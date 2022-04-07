President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Thursday joined Rwandans from across the country and friends of Rwanda to mark the 28th Commemoration of the Genocide Against Tutsi, at the Kigali Memorial where over 250,000 victims are laid to rest.

They laid a wreath and lit the Flame of Remembrance in honour of over one million victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The national mourning will last until April 13 while commemoration activities will go on until July 3.

From April 8 to 10, places of worship will disseminate messages regarding the country’s history that culminated into the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

On April 10, experts and academicians will discuss the role of the media in the Genocide against the Tutsi and the rebuilding Rwandan community in the genocide aftermath, according to the calendar.

April 11 will be dedicated to remembering the Tutsi victims who were killed on the same day after being abandoned by the UN peacekeepers in the former Kicukiro technical school (Eto Kicukiro).

The same day is used to reflect on indifference by the international community to the plight of Rwandans during the 100-day massacre.

The ministry also advised government-affiliated agencies as well as private institutions to dedicate one day between April 8 and 12 to commemorate their former staff who were killed during the Genocide.