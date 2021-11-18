National
Rwanda Hosts International Symposium On Prevention Of Recruitment, Use Of Children In Conflict Situations
The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security in collaboration with Rwanda Defence Force and University of Rwanda Centre for Conflict Management (UR-CCM) are hosting the third annual Knowledge for Prevention (K4P) international symposium that brings together a global collective of academics, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss the importance of prioritizing children in early warning and early response in conflict situations.
During his welcoming remarks on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, the Commandant of Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College, Brig Gen Didas Ndahiro said that early warning of the recruitment and use of child soldiers remains critical, given the number and intensity of prevailing conflicts.
“Today, the vulnerabilities of children extend beyond the traditional battlefield due to transnational criminal networks that target children in many forms such as child labour, sexual exploitation and indoctrination for terrorist groups. Therefore, there is an urgent need for concerted efforts to end the use of children as soldiers and instruments of conflicts,” said Brig Gen Ndahiro.
Dr Shelly Whitman, Executive Director of The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security said that prevention requires the endorsing nations (to the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the prevention of the Recruitment of Child Soldiers) to understand that taking responsibility at home for prevention of the recruitment and use of children as soldiers is where the battle must begin.
Lt Gen (Rtd) Roméo Dallaire, Founder of the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security who delivered a video message during the opening ceremony, noted that to date, 105 nations have endorsed the Vancouver Principles with Rwanda leading as the first endorsing nation in Africa and implementing across the continent.
Launched in February 2019, the Dallaire Institute’s Knowledge for Prevention (K4P) project has three interrelated areas of focus: develop an early warning system for child soldier recruitment and use; incorporate child centered indicators within broader early warning systems of conflict prevention; and, use the knowledge gained to improve prevention mechanisms to better protect children in conflict environments.
National
Rwanda’s First Lady Commends WHO For Its Efforts Against Cervical Cancer
Rwanda’s First Lady, Mrs Jeannette Kagame, has commended the World Health Organisation (WHO) for it’s outstanding efforts in combating Cervical Cancer.
She also praised the global health institution for combining the fight with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
“Fighting a crisis amidst another crisis is no easy feat,” the First Lady noted and commended the WHO for not pushing women, particularly those from the developing world, to the side as it weathers the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.
The First Lady was speaking at the World Health Organisation 2nd Annual Day of Action for #CervicalCancer Elimination, where she delivered remarks on the mission’s progress to date.
Meanwhile, she also recognised Rwanda’s progress saying that the country has already surpassed the target set by WHO cervical cancer elimination strategy, of having 90% of girls under 15 fully vaccinated for HPV.
In fact, since 2011, Rwanda’s immunization of young girls aged 12 has consistently stood above 90%.
“Mass screenings are essential to our mission; therefore, they should be considered an extension, of the human right to the highest attainable standard of health conducive to living a life in dignity,” Mrs Jeanette Kagame said.
She hoped for an African continent where, these vaccines are produced locally, with the support of our every ally, who she believes shares with Rwanda’s vision of Health autonomy for all nations.
“We owe the family of Henrietta Lacks Family, the faith that the research, that we are indebted to her for, will lead us to a world, with zero cervical cancer fatality,” she said.
National
DR Congo Army Chief Visists Rwanda For Military Talks
The Democratic Republic of Congo Armed Forces (FARDC) Chief of General Staff, Gen Célestin Mbala Munsense is on an official visit to Rwanda.
Today, Gen Mbala Munsense Célestin and his delegation held bilateral discussions with the Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura at RDF Headquarters, Kimihurura.
The discussions centered on the regional security situation and the fight against terrorist groups.
“Our delegation is here to discuss a framework of plans established with our neighboring countries in dealing with terrorist groups and other transnational threats. This conforms with recommendations from the African Union to combine effort in fighting threats that hinder our collective development”. Gen Célestin Mbala Munsense said.
Gen Mbala Munsense added that the discussions also looked at mutual efforts to prevent negative forces operating along our borders in a bid to strengthen our relationships towards the mutual development of our people”.
On recent allegations that M23 elements conducted an attack on DRC territory from Rwanda and Uganda, the FARDC Chief of General Staff, Gen Mbala said: “We have opted to give time to the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) to do its work and give us precisions on the situation.”
National
UGHE’s Hamwe Festival To Address Pandemics, Confinement, And Social Changes
The University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) has announced that their third annual Hamwe Festival will take place virtually November10-14, 2021.
UGHE believes that building bridges across sectors is a necessity, not only to improve access to services and the quality of healthcare delivery around the world but also to eliminate the gap between the most and least disadvantaged.
It is in this spirit that UGHE created the Hamwe Festival, a platform that brings the health sector together with creative industries. This year, the festival will be a hybrid one, taking place in various locations around Kigali, as well as online.
The first edition of the festival, Hamwe 2019, explored a diverse range of possible collaborations between creative industries and health sectors.
The second edition of the festival took place online from November 11th to November 15th, 2020, and discussed Mental Health and Social Justice through the prism of the arts and art-based research, reaching more than 26,000 viewers from all over the world.
For its third edition, Hamwe Festival aims to reflect on the social changes that have occurred since the start of the SRAS-COVID-2 (COVID-19) pandemic in late 2019. In particular, there is going to be reflection on how these changes have affected health and social systems and the inequities within them.
The festival invites artists, scholars, community organizers, and health professionals to reflect on how COVID-19 interacted with diverse but linked issues such as family structure, elderly care, healthcare financing, community solidarity, taxation, migration, mental health, climate change, biodiversity as well as the important role of creativity and the arts.
The opening ceremony of the Hamwe Festival will take place on today, Wednesday November 10 at 4:00PM CAT at Kigali Public Library and will feature remarks from representatives from the Government of Rwanda, UGHE Vice Chancellor Prof. Agnes Binagwaho, and Partners In Health (PIH) CEO Dr. Sheila Davis.
The ceremony will also include a preview of the films produced by UGHE for Visualizing the Virus – an international digital project that showcases and investigates the diverse ways in which SARS-Cov2 and the COVID-19 pandemic is visualized and the inequalities it makes visible.
It will also include insightful interviews with artists and a live musical performance.
Hamwe Festival has attracted speakers and artists from 13 countries and will feature a variety of sessions through the course of the 5-day event, including panel discussions, presentations from health professionals, lively and engaging performances from artists from around the world, film screenings, a short story contest, and curated exhibitions.
For the second year in a row, Hamwe Festival is partnering with WellcomeTrust, the independent global charitable foundation, as part of Mindscapes, their international cultural programme about mental health.
Wellcome supports scientists, takes on big health challenges, campaigns for better science & helps everyone get involved in research.
Hamwe Festival embodies these values through the provision of a creative outlet where implementors and artists discuss better, more innovative ways to improve health care through the arts.
Hamwe Festival believes that including artists in the design and implementation of more health programs can be a catalyst for action against seemingly intractable health challenges and looks forward to continuing to build this platform to encourage more collaboration and innovation.
