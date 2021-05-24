Environment
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
With reference to people witness, Nyiragongo started erupting at around 7pm and the sky above the volcano turned red.
This caused panic in people living in Goma areas who started to flee toward to Rwanda mainly in Bugeshi, Cyanzarwe and Rubavu sectors of Rubavu District, according to a report released on Monday by Rwanda Mines, Petrolium and Gas Board (RMB).
“During this eruption, the lava flowed through the volcano’s eastern flank toward Rwanda and later lava started flowing also through an open space on the southern flank toward Goma,” the report narrates.
It adds that this eruption was not possible to predict as prior to the eruption, no seismic earthquakes (swarms) or other seismic anomalies were recorded, seismic activities in range of magnitude 2.5 to 4 ML were only observed since the start of the eruption of the volcano and they grew in frequency an hour after eruption with epicenters located in Rubavu District, Cyanzarwe and Rubavu Sector.
The lava reached and stopped flowing at 1km away from Goma Airport which is 1km away from the border of Rwanda (Rubavu district).
In the report, RMB says on DRC side, people were displaced due to lava flow and around 8000 people fled to Rwanda and returned the following morning when the volcanic eruption calmed.
The lava started to flow in direction to Rwanda and fortunately stopped. The risk remains on both Rwanda and DRC sides. Follow-up is being made to find out further risk.
However, people around the volcano may be mindful of gases of volcanic origin (like H2S and acidic gases, CO2 etc.), fires, and continuous earthquakes. And of course, COVID-19 pandemic may have the risk to spread more.
Though the recent seismic activity is in range between ML2.6 and 4.0 which do normally cause significant damage, earthquakes of elevated magnitude may occur.
Most of the earthquakes epicenters recorded are located in Cyanzarwe and Rubavu sectors.
Authorities are considering extended verification of the behavior of the area.
During the past eruption, in 2002, fractures were created in Rubavu District and a revisit at the same location is recommended.
As felt earthquakes are occurring, people may be informed about what they should do during earthquakes in case a bigger earthquake occurs. One said that earthquake does not kill people but buildings do.
This means that people are saved by their self-protection during earthquakes and by the infrastructure designed to resist earthquakes.
Environment
Tanzania Returns To Normal After Cyclone Jobo Scare Fades
Reports From Tanzania indicate that businesses in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam have resumed after meteorological experts announced that Cyclone Jobo was no longer a big threat.
Dar es Salaam had braced itself for the wrath of the storm for the first time in since independence.
Tanzania’s meteorological Authority said in a statement released early Sunday April 25, “The situation was as a result of continued strong winds in the direction of Cyclone Jobo. Rain clouds that accompanied the cyclone have also spread to the sea and coastal areas of Tanzania and Mozambique.”
Records show only two other tropical cyclones have ever made it to the shores of Tanzania since the 19th century: the “Zanzibar Cyclone” of 1872 and Cyclone Lindi of 1952.
The two storms struck the nation 80 years and one day apart on April 14 and 15 of their years, respectively.
In 2019 Cyclones Idai and Kenneth battered neighboring Mozambique on back-to-back months.
Meanwhile, under similar panic, the Government of Zanzibar has suspended travel on the Indian ocean due to the impending landfall of Tropical Cyclone Jobo that is expected to hit Tanzania’s coastal line on April 25.
The anticipated tropical cyclone was set to hit Tanzania’s East Coast regions such as Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Pwani, Mtwara and Zanzibar.
Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) had earlier said Tropical Cyclone Jobo was expected to impact the country’s weather systems causing heavy rains, strong winds blowing at the speed of 60 Kilometers in an hour and waves especially in the coastal belt.
however, by Saturday evening, Meteorological experts said, Cyclone “Jobo” had weakened and was travelling at a speed of 18 KPH on the Indian Ocean.
Environment
Israel Embassy In Rwanda Joins The World To Celebrate Earth Day
The Embassy of Israel in Rwanda on April 22, joined the world to celebrate the annual International Mother Earth Day.
This year’s Mother Earth Day is celebrated under the theme “Restore Our Earth”.
The event was held in Huye District where the Ambassador of Israel in Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, visited the Center of Excellence in Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management.
The Center is in the National Herbarium of Rwanda in University of Rwanda (UR), and accommodates 17,000 species of plants.
The Ambassador was joined by the Director-General of Rwanda Environment and Management Authority (REMA), Juliet Kabera, officials from Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and University of Rwanda, and graduates from the university.
On the occasion, they launched a workshop to increase the capacity of young Rwandans to collect and identify plants hence contribute to the development of the National Herbarium of Rwanda and the country’s documentation of its rich botanical heritage.
In total, 30 individuals including MSc students, recent BSc graduates were trained. The workshop was financed by the Israel Embassy in Rwanda.
According to Ambassador Adam, preserving biodiversity should be prioritized.
He said: “One of the key areas of concern is the preservation of biodiversity and of the biological ecosystem on Earth. Humanity needs to preserve biodiversity which became more challenging in the current age of climate change and global warming.”
“The embassy attaches great importance to the preservation of parks and nature in Rwanda,” He added.
Israel has dealt with the conservation of its nature since its inception by declaring more than one-third of its land under preservation. There are more than 150 national parks in Israel.
Meanwhile, Rwanda is also committed to preserving the environment, as explained by Kabera.
“The Green Growth and Climate Resilience strategy of 2011 as well as its updates NDCs of 2020 are examples of strategic documents that highlight priority interventions which Rwanda embarked on to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” she noted.
She added: “These interventions include but not limited to promoting the use of renewable energy, rainwater storage and efficient use, landscape restoration, and promoting e-mobility.”
Visiting Nyungwe National Park
In a bid to promote research and help graduates to better understand biodiversity, over 20 people composed of UR graduates and their lecturers were facilitated to visit the Nyungwe National Park on Wednesday, April 21.
They collected 30 plant species, which they assert will help them conduct further significant researches.
“I have learned a lot with my students, we discovered a lot of species and collected samples that were not at the National Herbarium of Rwanda. This will help us to monitor the evolution of plant species in relation to climate change,” said Prof. Elias Bizuru, a lecturer of Botany and related courses at UR College of Science and Technology.
Aime Sandrine Uwase, Coordinator of National Herbarium of Rwanda and a graduate in Botany and Conservation at UR, also hailed the visit. “I enjoyed the trail, I got to learn new things. I was able to see with my eyes the plant species we were taught in class. We thank the Israel Embassy in Rwanda for this opportunity given to us.”
Environment
Mrs. Harvey Hikes Into Rwanda’s Mountain Gorillas Habitat
For a return to serenity and bonding with nature, Marjorie Elaine Harvey the spouse to an American television presenter Broderick Stephen Harvey was recently spotted into Rwanda’s mountain Gorilla’s habitat.
Through her Instagram page, Mrs Harvey commended Rwanda government for taking good care of the Mountain Gorilla’s.
