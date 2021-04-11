Crime
Rwanda Military Hospital, King Faisal, Fined Rwf100M For Mistakenly Cutting Off Patient’s Breast
The Gasabo intermediate court has fined King Faisal Hospital and Kanombe Military hospital for cutting off the breast of a patient after mistakenly diagnosing her with a level 2 cancer.
The two national referral hospitals must pay the patient Rwf100 million (over US$100,000) with immediate effect for what the court described as “medical negligence”.
The verdict was delivered on Friday April 9, 2021 after an almost two-year legal battle.
The Military Hospital executed the operation following a medical report from King Faisal Hospital.
In the court, the Military Hospital denied liability claiming the report from King Faisal Hospital was categorical that the patient had a level 2 breast cancer and that what doctors at the Military Hospital had to do was to cut it off.
King Faisal Hospital defended itself saying it had all the necessary equipment to conduct an operation and there is no reason why it would have referred the patient to another hospital.
Apparently, the two hospitals share doctors, some medical services and joint operations. The court ruled that both hospitals were medically negligent and they had to be fined.
The patient, a resident of Kayonza District, had sued for Rwf305 million (US$300,000). The Military hospital will pay Rwf62 million and King Faisal Hospital will pay Rwf42 million. The remaining will cater for legal fees and court fees.
It is reported that the doctor who diagnosed the patient with cancer, Dr. Lynette Kyokunda, moved to Zambia where she continued with her medical career.
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged With Abuse of Power, Corruption
Water tight security has been imposed outside Jerusalem District Court as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes on trial for various gravest and serious crimes in history of the country.
In its opening statement for his public corruption trial on Monday, Prosecution said that Netanyahu abused his power as part of a wide-ranging media bribery scheme.
According to Prosecutor Liat Ben Ari, the Prime Minister,”abused his power to give illegal benefits in coordination with central media outlets to further his personal interests.”
“Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and all people are equal before the court and the judges, the great and the small, the rich and the poor. The powerful and the simple,” she said.
She called the cases one of the gravest in Israel’s history.
Ben Ari said that the question for the court is not whether the articles at the Walla media outlet were done objectively or were balanced at a given moment, but what was the illegal influence behind the scenes leading to those articles.
She said that the real story here is about power, referencing the power of Netanyahu as prime minister, of top media tycoons and of attempts to influence the course of the country’s elections (including in 2013 and 2015.)
The prosecutor emphasized that “no one” other than Netanyahu as prime minister “had the full power to convey the benefits” to the tycoons in the case (who are also defendants) that they sought.
The benefits given by Netanyahu to Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch were worth hundreds of millions of shekels, said Ben Ari.
The trial at the Jerusalem District Court is starting with the prosecution’s outline of the three public corruption affairs followed by the initial witness in the first-ever public corruption trial of a sitting prime minister.
Netanyahu is currently present and is expected to remain until the end of the prosecution’s opening statement and then to leave before the first witness, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, is called to the stand.
Prosecutors Liat Ben Ari and Yehudit Tirosh is facing off against Netanyahu’s lawyers Boaz Ban Tzur and Amit Hadad as judges Rivkah Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham referee.
Last week, Netanyahu appeared to try to get out of attending the hearing at all until he ran into opposition from the prosecution.
Late last Wednesday, a spokesman for Netanyahu said; “Since the prime minister had no connection with Ilan Yeshua, and therefore his presence would not contribute anything in any way to the hearing, Netanyahu’s lawyers will request an exemption from the questioning of Yeshua. This is an accepted request in cases similar to this one.”
However, in response to Netanyahu’s lawyers, the prosecution said; “The prosecution believes that there is a substantive need for the defendant [Netanyahu] to be present for the opening statement, which has the status of opening the entire prosecution case, both in terms of the defendant hearing the allegations directly and without intermediaries, and in terms of the perception of doing justice.”
Regarding hearing Yeshua’s testimony, the prosecution said there were legal arguments to be made both for Netanyahu being present or having the right to absent himself, since the idea of being present is designed to protect the rights of defendants, not to impose on their time.
Netanyahu has sought to avoid attending hearings for his trial, with Monday being only the third time he will show up personally, despite around a dozen pretrial hearings having taken place since last May.
Some groups have tried to argue that he must legally resign as prime minister given the toll that the trial is expected to take on his time.
The trial is expected to run on a weekly basis on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until its conclusion – a potentially major distraction expected to last between one to three years.
Netanyahu appears to want to avoid such allegations as well as to keep perceptions of him focused on positive vibes, such as his management of foreign affairs or the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and away from the corruption allegations.
The prosecution and the court until now have shown flexibility about his attendance. But it is expected that Netanyahu will want to attend or will be compelled to attend when key state’s witnesses testify against him for illegal orders they are expected to say he gave them to carry out.
He is accused of bribery for illegally influencing government communications policy in exchange for positive media coverage in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair.
In Case 2000, the Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom Affair, he is accused of breach of trust for trying to reduce Israel Hayom’s competitiveness in exchange for more positive coverage from Yediot.
In Case 1000, the Illegal Gifts Affair, he is accused of breach of trust for receiving expensive cigars and champagne valued at nearly NIS 700,000.
The gifts were received from people with whom he may have had a conflict of interest for trying to help them in the business sector.
According to the amended indictment, from January 17-19, 2013 – days before the election of January 22, 2013 – Netanyahu, through messengers, made no fewer than six demands to Walla owner Shaul Elovitch to influence media coverage positively for him and negatively for Naftali Bennett and the Bayit Yehudi Party.
All of the Netanyahu-Elovitch plans led to the coverage the prime minister sought, including negative coverage of Bennett’s wife allegedly eating at a nonkosher restaurant, in exchange for the prime minister helping Elovitch’s Bezeq obtain NIS 1 billion ($300 million) in profits.
Yeshua, and subsequently other editors and reporters from Walla, are expected to give a detailed description of exactly how they went about fulfilling Netanyahu’s demands, which included numerous takedowns of articles that were good for his competitors.
They will say they knew that these changes went far beyond the typical access-for-coverage arrangements that other politicians regularly make with the media, which for one thing, does not lead to reducing coverage for competitors.
Eventually, there were 315 alleged incidents of Netanyahu interfering with Walla’s news coverage from 2013 until December 2016.
Yeshua was key to breaking open the all-important Case 4000, as the information he gave police led to multiple top Netanyahu aides turning state’s witness against the prime minister.
The former Walla CEO is expected to testify for approximately five full-day hearings, followed by being cross-examined by Netanyahu’s lawyers and lawyers for Elovitch – all of which could easily be the trial’s focus until mid-May.
Jerusalempost
Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
Burundi Military has remained tight lipped about violent actions of a drunk officer that pulled out his gun and randomly shot at bartenders.
According to local press reports, a lieutenant colonel named Blaise Ndayegamiye was so drunk on the night of March 31 when he staggered from home and back to the bar, and knocked the door seeking to be served more alcohol.
“It was late and we had already closed and we were already in bed. And it was afterwards that we heard Colonel Blaise come back with his gun and he started shooting at us, ” one of the waiters recounted the ordeal.
This past midnight incidence happened at the “Ku Mucamo” bar located in the Kinanira II district of the urban area of Musaga.
According to one of the waiters at this bar, this murder was committed around half past one in the morning when this officer came to knock by force on the doors of the waiters of this bar, asking them for beer.
The vicitim has been identified as Lionel aged 24. “I managed to hide in the bathroom, and another colleague was only saved by hiding in the fridge,” one of the waiters adds.
The body of this young waiter from Muramvya province lies in the mortuary of Kamenge military hospital.
Éric Uwitonze, a local leader of Kinanira II deplores the crime committed in his neighborhood said, “Even his wife has already come to file a complaint against him.”
According to Uwitonze, the perpetrator is currently being interrogated by the military prosecutor. “We plan to organize a meeting to comfort the population and educate them to respect the closing hours of the bars.”
Police Hands Over 32 Recovered Tower Batteries To IHS Rwanda
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on March 30, handed over 32 batteries to IHS Rwanda Limited, which are some of those that were stolen from the latter’s towers in Kigali.
The telecommunication tower batteries were recovered from seven people, all members of the same racket arrested in Gasabo District in separate operations conducted in the past one week.
According to Nathan Kabanguka, a security officer at IHS Rwanda, a telecommunication infrastructure provider, said that more than 60 batteries have been stolen from towers in Kigali City.
“The vandalism and theft started back in 2017 targeting batteries, lubricants and electric cables. Since then, more than 600 batteries have been stolen. The 32 batteries recovered by the Police and handed over to us are part of l the 60 stolen from the towers in Kigali,” Kabanguka said.
“We thank Rwanda National Police for these successful operations; we hope more batteries will be recovered in the due course and more vandalizers and thieves will be brought to justice,” he added.
Kabanguka said the vandalism and theft affect the telecom infrastructures, which also impacts on the network performance especially to users thus disrupting communication as well as incurred loses in refurbishing the destroyed towers.
The suspects arrested with the batteries include those who were stealing them from towers and the buyers.
According to one of the suspects, they targeted IHS towers because “there are no security guards protecting their towers.”
Kabanguka noted that the company has stepped up measures to secure their towers.
RNP spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera said operations are still underway to identify and arrest all those behind the vandalism and theft of varied items from towers and recovery of those stolen, especially batteries.
According to article 182 of the law relating to offences and penalties in general in Rwanda, “any person, who maliciously demolishes or damages in any way, in whole or in part of construction, building, bridge, dams, water pipes and their routes, railway rails or any other means of communication or electric power infrastructure, wells or any other constructions, which do not belong to him/her, commits an offence.
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and not more than five years with a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million.
