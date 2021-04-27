National
Rwanda Hailed For Pivotal Role In Fixing Refugee Problems
Filippo Grandi the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is confident that Rwanda could play a vital role in helping fix refugee problems.
“Thanks to Rwanda, we can evacuate refugees from Libya through the Emergency Transit Mechanism and seek solutions for them. Some have been on the move for years. Many have suffered terrible abuse along the way, or in Libyan detention centres. Now a better future awaits them,” he said via his official twitter handle.
He made the remarks during a three-day visit to Rwanda. Grandi went to the Emergency Transit Mechanism in Nyamata, Bugesera district and met with refugees, who described their journeys and how life has been in the Rwandan facility.
“I spoke to some unaccompanied teenagers; I spoke to a family from Somalia. Many of them have harrowing stories of abuse and torture, even of long detention and uncertainty, of despair, and this is a time when they can also try to overcome some of that trauma,” Grandi said.
Grandi praised Rwanda for welcoming refugees and asylum-seekers being evacuated from Libya, for their continued solidarity and generosity, giving hope to vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees in Africa in dire need of protection and safety.
“It was President Kagame’s initiative to launch the ETM in Rwanda a few years ago, and of course we will continue to need this mechanism as long as the situation in Libya continues to be as difficult as it is now.”
Grandi also met with President Paul Kagame in the capital Kigali at Village Urugwiro where the two held talks; ” A really good discussion today with President Kagame on how to overcome challenges and embrace opportunities.”
“The regional context is difficult but I am glad we can count on Rwanda’s leadership in solving refugee problems through voluntary repatriation or local integration,” Grandi said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Grandi honoured victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi. He said, ” I paid my respects at the Genocide Memorial Center in Nyamata, Rwanda. Words fail. At least, never again.”
National
Migrants At Sea Have Right To Aid – Pope Says
Pope Francis has said that Migrants at sea should never be denied aid.
The pontiff made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square for the recitation of the Regina Coeli prayer.
Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the tragic loss of lives, once again, in the Mediterranean sea. We ought to be ashamed, said the Pope, remembering the 130 victims.
Pope Francis assured of his closeness to those people who “for two whole days begged in vain for help. Help that never came”.
They are people, said the Pope. Human lives.
The Pope then asked that everyone question themselves “about this umpteenth tragedy”.
It is a moment of shame, continued the Pope, “We pray for these brothers and sisters, and for so many who continue to die on these dramatic journeys. We also pray for those who can help but prefer to look the other way. We pray in silence…”
National
Burundi’s Major General Ndayirukiye Dies In Prison
Reliable sources have confirmed that Major General Cyrille Ndayirukiye, a Former Defence Minister in neighbouring Burundi has died in Prison.
The General has been languishing at Gitega prison where he had been detained since May 2015.
According to this witness, moments before his death, “He was hanging out some laundry he had just washed himself when he got dizzy. But he didn’t fall, a fellow prisoner was able to support him. “
“One side of his body was paralyzed. He won’t get up. He died between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. He may have had “extreme anointing from a priest,” according to a reliable source.
Born in Kiganda on July 8, 1954 (Muramvya), Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye is from the 10th promotion of ISCAM, the Institute of Military Cadres. Commander of the Bururi military training centre from 1985 to 1986, he was also commander of the 4th military region.
Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye was alternately Minister of Defense before being Military Attaché for the Burundi embassy in Belgium and Ethiopia. In Brussels, he trained in International Trade Management.
From 2000 to 2002, Ndayirukiye was appointed Minister of National Defense. After his two years in government, Maj. Gen.Ndayirukiye was appointed director of Easbricom, a coordination mechanism for the East Africa standby brigade, created in March 2007.
In April 2009, he was appointed Military attaché for the Embassy of Burundi in Tripoli.
Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye was in 2013 commander of the East African Stand By Force (EASF) bringing together soldiers, police and civilians from countries in East Africa and the Indian Ocean including the Comoros Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Seychelles Islands, Somalia, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.
By ministerial order of June 4, 2014, Major General Cyrille Ndayirukiye was appointed Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs, in charge of diplomatic affairs.
In January 2016, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and banned from holding public office for 10 years following the failed coup attempt of May 2015.
National
US President Recognises 1915 Massacres As Armenian Genocide
US President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that is set to infuriate Turkey and potentially further damage frayed ties between the two NATO allies.
The largely symbolic move, breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House, will likely to be celebrated by the Armenian diaspora in the United States, but comes at a time when Ankara and Washington have deep policy disagreements over a host of issues.
“The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a statement.
“Over the decades Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history … We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated,” he said.
For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide stalled in the US Congress and US presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara.
Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.
“We have lived together in peace in this land for centuries, we find peace under the shadow of our crescent and star flag,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in response to the announcement.
“Being politicized by third parties and turning it into an intervention tool against our country has not helped anyone,” he continued, referring to Biden’s statement.
“I believe that it is a great injustice for the new generations to build on the pain of the past.” Erdogan went on to say that “Turks and Armenians, we now need to show that we have reached the maturity to overcome all obstacles together.”
Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday the United States should look to its own past in response to Biden’s announcement.
“We strongly condemn and reject the US President’s remarks which only repeat the accusations of those whose sole agenda is enmity towards our country,” Kalin said on Twitter.
“We advise the US President to look at (his country’s) own past and present.”
Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia, especially after events that took place in the region last year when a war in Nagorno-Karabakh broke out.
“Armenians all over the world met with great enthusiasm and welcomed recognition of genocide,” Pashinyan said in the letter to Biden published on his website.
Second-hand Cars Prices Shoot Up 29%
Rwanda Showcases e-Mobility Technology
Rwanda Hailed For Pivotal Role In Fixing Refugee Problems
Chad’s New Military Ruler Appoints Cousin As Chief of Staff
Rwandans, Ugandans, Kenyans Battle For Actor Daniel Kaluuya
DRC’s Prime Minister Rejects Integration Of Rebels Into Army, Police
Rwanda Showcases e-Mobility Technology
Manchester City Wins Carabao Cup For Fourth Year in Row
Congo Airways, Kenya Airways Sign Code Sharing Deal
Air Tanzania Given Relief Package To Fix Debts & Loses
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abarundi 159 Babaga Mu Rwanda Batahukanye N’Umuyobozi Wa UNHCR
- SKOL Yivanye Mu Baterankunga Ba Tour Du Rwanda 2021
- Imodoka Zikoresha Amashanyarazi Zizifashishwa Muri CHOGM 2021
- Muri Tchad Hadutse Imyigarambyo Yamagana Minisitiri W’Intebe Mushya
- Mu Kigo Cya Gako ‘Officer Cadets’ Ba RDF Batozwa Bate?
- U Bushinwa Ntibushaka Gutangwa Ku Mutungo Wa Libya
- Umuntu Ubana N’Umunywi W’Itabi Arugarijwe!
- Polisi Yafashe Abasore Babiri Bakekwaho Gukwirakwiza Amafaranga Y’Amiganano
- Koperative ‘Ubumwe’ Yagaruriye Icyizere Impunzi Z’Abarundi N’Abaturiye Inkambi I Mahama
- Hari Abajenerali Bashaka Guhirika Macron
Trending
-
Environment2 days ago
Tanzania Returns To Normal After Cyclone Jobo Scare Fades
-
Politics14 hours ago
DRC’s Prime Minister Rejects Integration Of Rebels Into Army, Police
-
Tech5 days ago
800 Chinese Companies To Invest In Tanzania
-
National2 days ago
Burundi’s Major General Ndayirukiye Dies In Prison
-
National4 days ago
Rwandan’s Wake Up To Umuganda Day
-
National4 days ago
Karongi Farmers Urged to Tap Into Strawberry Production
-
Politics5 days ago
Ethiopia Declines Call To Tripartite Meeting On Dam Deadlock
-
Environment4 days ago
Israel Embassy In Rwanda Joins The World To Celebrate Earth Day