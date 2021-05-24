Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption

With reference to people witness, Nyiragongo started erupting at around 7pm and the sky above the volcano turned red.

This caused panic in people living in Goma areas who started to flee toward to Rwanda mainly in Bugeshi, Cyanzarwe and Rubavu sectors of Rubavu District, according to a report released on Monday by Rwanda Mines, Petrolium and Gas Board (RMB).

“During this eruption, the lava flowed through the volcano’s eastern flank toward Rwanda and later lava started flowing also through an open space on the southern flank toward Goma,” the report narrates.

It adds that this eruption was not possible to predict as prior to the eruption, no seismic earthquakes (swarms) or other seismic anomalies were recorded, seismic activities in range of magnitude 2.5 to 4 ML were only observed since the start of the eruption of the volcano and they grew in frequency an hour after eruption with epicenters located in Rubavu District, Cyanzarwe and Rubavu Sector.

The lava reached and stopped flowing at 1km away from Goma Airport which is 1km away from the border of Rwanda (Rubavu district).

In the report, RMB says on DRC side, people were displaced due to lava flow and around 8000 people fled to Rwanda and returned the following morning when the volcanic eruption calmed.

The lava started to flow in direction to Rwanda and fortunately stopped. The risk remains on both Rwanda and DRC sides. Follow-up is being made to find out further risk.

However, people around the volcano may be mindful of gases of volcanic origin (like H2S and acidic gases, CO2 etc.), fires, and continuous earthquakes. And of course, COVID-19 pandemic may have the risk to spread more.

Though the recent seismic activity is in range between ML2.6 and 4.0 which do normally cause significant damage, earthquakes of elevated magnitude may occur.

Most of the earthquakes epicenters recorded are located in Cyanzarwe and Rubavu sectors.

Authorities are considering extended verification of the behavior of the area.

During the past eruption, in 2002, fractures were created in Rubavu District and a revisit at the same location is recommended.

As felt earthquakes are occurring, people may be informed about what they should do during earthquakes in case a bigger earthquake occurs. One said that earthquake does not kill people but buildings do.

This means that people are saved by their self-protection during earthquakes and by the infrastructure designed to resist earthquakes.