Rwanda Joins Global Digital Organisation
The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has today announced the further expansion of its membership by welcoming the Republic of Rwanda as a member state.
The announcement means that the DCO, a multilateral organization dedicated to enabling a globally inclusive digital economy, now represents more than half a billion people globally following its establishment in November 2020.
In announcing the Republic of Rwanda’s accession to the DCO as the eighth founding member, Secretary-General Ms. Deemah Al Yahya said that the Digital Cooperation Organization is now enabling more than half a billion people across member states to connect with and prosper in the digital economy, particularly underrepresented groups such as women and young people.
“All of our member states should be proud of the impact we have achieved in the year since the DCO’s establishment,” she said.
“I am thrilled to welcome the Republic of Rwanda as a member state of the DCO and commend Rwanda’s leadership in this area. Rwanda will further strengthen our organization’s impact in creating a more inclusive global digital economy. We are committed to supporting leaders and communities across Rwanda, whether large or small, public or private, in our efforts to enable digital prosperity for all.”
The Rwandan Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, the Hon. Paula Ingabire, welcomed the announcement, stating that “Rwanda is happy to join the DCO whose mission aligns with our digital transformation agenda, reaffirming our commitment to enabling digital access and opportunities for the people of Rwanda.”
Joining the DCO is an opportunity to be part of platform and broader network through which we will build global partnerships, in the public and private sector including startups, that will deliver an inclusive digital economy for Rwanda, she said.
Rwanda has prioritised digital economy policies through the Rwanda’s Smart Rwanda Master Plan and National Information and Communication Infrastructure strategies.
The Government has this month announced the Kigali Innovation City, which is planned to serve as a tech and innovation hub for the African continent.
In November Rwanda also announced a US$100 million project to increase access to broadband and selected digital public services, and to strengthen the digital innovation ecosystem.
These projects will also serve to support the development of Rwanda’s digital talent base particularly for youth, in line with the Government’s national Digital Talent Policy.
The announcement builds on the DCO’s significant progress achieved since its foundational year. DCO has built its membership to eight member states representing more than half a billion people, and confirmed five global initiatives to support policy makers, youth, women, and entrepreneurs.
The DCO’s current membership includes: The Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and today the Republic of Rwanda.
Rwandans Taking Giant Leap Into Tech World
Rwandan software developers and entrepreneurs have concluded intense brainstorming on latest innovations in the technology world.
A Tech Upskill program through KLab Startups Academy, Hackathon started on 14th to 17th Dec ’21 during which Entrepreneurs and software developers learned from the successful techpreneurs.
On Day-2 of this Hackathon (an event in which a large number of people meet to engage in collaborative computer programming) members were granted a guided tour at Awesomity Lab- an award-winning software development company based in Kigali.
Awesomity Lab has previously won the heart of President Paul Kagame and noted “It is great to be introduced to you. We want to encourage our young people and many more to be behind the kinds of innovations that will work for the many industries that will be developed here.”
Meanwhile Day-3 of this Hackathon was composed of different insightful activities such as discussions with the employers panelist (Alex Ntale, SolvIT Africa, Awesomity Lab, and Zorabots)- discussions were held under the theme ‘Digital Fabrication and Excelling in software development career in Rwanda.’
Later on December 17th, Tech Upskill hackathon through kLab Startups Academy, talents and Innovators presented various projects they have been working on.
According to organisers, “Best talents and Innovators were awarded internship opportunities in both Rwandan and Germany companies, others were offered memberships.”
Reviewing Burundi’s Fahd 300 Armored Personnel Carriers
Soldiers of the National Defence Forces of Burundi are ferried to operational sites aboard heavy duty Egyptian-made 4×4 APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) under the name of Fahd-300.
The new Fahd-300 has the capacity to carry ten soldiers excluding the 3 crew members. Burundi government ordered for these monster APCs in November 2019 and has since been using them in Somalia Peace Keeping operations.
“They are force enablers and force multipliers, no doubt, and I thank the Burundi President for providing this essential equipment,” said Francisco Madeira head of AMISOM and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia.
The Fadh-300 can run at a maximum speed of 105 km/h with a maximum cruising range of 700 km. The Fahd-300 has a new V-shaped hull design with a new armour offering more protection against ballistic and IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) threats.
The Fahd-300 can accommodate 13 military personnel including driver, commander and gunner. The driver sits at the front of the vehicle on the left side with the commander to the right.
Both have a large bulletproof windscreen to the front, which can be covered by a shutter hinged at the top, and a side door that opens to the front.
The rear part of the hull has been raised compared to the original version of the Fahd offering more internal volume for the troop’s compartment.
Troops can enter and leave the vehicle via a door located at the rear of the hull, the upper part of which folds upwards and the lower part downwards to form a step.
The Fahd-300 is based on a Tatra chassis and powered by a 300 hp diesel engine, giving it a speed of more than 100 km/h and range of 700 km. While the hull is armoured against 7.62×51 mm armour piercing rounds, while mine protection is STANAG Level 1A/B.
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
Kigali genocide memorial is scheduled to build a modern amphitheater after years of planning.
An artistic impression of this magnificent architecture is amazing and is already released.
Idea was the covering of existing amphitheatre area with roof for protecting from rain.Existing area has around 800 person capacity. New amphitheatre has 2000 person capacity. Building has semi-open sitting areas. semi-open space allows contact with natural air and nature without breaking.Kings Palace of Rwanda has dome shape.Project’s void is inspired from Rwanda historical King’s Palaces circular shape.
Inaugurated in 2004, the Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi is the final resting place for up to 259,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi which claimed over a million lives across the country.
