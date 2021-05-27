Rwanda Holds Food Systems Summit Dialogue

Rwanda on Thursday joined other states in holding a sustainable food systems dialogue to deliberate on new actions that aim at transforming the way the world produces and consumes food.

According to the United Nations, this dialogue is guided by five Action Tracks; Ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, Shifting to sustainable consumption patterns, Boosting nature-positive production, and Advancing equitable livelihoods and Build resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress.

Rwandan Youth are being mobilised to this dialogue on sustainable food systems that avail healthy and enough food.

“This dialogue will review the contribution and perspective of youth on healthy and sustainable food systems that avail healthy and enough food. We will hear from youth from different youth organizations and individual youth farmers in Rwanda,” according to Rwanda Youth in Agribusiness Forum (RYAF).

For Rwanda this dialogue is being held under the theme; “Youth and Healthy Food: Youth Driving access to safe and nutritious food from farm to fork.”

Senior UN officials affirm that young people are taking a leading role in shaping fair and equitable food systems around the world.

Janya Green from the United States is a youth co-chair on Action Track 1, which covers ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all.

“As you all know, hunger worldwide is a huge problem. The number of undernourished people continued to increase in 2019. Even before taking Covid-19 into account, hunger was predicted to rise. If we do not reverse these current trends, the SDG zero-hunger target will not be met,” she warned.

Agnes Kalibata, the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy to the Food Systems Summit, stressed that it would be impossible to hold the event without engaging with youth.

Kalibata, who is from Rwanda, recalled that young people make up 77 per cent of the total population in Africa, and around 50 per cent of the global population.

“This is about the future”, she said. “The future is youth. The future of our world is our youth.”