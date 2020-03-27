Rwanda, through the National Bank, successfully issued a 3-Year bond on March 25, 2020, with a subscription level of 167.78%.

The bond, with a 10.650% coupon interest rate, attracted 55.30% local investors and a 72.10% portion subscribed by banks.

Another 7-Year bond, successfully reopened on March 25, 2020, was oversubscribed at 109.84%.

The bond was swallowed by local investors mainly local banks taking 57.7p% and remainder shared by institutions and retailers at 38.70% and 3.60% respectively with an interest rate of 11.550%.