Rwanda, Mozambique Police Institutions Discuss Bilateral Ties

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Mozambique Republic Police held a meeting in Kigali on Monday, January 10, to deepen their cooperation in various matters of policing.

The meeting held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru, was co-chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and his visiting counterpart of Mozambique, General Commander, Bernardino Rafael.

Present was also the Deputy IGPs; Felix Namuhoranye of Operations and Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel.

The Mozambican top defence and security officials are in Rwanda since Saturday, January 8, for a three-day official visit to strengthen cooperation especially in counterterrorism operations and stabilisation activities in Cabo Delgado province.

Commander General Bernardino said that the visit to Rwanda aims to build on the existing friendship and cooperation.

He added that there is a lot to benefit and learn from Rwanda National Police especially in areas of capacity building.

“We are building a pathway to further cooperation between our two police institutions. We have seen a lot of progress made by the Rwanda National Police, especially in the protecting the public, road safety and counter-terrorism. Through enhanced cooperation, Mozambique Republic Police can benefit from these advanced skills and knowledge,” Commander General Bernardino said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Government of Rwanda for sending troops to recover Cabo Delgado from terrorists and to give hope to the people of the province.

“We are here to deliver a message from the people of Mozambique, to Rwandan security forces and Rwandan people. You have supported us in many ways. Today, we have three major roads, which have been opened and gave way for the affected people to return home safely.”

RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that discussions during the meeting rested much on strengthening cooperation and building the capacity of Mozambique Republic Police particularly in counterterrorism.

“The Mozambican police chief and his Rwandan counterpart held talks on various issues that include; fighting terrorism, restoring security in the province of Cabo Delgado, and building capacity to security organs in Mozambique. Rwanda National Police will be involved in developing the capacity of Mozambique Republic Police,” said CP Kabera.