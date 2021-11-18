Environment
Rwanda Launches Fight Against Water Weeds
It has become a common sight on some Rwandan lakes as a giant floating machine pushes away loads of water weeds onto the lake shores.
The most common water weed in Rwanda is the water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes)- a free-floating tropical American water plant.
This tropical floating aquatic plant has spikes of large blue flowers; It is troublesome in clogging waterways.
It grows rapidly to form thick mats on water surfaces, increases swamps areas, reduces water supply and undermines transport, hydroelectric power production, fisheries and fish breeding.
It can also affect human health by harbouring mosquitoes (malaria), snails (bilharzias), and snakes.
According to Rwanda Water Board, the water hyacinth has covered large sections of most of the lakes in the eastern province making them difficult to navigate.
In some case the weeds have contributed to the drying up of shallow seasonal lakes.
In an effort to better conserve water in the lakes, Rwanda Water Board has taken on the fight against water weeds with a dedicated and state-of-the-art machine.
Chemical composition of water hyacinth
Water hyacinth is composed of chemical elements; C, O, Na, Mg, Al, Zr, Cl, K, Ca, Si, Ti, and Fe revealing dominant elements, i.e., oxygen and carbon for 49.50% and 14.46%, respectively.
Disadvantages of Water hyacinth
It creates dense mats of biomass on water surface which are reducing light to submerged vegetation, can cause oxygen depletions and fish kills.
It causes imbalance in the aquatic micro-ecosystem.
Diversity of fish stocks is often affected from proliferation of water hyacinth.
Environment
Nigeria, Malawi Leaders Slam The West at COP26
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his Malawian counterpart Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (pictured above) have directly blamed the western rich nations for their historical responsibility on African continent.
The leaders were speaking at the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. Nearly 120 world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday to address what scientists and health experts say is the world’s biggest crisis: climate change.
This COP26 summit brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
President Buhari and President Chakwera from Malawi stood out at the opening of the Summit of Heads of State and Government at COP26.
For example, the President of Malawi, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who directly pointed the finger at the historical responsibility of developed countries for Southern Africa’s poor carbon performance.
South Africa is the continent’s largest CO2 emitter and among the world’s largest contributors, with almost 1.5% of global emissions.
The meeting came on the heels of a G20 summit that delivered, at best, mixed results on climate, with the leaders of the world’s richest countries failing to agree on key targets, such as a firm deadline for the end of coal power.
Landmark deal on forests
The first major commitment to emerge from the conference was a big one: more than 100 leaders, representing more than 85% of the world’s forests, agreed to end deforestation by 2030.
The deal will be officially announced Tuesday, but a UK government statement confirmed the deal late Monday.
Among the nations taking part in the pledge are Canada, Russia, Colombia, Indonesia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which holds some of the world’s most important carbon sinks.
Crucially, Brazil also signed up. A deforestation crisis has ravaged the Amazon in recent years, putting one of the world’s most crucial natural defenses against climate change at risk, and the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been urged both at home and abroad to toughen his response.
Issues that stand in the way of progress
Trust: Forget talk of temperature rises or dirty coal. The real challenge facing negotiators at this key conference is the issue of trust, or the lack of it.
Credibility: Key to any success in Glasgow has to be the credibility of the host nation. France is generally seen as setting the bar for what a successful presidency looks like, when it hosted the Paris COP in 2015.The government’s strong commitment to the Paris goal of achieving net zero by 2050 – that is, to not add any more carbon emissions to the atmosphere than it can remove – creates credibility, he says.
Volume of work : One of the biggest challenges for this COP is the sheer volume of work. The postponement of last year’s meeting due to Covid is one cause, but it’s also because efforts to carry out the negotiations virtually haven’t worked. Delegates were happy to talk, but refused to take decisions until they met face to face.
The process itself: There is a growing sense among many participants that this UN negotiating process is no longer fit for purpose. The need for consensus from 197 parties, and the legalistic and technical nature of the talks, means there is, in reality, very little room for actual negotiations.
The spin: For months, politicians, negotiators and journalists have been arguing over what success at this conference looks like. This isn’t Paris in 2015 or Copenhagen in 2009, where deal/no deal made it very easy to tell if it was thumbs up or down. The UK’s stated aim to “keep 1.5C alive” – referring to the limit to the annual rise in average temperatures, compared to pre-industrial times. It is a handy sound bite that belies the massive shift in ambition required to achieve it.
Environment
Environment Pledges by G20 Countries So Small- Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said environment pledges by the Group of 20 countries are “drops in a rapidly warming ocean” and warned that COP26 climate talks risk failing if urgent action isn’t taken.
Issuing a rallying cry to world leaders as he prepares to host them in Glasgow, Scotland, he said the landmark Paris Agreement on climate risks unraveling if nations don’t step up.
He called on leaders to improve on their promises after a fraught G-20 summit in Rome produced only a tepid accord.
“If we are going to prevent COP26 from being a failure, then that must change. And I must be clear, that if Glasgow fails, then the whole thing fails. The Paris Agreement will have crumpled at the first reckoning.”
Johnson has struggled to build momentum going into the two-week climate negotiations, playing down expectations and saying the talks will be tough.
The aim of COP — the acronym for the conference of parties that’s now in its 26th round — is to curb emissions, keep within reach the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, reduce coal use, sort out rules for global carbon trading and raise billions in climate finance.
The talks start under a cloud after the Group of 20 leaders’ summit only managed a consensus that fell well short of what some countries were pushing for.
Disagreements remain over how ambitious nations should be in reducing their carbon emissions and particularly on the use of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel.
Johnson said in Rome that national pledges so far, “welcome as they are, are drops in a rapidly warming ocean when we consider the challenge we have all admitted is ahead of us.”
“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change,” Johnson is due to say at the opening ceremony of the summit on Monday, according to text released by his office.
“It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now.” The scientific context is gloomy too. The most recent United Nations estimate said the world is currently on a pathway to 2.7 degrees of warming, an increase that would have catastrophic consequences.
A key part of the talks focuses on climate finance and developed nations are falling short. Rich countries have still not met an annual target of U$100 billion, a failure that enrages poor countries and undermines negotiations.
The U.K. government announced it would increase its climate-finance commitment by 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), taking its total commitment to 12.6 billion pounds by 2025.
“We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action,” Johnson is due to say.
“Not more hopes and targets and aspirations, valuable though they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change.”
Environment
Kagame Says Actions On Climate Change Are Slow
President Paul Kagame has urged world leaders to develop a delivery plan towards mitigating effects of increasing climate change. He said the action must be taken now.
With the outcome of COP-26 still in the balance, the conversation is timely. “The report of the IPCC shows us that it is more or less past time to act,” he said while speaking at the G20 Summit in Rome.
COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference.
“For the elephant in the room, I will single out finance. The commitment to mobilize US$100 billion a year for green transition in developing countries has not fully materialized, and there is no tangible action in this direction,” Kagame said.
This year’s G20 is an opportunity to recall that pledge, the President noted, adding that, “We need a delivery plan. The world’s largest economies contribute almost 80% of worldwide emissions. Africa is not the main cause of climate change, but we can and must be part of the solution, and we intend to do just that.”
In July 2021, a new five-year African Union Green Recovery Action Plan was launched, with renewable energy, biodiversity, and climate finance as its pillars.
Leaders are saying there is a need to revise the Nationally Determined Contributions to match this level of ambition.
Rwanda has put in place a National Cooling Strategy to phase out the hydrofluorocarbons that contribute so much to global warming. This action is in line with the Kigali Amendment to the Montréal Protocol.
“Fully implementing this agreement is one of the most consequential actions that we can take to slow the pace of climate change. I hope that the urgency of the climate emergency will guide the discussions at COP-26, starting tomorrow,” Kagame said.
Today in Rome, President Kagame will deliver remarks at two working sessions of the #G20RomeSummit; Session 2: Climate Change and Environment and Session 3: Sustainable Development. pic.twitter.com/HAWeSdTuIp
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) October 31, 2021
