on concerns of endemic corruption, excesses by security officers, thuggery, brutality and limited freedoms especially when one isn’t singing along with the regime.
For example, you may get arrested for just saying you aren’t supportive of the first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba seeking election as president of Uganda even though he has not officially declared any interest.
For a doctor protesting on the street seeking pay rise leads to arrest and detention including termination from employment.
But there is a Ugandan creative novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija- this man authored a simple book narrating daily life of Ugandans. The book titled ‘The Greedy Barbarian’ prompted military intelligence agents to pluck him out of his house and dumped him into an unventilated filthy detention dungeon.
Rukirabashaija has suffered horrendous torture including burning, removal of his nails and going hungry for days plus beating all because his narrative stories decry of the ugly life under the President Yoweri Museveni regime.
The novel The Greedy Barbarian, which takes on themes of high-level corruption in a fictional country. He was arrested on 13 April 2020 in Uganda, and held for seven days, during which time he was interrogated about his fiction and subjected to torture.
Later on Rukirabashaija relased another book titled Banana Republic: Where Writing is Treasonous. He was arrested and charged with “inciting violence and promoting sectarianism”.
According to Rukirabashaija, “In Africa, when you write fiction, especially political fiction, such as the political allegory Animal Farm by George Orwell, the leaders will always think that one is writing about them. Of course, every dictator will suspect that the writer meant to embarrass him,” Rukirabashaija wrote.
“Yoweri Museveni, the president of Uganda, felt that it was him that I had written about and so he sent his hoodlums to arrest and torture me in order to hamper my creativity. The idea was to completely stop me from being creative.”
Towards the end of December, Rukirabashaija was again arrested without charge for alleged offensive communication.
Rukirabashaija’s lawyer Eron Kiiza says the author is being held at a hidden interrogation facility in Kampala.
“They are claiming he made some offensive communication. They are not giving us details of those. So, they are charging him with offensive communication. Of course, we know him and the first son have had some exchange on Twitter,” Kiiza said.
Rukirabashaija on Twitter called Museveni’s son, Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, obese, drunk, bad-tempered for a future president.
“Men with guns are breaking my door,” he wrote. “They say they are policemen but are not in uniform. I’ve locked myself inside.”
Kainerugaba seemed to take credit for the arrest. He posted on Twitter, “I want the arrest of Kakwenza Rukira (Rukirabashaija) to be a lesson to all those who think they can abuse me on social media and walk away scot free.”
Last year, Rukirabashaija was named the International Writer of Courage by Tsitsi Dangarembga a Zimbabwean writer and activist. She chose Rukirabashaija as (2021 PEN Pinter winner ) the International Writer of Courage, an award for an author who has been persecuted for speaking out about their beliefs, with whom she will share her prize.
