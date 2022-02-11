Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence Challenged On Innovation

The Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence has been challenged to come up with solutions that could stimulate more Rwandans into embracing horticulture.

Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture together with Dr. Ron Adam the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda on Tuesday visited Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence at Mulindi.

Both officials appreciated the Center’s role in the development of the Rwandan Horticulture sector by availing quality planting materials and disseminating knowledge and technology in the production of fruits and vegetables.

Minister Ngabitsinze urged the center to bring innovative solutions in horticulture development and pledged the Ministry’s support for the centre to provide more business-oriented horticulture services while leveraging its education and capacity development mandate.

The centre places special emphasis on building local capacities in agriculture and agricultural entrepreneurship, and is equipped with advanced horticultural technologies.

The government through such initiatives aims at raising production and profits per hectare through increasing agricultural yields and switching to higher value agricultural commodities, such as horticulture, animal products and fisheries.

Meanwhile, the government is making significant investments to be able to bring knowledge and knowhow to the people of here based on Israel experience, that hundreds of farmers and people who are dealing in agriculture in Rwanda will be trained.