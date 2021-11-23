Rwanda Hosts Summit With Officers Of Commonwealth – Africa Region

Rwanda is hosting the 17th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) – Africa Region.

The Conference was officially opened at Kigali Convention Centre by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Right Hon. Mukabalisa Donatille.

She said, “this is a great opportunity for the Parliament of Rwanda and the country, in general, to welcome our esteemed colleagues from African Parliaments, members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.”

“We are certainly looking forward to a highly productive couple of days ahead, discussing with our African counterparts on better ways to address our citizens needs and contribute to the fulfilment of their aspirations,” the Speaker added in a statement issued yesterday.

The 17th CSPOC, themed “African Parliaments in the 21st Century” will be focusing on the following topics: – The Presiding Officer in a changing Society: Strategies for floor management of radical dissent and minority Government; – The relevance of Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges: Country experiences; and – Retooling Parliaments for effective and efficient oversight.

Although Parliament, by its nature, is conservative, the destructive impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has created a new normal.

It is therefore imperative for Parliaments across Africa to modify their methods, rules and tools to respond to a radical and fast-changing society.

The following twelve (12) branches are participating at the 17th CSPOC: Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. In addition, Some Nigeria State Assemblies and South Africa Provincial Legislatures will be participating on observer status.