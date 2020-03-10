Following the WHO report on the ongoing global CoronaVirus (COVID19) outbreak, the Rwanda Health Ministry has recommended preventive measures to protect residents and visitors.

The Ministry has given several instructructions to health personnel at all Points Of Entry across the country.

All travellers arriving in Rwanda at all Points of Entry must be screened.

All travellers presenting one of the COVID19 symptoms and coming from countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be considered as SUSPECT CASES and therefore will be taken for isolation at nearest Hospital for further investigation and laboratory testing procedures.

The third instruction is that, if tested positive, SUSPECTED CASE becomes CONFIRMED and is sent immediately to COVID19 Treatment Center. However, if tested negative, SUSPECTED CASE remains eligible for ACTIVE FOLLOW UP and therefore he/she is advised to provide full identification for continued daily monitoring at a place of self-quarantine for 14 days counted from the day he/she left the country with COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, a suspect case in in self-quarantine conditions must abide on the following conditions: wear masks all time; self-isolate from others in the same household and call 114 for further directions.

The ministry said any ASYMPTOMATIC traveler coming from countries with confirmed COVID19 cases will be considered AT RISK, and will be recorded in a register and electronic tools for continued daily monitoring for 14 days counted from the day he/she left the country with COVID-19 cases.

These new instructions are for immediate implementation by Health Ministry staff deployed at all Points Of Entry until further notice.