Rwanda is extremely concerned by the military cooperation between FARDC and FDLR and urged the UN through MONUSCO to not stand by and watch this alliance between FARDC and FDLR continue.

The call was made by Rwanda’s Ambassador to the UN, Claver Gatete, on Tuesday while speaking at a Security Council briefing on the situation in DRC.

“Rwanda categorically rejects the allegations by DRC that Rwanda supports M23. This is unfounded and unacceptable. Rwanda has absolutely no interest in destabilizing the DRC,” he said.

The Ambassador added that Rwanda observes that these allegations are a pretext by some spoilers within the DRC to externalize the conflict for domestic political gains which is dangerous and should be denounced.

Meanwhile, the Government of Rwanda said that it retains the capacity and reason to defend Rwandans, Rwanda’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with international law.

“We call on the Government of the DRC to stop the proliferation of hate speech and messages inciting genocidal violence. Rwanda remains committed to existing bilateral, regional, and international efforts to stabilize the region through established regional initiatives,”Gatete noted.



Earlier in the day, Foreign Affairs Minister addressed journalists in Kigali and said that Rwanda is not interested in a crisis: “We are committed to peace, stability and economic development of our region and wish to continue working with the DRC bilaterally, and through the established regional initiatives.”

The developments come after President Macky Sall of Senegal, who is also the current chair of the African Union (AU) spoke to President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi on Monday regarding the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

“I thank Presidents Tshisekedi and Kagame for our telephone conversations yesterday and today in the quest for a peaceful solution to the dispute between the DRC and Rwanda. I encourage President Lourenço, President of the CIGL to continue his mediation efforts in this direction,” President Sall said in tweet.

He said that he was seriously concerned by the rising tension between Rwanda and the DRC.

Meanwhile, on May 23, 2022, DRC fired multiple rockets on Rwandan territory, and FARDC with FDLR proceeded with attacking RDF along Rwanda’s border. Two Rwanda Defence Force soldiers were also kidnapped while on patrol.

Following the provocative aggression by FARDC, RDF issued a statement, saying, “We have since located these two soldiers: Cpl Nkundabagenzi Elysee and Pte Ntwari Gad being held by FDLR in Eastern DRC. We call upon authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo that work closely with these genocidal armed groups to secure the release of the RDF soldiers.”