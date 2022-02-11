National
Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence Challenged On Innovation
The Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence has been challenged to come up with solutions that could stimulate more Rwandans into embracing horticulture.
Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture together with Dr. Ron Adam the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda on Tuesday visited Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence at Mulindi.
Both officials appreciated the Center’s role in the development of the Rwandan Horticulture sector by availing quality planting materials and disseminating knowledge and technology in the production of fruits and vegetables.
Minister Ngabitsinze urged the center to bring innovative solutions in horticulture development and pledged the Ministry’s support for the centre to provide more business-oriented horticulture services while leveraging its education and capacity development mandate.
The centre places special emphasis on building local capacities in agriculture and agricultural entrepreneurship, and is equipped with advanced horticultural technologies.
The government through such initiatives aims at raising production and profits per hectare through increasing agricultural yields and switching to higher value agricultural commodities, such as horticulture, animal products and fisheries.
Meanwhile, the government is making significant investments to be able to bring knowledge and knowhow to the people of here based on Israel experience, that hundreds of farmers and people who are dealing in agriculture in Rwanda will be trained.
National
Police Retrieves Bodies of 2 Men Drowned in Nyanza
Police Marine Unit has recovered two bodies of men, who drowned on Thursday in Rwabicuma pond in Rwabicuma sector of Nyanza District and Bwishya water pond in Busasamana sector.
The deceased, Jean Claude Niringiyimana, 26, committed suicide by drowning on February 8, in Rwabicuma pond in Rwabicuma Sector.
The body of one Jean Pierre Harindintwari was also retrieved in Bishya pond, Busasamana Sector, where he was fishing earlier that day.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Theobald Kanamugire, the Police spokesperson for the Southern region, said that information about the incidents was reported by the family members.
“The RNP marine divers managed to recover both bodies, which have been taken to Nyanza hospital for a postmortem examination before they re handed over to their respective families for decent burial,” said SP Kanamugire.
National
DRC: Jean Claude Bukasa Appointed New Security Advisor To President
President Félix Tshisekedi of DRC has appointed Jean Claude Bukasa as his new special advisor on Security replacing François Beya arrested last weekend for attempting to topple government.
Pending the end of the ongoing investigations and given the unavailability of François Beya, a new Special Advisor in Charge of Security to the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi has been appointed on an interim basis a source told Taarifa.
Jean Claude Bukasa, was notified on Tuesday, in a decision signed by Guylain Nyembo, Director of Cabinet of Félix Tshisekedi. Bukasa was François Beya’s deputy in charge of external security.
Guylain Nyembo reminds the new strongman of Tshisekedi’s security of the delicacy of the mission entrusted to him requires loyalty and self-sacrifice from him.
Little is known about this discreet man. But this securocrat, who specialized in cybercrime during a stay in Canada, seems in particular to have been chosen for his loyalty. He is an active activist in the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), the party of the Head of State. During the 2018 presidential campaign, he would be seen alongside candidate Tshisekedi in some provinces.
The controversy and rumors about the alleged coup d’etat in the DRC are taking more and more shape. The Presidency in a communication made on Tuesday February 08, 2022, by the spokesman for the Head of State, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba, revealed there was a serious threat against national security and announced that the security services have serious indications attesting to actions against national security.
Last week Georges Kapiamba, president of the Congolese Association for Access to Justice (ACAJ) told local media in DRC that Beya was arrested for state security reasons.
“You cannot talk about [le coup d’état] without having something to link. When dealing with sensitive files, you must avoid trying to go into the smallest details. You have to give the information in a general way, that’s what is important. He is being held for an investigation that is linked to state security,” Kapiamba said.
National
RIB Responds To The Article In The Guardian On Alleged Missing Poet
The Guardian Newspaper published a story today saying that more than 100 writers from around the world are calling on President Paul Kagame to intervene in the case of the poet Innocent Bahati, who the newspaper claimed “disappeared one year ago.”
The newspaper quoted a human rights organization, PEN International, and claimed that “Bahati was last seen at a hotel in Nyanza district, in the Southern Province of Rwanda, on 7 February 2021.”
It also said that the poet, who is well-known in Rwanda and had published poetry on YouTube and Facebook, as well as regularly performing at live events, failed to return to Kigali, and his phones have been switched off since.
Taarifa interviewed the Spokesperson of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Dr. Thierry Murangira for facts surrounding this matter.
Below are excerpts
Qn: Is RIB aware of the disappearance of the said Poet Innocent Bahati?
Murangira: On Feburuary 9, 2021, a complaint was filed at Busasamana RIB Station requesting RIB to conduct an investigation on the disappearance of Innocent Bahati who went missing on February 7, 2021 in Busasamana, Nyanza District. RIB started the investigation and I think the report will be released in one or two weeks’ time from now.
Qn: Does he have any criminal background?
Murangira: There is no recorded criminal background associated with him, but details will be highlighted in the investigation report.
Qn. Is he held by any security or competent organ?
Murangira: No
Qn: Is there any material/content that he published that could cause him any harm or content that incriminates him?
Murangira: We shall know more after the investigation is concluded.
Qn: Did he indeed publish any content criticizing government, and is that an issue?
Murangira: I don’t know but even if he did, it shouldn’t be an issue. So many people in Rwanda publish contents that criticise the government. It is their constitutional right to express their opinions on what the government does.
Qn: If he has not criminal charges or his content has no issue, what is RIB going to do now that the institution has been petitioned?
Murangira: RIB has not been petitioned, but it has the mandate to conduct investigation on any criminal complaint/ disappearance. In Bahati’s case, investigations started immediately after the complaint was recorded.
Police Retrieves Bodies of 2 Men Drowned in Nyanza
President Macron Feared Russians Wanted To Steal His DNA
Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence Challenged On Innovation
Kenya To Introduce Virtual Version of Kenyan Shilling
Prosecution Seeks 10-Year Imprisonment For Rusizi SACCO Whistleblower
DRC: Jean Claude Bukasa Appointed New Security Advisor To President
ICJ Rules Uganda Must Pay $325M For Invading DRC
Kenya To Introduce Virtual Version of Kenyan Shilling
President Macron Feared Russians Wanted To Steal His DNA
Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence Challenged On Innovation
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report5 days ago
President Tshisekedi’s Security Aide Arrested For Plotting Coup
-
Special Report4 days ago
François Beya Most Feared Man In DRC Attempted Coup
-
Crime5 days ago
Governor Ignored Whistleblower On Corruption, Now She Is Locked Up
-
National5 days ago
Zimbabweans Look To Rwanda’s For Development of Cooperatives
-
Business5 days ago
Rwanda’s GDP Increased by 11.1% in First 9 Months of 2021
-
Opinions5 days ago
Is Zambia a Democracy or A Dictatorship?
-
Sports5 days ago
Senegal vs Egypt In CAF Finale Tonight
-
Travel2 days ago
Rwanda Now A Hot Cake In Tourism Post Covid-19 Pandemic