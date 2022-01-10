National
Rwanda, Mozambique Police Institutions Discuss Bilateral Ties
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Mozambique Republic Police held a meeting in Kigali on Monday, January 10, to deepen their cooperation in various matters of policing.
The meeting held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru, was co-chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and his visiting counterpart of Mozambique, General Commander, Bernardino Rafael.
Present was also the Deputy IGPs; Felix Namuhoranye of Operations and Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel.
The Mozambican top defence and security officials are in Rwanda since Saturday, January 8, for a three-day official visit to strengthen cooperation especially in counterterrorism operations and stabilisation activities in Cabo Delgado province.
Commander General Bernardino said that the visit to Rwanda aims to build on the existing friendship and cooperation.
He added that there is a lot to benefit and learn from Rwanda National Police especially in areas of capacity building.
“We are building a pathway to further cooperation between our two police institutions. We have seen a lot of progress made by the Rwanda National Police, especially in the protecting the public, road safety and counter-terrorism. Through enhanced cooperation, Mozambique Republic Police can benefit from these advanced skills and knowledge,” Commander General Bernardino said.
He expressed his gratitude to the Government of Rwanda for sending troops to recover Cabo Delgado from terrorists and to give hope to the people of the province.
“We are here to deliver a message from the people of Mozambique, to Rwandan security forces and Rwandan people. You have supported us in many ways. Today, we have three major roads, which have been opened and gave way for the affected people to return home safely.”
RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that discussions during the meeting rested much on strengthening cooperation and building the capacity of Mozambique Republic Police particularly in counterterrorism.
“The Mozambican police chief and his Rwandan counterpart held talks on various issues that include; fighting terrorism, restoring security in the province of Cabo Delgado, and building capacity to security organs in Mozambique. Rwanda National Police will be involved in developing the capacity of Mozambique Republic Police,” said CP Kabera.
National
After Two Years Of Covid Break, Uganda Children Return To School
About 15 million Ugandan children are resuming school today after enduring the world’s longest school closure.
On Monday, Uganda schools reopened after learning was suspended for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Education Minister John Muyingo said all students would automatically resume classes a year above where they left off.
“All schools have implemented guidelines and standard operating procedures to ensure the safe return of children to schools, and measures have been put in place to ensure those who don’t comply do so,” Muyingo said.
Muyingo said any private schools demanding fees above pre-pandemic rates would be sanctioned.
Child rights groups had criticised Uganda’s decision to keep schools fully or partially shuttered for 83 weeks, longer than anywhere else in the world.
“We can’t let this happen again. We must keep schools open for every child, everywhere,” the UN child rights group UNICEF said on Twitter.
Uganda has recorded 153,762 cases of Covid-19 and 3,339 deaths, according to the latest government figures issued on January 7.
National
Rwanda, Mozambique Security Chiefs Hold Meeting In Kigali On Cabo Delgado Situation
On Sunday, January 9, top defence and security chiefs from Rwanda and Mozambique held a security meeting at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters in Kigali to forge a way forward against the ongoing counterterrorism operations in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.
The meeting was attended by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, Chief of General Staff (CGS) for Mozambique Armed Defense Forces (FADM), Admiral Joacquim Rivas Mangrasse, Inspector General of RNP, Dan Munyuza, his visiting counterpart, General Commander Bernardino Rafael and the Secretary General of Rwanda’s NISS, Maj. Gen. Joseph Nzabamwita.
The Mozambican defence and security officials are in Rwanda for a three-day official visit.
During the meeting, Defence and security chiefs reviewed the security situation in Cabo Delgado province and devised measures to succeed in ongoing operations in the troubled province.
Exactly six months ago, on July 9,
Rwandan troops were deployed to support the Mozambican security organs in counterterrorism operations in Cabo Delgado province.
The operations have so far been able to restore state authority in the province, flush out the Ansar Al Sunna terrorists, and forces are now engaged in stabilisation and security reforms including repatriating the affected civilians from internally displaced camps to their respective homes.
The complete recovery of Cabo Delgado has also seen the resumption of economic activities in the region as Rwanda and Mozambique remain committed to reform the security sector through training and capacity development of Mozambican security forces.
While speaking during the meeting, Gen.
Admiral Joacquim Rivas Mangrasse said that the visit is aimed at thanking the Government of Rwanda in general and its security organs in particular, for helping to fight Islamic State linked terrorits and restoring security in Cabo Delgado Province.
He recognized the impact of the RDF and RNP in supporting Mozambican security forces.
“We came here to thank the Government of Rwanda but also to discuss further security arrangements to support Mozambican forces in their journey to improve their capacity through training, on one hand and fighting the insurgents wherever they may be,” Admiral said.
The insurgents, he added, were significantly weakened and that these joint efforts will continue to build from these results.
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish joint security teams to design new strategies to improve the stabilisation and security sector reform process, a critical stage in realizing sustainable peace and progress in the Cabo Delgado province and beyond.
National
Ethiopia Military Introduces Rank Of Field Marshal
Ethiopia has introduced into its Military the rank of Field Marshal for the first time.
The Ethiopian National Defense Force is the military force of Ethiopia with a total of 162,000 active personnel operating on a budget size worth U$520 million.
As of Saturday January 8th, Abiy Ahmed Ali the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and commander in chief of the Ethiopian armed Forces presided over a ranks promotion ceremony in Addis Ababa capital.
Army chief of staff General Berhanu Jula has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and becomes the first military officer in Ethiopia to attain the rank.
“PM Abiy Ahmed Ali presided over the ENDF rank promotion ceremony. Ethiopia has today introduced the title of Field Marshal General and awarded the rank to Gen. Berhanu Jula, in light of his extraordinary acts in the face of a national crisis,” twitted the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.
“Today President Sahle-Work has awarded 4 full Generals including General Abebaw Tadesse, who was victim of forced retirement during TPLF era. 14 Major Generals are also upgraded to Lieutenant General rank.”
“In addition, 24 Brigadier Generals are have also become Major Generals, while 56 Colonels are upgraded to Brigadier General rank,” according to the state broadcaster ETV midday report.
According to the Prime Minister the ranks are awarded in appreciation of their accomplishment on the ongoing war with the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), which began the war by attacking the military base of Ethiopia in Tigray region on November 3, 2020.
Reports suggest that the November 3, 2020 attack of TPLF which is admitted by their own officers was aimed in overtaking the heavy artilleries of Ethiopian Army and advance to the capture Addis Ababa and overthrow the democratically elected Government of Ethiopia led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
