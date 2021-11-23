National
Rwanda Hosts Summit With Officers Of Commonwealth – Africa Region
Rwanda is hosting the 17th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) – Africa Region.
The Conference was officially opened at Kigali Convention Centre by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Right Hon. Mukabalisa Donatille.
She said, “this is a great opportunity for the Parliament of Rwanda and the country, in general, to welcome our esteemed colleagues from African Parliaments, members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.”
“We are certainly looking forward to a highly productive couple of days ahead, discussing with our African counterparts on better ways to address our citizens needs and contribute to the fulfilment of their aspirations,” the Speaker added in a statement issued yesterday.
The 17th CSPOC, themed “African Parliaments in the 21st Century” will be focusing on the following topics: – The Presiding Officer in a changing Society: Strategies for floor management of radical dissent and minority Government; – The relevance of Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges: Country experiences; and – Retooling Parliaments for effective and efficient oversight.
Although Parliament, by its nature, is conservative, the destructive impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has created a new normal.
It is therefore imperative for Parliaments across Africa to modify their methods, rules and tools to respond to a radical and fast-changing society.
The following twelve (12) branches are participating at the 17th CSPOC: Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. In addition, Some Nigeria State Assemblies and South Africa Provincial Legislatures will be participating on observer status.
National
Minister Ugirashebuja Heads Rwandan Delegation To Turkey For Interpol General Assembly
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja is in Istanbul, Turkey where he is attending the 89th Interpol General Assembly, which started on Tuesday, November 23.
Minister Ugirashebuja is heading a Rwandan delegation for the three-day General Assembly, which includes the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the Secretary-General for Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Col (rtd) Jeannot K. Ruhunga.
The annual General Assembly for INTERPOL’s supreme governing body comes at the time when the world is faced with the pandemic of COVID-19.
Top on the agenda is, therefore, the ratification of measures taken to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Interpol’s statutory cycle.
More than 2.16 million people have so far succumbed to the pandemic globally, with 1341 deaths registered in Rwanda so far.
The delegates will also look at the Police operations and technology, Interpol strategic framework 2022-2025, and operational and strategic partnerships. It will conclude on November 25, with elections of the new Executive Committee.
Rwanda hosted the 84th Interpol General Assembly in 2015.
Delegates appointed by the governments of member countries, who form the supreme body of Interpol, meet once a year and take all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities.
These decisions are in the form of resolutions.
National
Sexual Violence Survivors From 12 Countries Gather in DRC
More than 20 survivors of conflict-related sexual violence in Africa have convened at a forum in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capitaL Kinshasa to deliberate on possible deterent measures against this crime.
The event titled “It’s Time: Survivors’ Forum on Reparations” aims at providing a platform for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence around the world to share their testimonies, perceptions and thoughts around the issue of reparations and of their participation in the process.
“There is nothing more urgent today in our country, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and others around the world, than to listen to survivors of conflict-related sexual violence,” says Dr. Denis Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize winner, president and co-founder of the Global Fund for Survivors.
Dr.Mukwege added that the forum is a chance to hear them, “Listening to them would be one of the most beautiful forms of recognition that we can offer them.”
Esther Dingemans, Executive Director of the Global Reparations Fund (GSF) added, “Today we want to listen to the victims, the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, especially on reparations issues.”
According to her, reparation is currently a right for survivors, recognized at different levels, national, international, but in reality they do not receive it. And one of the GSF’s missions is to change that reality. This involves advocacy with states (which must take responsibility), but also through real work with survivors so that they can speak out on silent issues such as conflict-related violence. “It helps governments listen to them and realize that it is very urgent that victims receive redress. ”
Around 80 participants are expected around the survivors, including representatives of the international community, United Nations and African Union agencies and bodies, diplomatic missions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, civil society organizations, experts and academics and national and local authorities.
“We expect a lot from African leaders. What still makes me most comfortable is knowing that this activity is organized in Kinshasa. The dual status of President Tshisekedi will allow us to carry out greater advocacy for African presidents to get involved in changing African history. May we be able to leave these cycles of violence, may our populations experience happiness in their territories and may other nations come to experience lasting peace, ” said Christelle Vuanga, national deputy and president of the Gender Commission of the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, this forum which kicked off on November 22, will also enable survivors, activists, experts and other stakeholders to draft the Kinshasa Declaration on the rights of survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.
National
Police Warns Against Vandalism of Public Infrastructure
Separate Rwanda National Police (RNP) operations conducted on Saturday, November 20, in Musanze, Rulindo and Gicumbi districts arrested six people allegedly vandalizing public utilities, including electricity wires, water pipes and metallic covers for water tanks and water drainage manholes.
Benoit Barashukwanubusa, 63 and Vincent Tuyishime, 27, were arrested in Muhoza Sector, Musanze District with rolls of electric wires and cables.
The trio of Seraphin Niyonshuti, Jean Claude Nsabimana, 20 and Jean Paul Twizeyimana, 22, were arrested red handed in Cyamutara Village, Kajevuba Cell, Ntarabana Sector of Rulindo District with combined five metallic covers for water tanks and water drainage manholes.
The metallic covers vandalized and stolen from water points in Karengere Cell of Burega Sector.
According to the suspects, they were going to sell the metallic covers as scraps to one whom they only identified as Peter, operating in Gaseke trading center.
Meanwhile in Gicumbi District, Ernest Habiyaremye was arrested in Gashirwe Village, Gacurabwenge Cell of Byumba Sector after he was found in possession of water pipes which he allegedly buying from vandals.
Habiyambere had set up a hardware where he was selling the water pipes, which he was buying from vandals.
Chief Superintendent (CSP) Francis Muheto, the Northern Region Police Commander (RPC) thanked the residents, who reported the vandalism and supported the police operations to search and arrest the alleged vandals.
“All the suspects were arrested following credible information provided by the public. No one should keep queit about people, who destroy public infrastructures including utilities,” CSP Muheto said.
He further warned dealers in scraps to be vigilant to prevent fueling such destruction of public infrastructure by individual or group suppliers.
The suspects were handed over to RIB for further legal process.
Article 182 of the law relating to offences and penalties in general in Rwanda, “any person, who maliciously demolishes or damages in any way, in whole or in part of construction, building, bridge, dams, water pipes and their routes, railway rails or any other means of communication or electric power infrastructure, wells or any other constructions, which do not belong to him/her, commits an offence.”
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three (3) years and not more than five (5) years with a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million
Minister Ugirashebuja Heads Rwandan Delegation To Turkey For Interpol General Assembly
50 Witnesses To Testify In Muhayimana’s Genocide Case
Rwanda Hosts Summit With Officers Of Commonwealth – Africa Region
Burundi Targets Middle-income Status by 2040
East Africans Focus On Improving Grain Quality
Legal Marriage Only Costs Rwf10,000, Why Pay For Dowry?
Don’t Despise ‘Sumbiligi’, They Are Edible And Cure Malnutrition
PART I: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
Understanding Museveni Through The Byanyimas
Full Interview: President Kagame Talks To Al Jazeera About His Legacy, Opposition, Mozambique, Uganda
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report4 days ago
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Legal Marriage Only Costs Rwf10,000, Why Pay For Dowry?
-
Special Report15 hours ago
Don’t Despise ‘Sumbiligi’, They Are Edible And Cure Malnutrition
-
Politics4 days ago
Problem With “Conflict Minerals” Extraction
-
National2 days ago
Rwanda Fisheries Sector Much Ignored
-
Business4 days ago
KCB To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
-
Special Report2 days ago
PART I: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
-
Opinions4 days ago
When Will Covid-19 Pandemic End?