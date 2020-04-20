Motor rallying enthusiasts and fans will not enjoy sports cars zooming on dusty roads in the country side of Rwanda anytime soon because of measures against the Covid19 pandemic.

A statement from Rwanda Automobile club and African Rally Championship said on Monday.

“We regret to inform rally drivers, sponsors, partners and fans that Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally 2020 which was scheduled for May 15-17th will be postponed to a later date,” the statement reads in part.

Organisers of this championship said the decision to postpone the championship is in line with the Public Notice issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of Rwanda, regarding the Covid19 and in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and FIA regional Rally Department.

“In these challenging days, the motorsports fraternity sends a message of solidarity to all drivers, navigators, officials, volunteers, sponsors, partners and fans across the world as we stay strong that we shall race again soon,” the organisers said.

The Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is a round of the African Rally Championship and the Rwandan National Rally Championship. It is ranked third on the FIA/African Rally Championship calendar this year.

Jean Claude Mugabo claimed the Mountain Gorilla Rally 2019 title, while Kenyan star Marvir Baryan retained the African Championships crown for a third consecutive year.