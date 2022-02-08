Rwanda, Mozambican Forces Conduct Operations West of Palma, Cabo Delgado Province

For the last two days, Joint offensive operations were conducted by Rwandan and Mozambican security forces in the general areas Pundanhar and Nhica do Ruvuma in order to flush out remnants of terrorist insurgents.

Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) and Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) secured the general area of Nhica do Ruvuma and Pundanhar, west of Palma District, 55 Kms away from Palma Town; which are known for large cassava farms.

The villages were recently occupied by terrorists as temporary hideouts as they sought to undertake operations to retake the territories lost during the initial Joint Moz and Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) offensive operations conducted last year.

SADC Forces were also alerted to support in blocking the enemy fleeing towards their area of responsibility.

The Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Kabandana visited the troops in Pundanhar shortly after Joint Forces secured the area.

In his remarks, he congratulated the Joint Forces and emphasized the need to maintain vigilance, discipline and high level of force protection in order to successfully accomplish their mission with minimal casualties.