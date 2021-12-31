Rwanda Is Proud Of you – Kagame To Men And Women In Service

President Paul Kagame and the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defense Forces has praised security organs for the effort and dedication they have demonstrated throughout the year to meet their obligations diligently despite challenges.

In the end of the year message, President Kagame said that the year 2021 was characterized by challenges both at home and away, however, that security organs have shown dedication and commitment in protecting Rwandans.

“I wish to convey to you my appreciation for your dedication and commitment in fulfilling your missions of defending and protecting the people of Rwanda in the year 2021, a period which was characterized by a wide range of challenges at home and abroad,” Kagame said in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

“Despite the challenges which include the COVID pandemic, you continue to meet and exceed expectations with unwavering diligence, selflessness and professionalism. Our nation is proud of you,” the statement adds.

The President, however, reminded security organs to remain vigilant.

“As we begin a new year, I urge you to strive to preserve the values we stand for and uphold the resolute spirit that defines us as Rwandans and as a people. I want you to renew the pledge to the Rwandan flag, and continue to work diligently to fully deserve the trust placed in you by our people and our allies,” he added.

Deployment and Foreign relations

The Commander in Chief categorically appreciates the results displayed by troops deployed abroad.

“I take this opportunity to express specific appreciations to those serving abroad both through bilateral arrangement or peacekeeping missions. Being far from your loved ones, especially during the festive season is a special way of expressing your commitment to sacrifice peace and stability on your commitment to sacrifice peace and stability on our continent and beyond. The whole nation is graceful for your service.”

In July, more than 1,000 Rwandan troops were sent to fight Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.

Since the deployment in Mozambique, RDF has eliminated Islamic insurgents from their key territories.

Regarding activities of peacekeeping missions, Rwanda has three battalions and a Level II Hospital deployed under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, after an additional deployment of an Infantry Battalion of 750 military personnel in August.

This time Kagame did not rather talk about anything regarding the frosty relations between Rwanda and Uganda.