Rwanda Lifts Travel Ban On Southern-African Countries, RwandAir Resumes Flights
Rwanda has cleared countries in the Southern African region on its travel ban list prompting the resumption of airline services starting by Wednesday this week according to RwandaAir.
“We are pleased to announce the resumption of services to Southern Africa effective December 23, 2021,” RwandaAir said a statement on Monday.
This comes after the cabinet resolutions suspended the flights to the region to contain the further spread of the new Omicron variant.
In the new guidelines, the government has imposed strict measures on travelers entering and departing Rwanda at Kigali International Airport where travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours and and another prior to departure.
RwandaAir has assured their clients flight ticktes that were affected during the ban will be rescheduled.
“If you booked your ticket directly from our sales office or website, kindly email us to online refunds. However, refunds are now taking longer than usual due to high volume of queries were are handling,” the RwandaAir statement reads.
Meanwhile, many countries are removing Southern African countries from the travel list ban but UAE still restricts movements to and from Zimbabwe.
“Zimbabwe remains on the list of restricted countries in UAE. Passengers who have been in Zimbabwe in the last 14 days cannot enter Dubai,” the RwandaAir release clarifies.
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned travel bans slapped on his country and its neighbors over the new coronavirus variant Omicron saying that he was “deeply disappointed by the decision of several countries to prohibit travel.”
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has unveiled a plan to construct a 61 hectares Kigali Innovation City (KIC) smart hub that will catalyze Rwanda investment eco-system and create over 50,000 new jobs on the market.
According to RDB, KIC is a flagship of the Government of Rwanda which aims to create over 50,000 jobs during the life of the project, generate US$150 million in ICT exports and attract over US$300 million in foreign direct investment.
RDB describes the KIC project as a “Mixture of use world-class and smart innovation hub aimed at developing cutting edge solutions and help stimulate economic growth in Rwanda, region and on the continental basis.”
The project is sponsored by Africa50, a pan African investment platform in collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board and Ministry of ICT and Innovation.
Under the new agreement signed between RDB and Africa50, sets out principles of the partnerships to design, finance, construction and operations of the KIC project.
The implementation of the master plan will start with the construction of the horizontal infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, street lighting, walkways as well as a mixed-use first building and visitor entry in 2022.
The building will also include Grade A office spaces and research and development facilities, start-up business incubators, and supporting facilities for retail, hospitality and accommodation.
Kigali Innovation City already houses two world-class universities – Carnegie Mellon University Africa and African Leadership University and the University of Rwanda Centre of Biomedical Engineering and e-health that is under construction.
Speaking at the launch of the project, Claire Akamanzi, the CEO of RDB, said the signed agreement will allow to accelerate the development of the project and finalize the pre-development activities required to attract additional private sector players to co-develop and co-finance the strategic project with the Government and Africa 50.
Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobisse, promised that the company will continue deploying finance projects as well as financing expertise to mobilize the private sector and structure the financing for the project.
He added; “KIC resonates with our strategy to fund infrastructure assets that help create meaningful jobs and value addition, stimulate economic opportunities for existing and future generations, with a focus on preserving natural resources.”
Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary of ICT and Innovation who was present at the event, said that Rwanda’s social and economic transformation agenda requires bold investments and innovation and technologies.
“KIC will provide infrastructure an ecosystem as we position Rwanda to become a pan African innovation hub and to grow our knowledge-based economy,” he said.
World Bank Gives Rwanda US$170M To Accelerate Implementation Of Human Capital Development Program
The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved US$175 million in International Development Association (IDA)* financing to help advance Rwanda’s policy and institutional reform program for human capital development and inclusive economic growth.
This financing package consists of an US$87.5 million IDA grant and US$87.5 million IDA credit; and is the second in a series of three development policy financing operations, with the first US$150 million approved in December 2020.
One of the salient features of this program is strong multisectoral collaboration among several government ministries and institutions to collectively deliver key results at various stages of the human lifecycle.
The program addresses obstacles to human capital development by improving financing and enhancing families’ access to health, nutrition, education, and social safety net services.
It focuses on providing equitable opportunities for poor and vulnerable households to invest in their human capital, empowering women, and developing strong governance and accountability mechanisms at the decentralized levels.
The reform program is yielding impressive results. For instance, the proportion of regular beneficiary households of the Vision 2020 Umurenge Program enrolled in human capital-focused social safety net interventions has increased from 19 percent as of March 2020 to 41.5 percent as of September 2021.
The proportion of young children now receiving a minimum package of integrated early childhood development services in accordance with national standards has gone up from 17 percent in 2020 to 42 percent in November 2021.
Health sector financing reforms have ensured that over 85 percent of the target population has been covered by community-based health insurance, up from 69 percent in 2020.
These efforts have been critical to ensure that people have access to financially sustainable health insurance schemes in Rwanda.
The program also remains responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of October 2021, 111,265 households, largely reliant on informal work, received emergency cash support to help tide over losses of income during the pandemic—already surpassing the target of 100,000 households.
About 58 percent of these recipients have been women. Education sector reforms related to the strengthening of teaching and learning at the pre-primary, primary and secondary levels were adversely affected by the pandemic-related school closures but thanks to prudent measures taken by the government, these reforms are expected to accelerate in 2022.
“Human capital development is at the heart of Rwanda’s resilient recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is the foundation of Rwanda’s longer-term development agenda. This comprehensive multisectoral and multi-year program focuses on accelerating more and better investments in people to deliver key results at various stages of the human lifecycle,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda.
“Our collaboration with the government and other development partners to strengthen Rwanda’s human capital, aims to ensure that all citizens benefit from and also productively contribute to sustainable economic growth in the country.”
Importantly, the program facilitates inter alia continued strengthening of Rwanda’s social protection system to effectively reach families that need it most, deepening of Rwanda’s decentralization reforms to allow for improved service delivery to citizens by local government, and improved fiscal transparency and debt management.
“The Government of Rwanda’s commitment to human capital development is manifested in strong leadership, good design, and effective implementation of a multisectoral reform program, which has started producing impressive results,” said Iftikhar Malik, World Bank Lead Human Development Specialist and the project Task Team Leader for this operation.
“Thanks to a combination of people-centric policy, institutional reforms, and our sectoral project and advisory support in partnership with ministries and institutions, we can anticipate inclusive growth and a more prosperous outlook for the citizens of Rwanda in the coming years”.
Rwanda is an early adopter of the World Bank’s Human Capital Project, a global network of 82 countries of all income levels that focuses on more and better investments in people for greater equity and growth.
The performance and results being achieved through this programmatic series should also contribute to global learning in this important thematic area.
* The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives.
IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries.
Since 1960, IDA has provided US$458 billion to 114 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about US$29 billion over the last three years (FY19-FY21), with about 70 percent going to Africa.
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
Adapting to digital life is the new normal following the disruptive effects of the global covid-19 pandemic that begun spreading across the world from china about two years ago.
The most interesting transformations the global societies have witnessed include the unavoidable electronic money transfers which for example the Rwanda government made mandatory during the lockdowns as part of preventing further spread of the virus.
The Covid-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for a period of turbo-charged growth as people scrambled for alternative ways to send money across the globe.
Taarifa held an exclusive interview with Carine umurerwa, worldremit country manager, Rwanda and explored various items in this digital money transfer domain.
Electronic payments in Rwanda have grown to over 400%. Are you tapping into this opportunity?
WorldRemit witnessed a growth spurt driven by the need for money transfer options as restrictions on movement and national lockdowns led to bank closures, effectively crippling most traditional remittance platforms. WorldRemit transfers were, however, sustained through the mobile-to-mobile service, which had been popularised across Africa prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. This allowed for a safe and seamless transfer of funds to mobile wallets throughout the continent. In this period, we have witnessed activity across our mobile platforms in Rwanda (MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money), one of our newest markets, as well as neighboring Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya.
Despite the swift electronic transfers of money, there are high costs attached to such services. What is being done to address such exorbitant costs.
As electronic payment technology improves, the costs associated with transfers fall. We have certainly seen this at WorldRemit, where fees for transfers have declined as the benefits of new technological efficiencies continue to improve our customers’ experience. As confirmed by the World Bank, WorldRemit is on average 25% cheaper than our competitors. We went even further in 2020, re-pricing our services across the board to help alleviate the financial difficulties that our customers were facing. This enabled our customers, including those in Rwanda, to send and receive money without worrying about prohibitive charges.
Security of electronic money and associated transfers remain a big trap for hackers. What safety measures are in place?
Hacking and other forms of online crime remain a risk. Customers’ security is of utmost importance. we have invested in technology and people to ensure that money transfers via WorldRemit are secure. For example, our website and apps are designed to prevent accounts from unauthorised login attempts. We also have strict verification processes to ensure that we correctly identify all of our customers and have a team of dedicated analysts who monitor transactions for signs of unusual activity.
What about the challenge of internet penetration and affordability especially in Africa?
In Rwanda the government has digital inclusion at the centre of its development agenda, boosting the growth prospects of players in the digital services sector. By January 2021, Rwanda internet penetration was at 31.4%, a figure that is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years as connectivity infrastructure is built and smartphone uptake grows. We predict the cost of the internet will drop as connectivity deepens, allowing us to increase our reach around the country.
The 2021 GSMA Report, notes that internet penetration in Africa is growing rapidly with 39% of people expected to have internet access by 2025, up from 28% in 20202. Penetration will continue to increase as the cost of smartphones falls.
Under this pandemic, how have you maintained your relationships with banks yet they were severely affected.
While banks remained operational throughout the pandemic, local restrictions and lockdowns meant that people’s ability to pick-up cash in person was limited. We had anticipated such shocks to the industry and worked with our partners to develop products that are not tied to physical spaces. What most people don’t realise is that our digital money remittance services are enabled through bank-administered interchanges and switches. Consequently, as our business grows, so does that of partnering banks. As many bank services collapsed in the face of the pandemic, our remittance products offered a lifeline to our partners across the world.
What strategies are in store to beat the effects of the pandemic on your services?
As the global recovery gathers pace, we intend to accelerate investments that increase access to our services. We want to ensure that everyone in Africa sees WorldRemit as an affordable, efficient and secure platform for money transfer. In Kenya, for example, we recently launched a partnership with Airtel Money that allows the company’s customers to receive money from over 50 countries across the globe. We intend to leverage such partnerships and synergies across our markets to bring our services within easy reach of all Africans.
