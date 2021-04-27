Rwanda Hailed For Pivotal Role In Fixing Refugee Problems

Filippo Grandi the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is confident that Rwanda could play a vital role in helping fix refugee problems.

“Thanks to Rwanda, we can evacuate refugees from Libya through the Emergency Transit Mechanism and seek solutions for them. Some have been on the move for years. Many have suffered terrible abuse along the way, or in Libyan detention centres. Now a better future awaits them,” he said via his official twitter handle.

He made the remarks during a three-day visit to Rwanda. Grandi went to the Emergency Transit Mechanism in Nyamata, Bugesera district and met with refugees, who described their journeys and how life has been in the Rwandan facility.

“I spoke to some unaccompanied teenagers; I spoke to a family from Somalia. Many of them have harrowing stories of abuse and torture, even of long detention and uncertainty, of despair, and this is a time when they can also try to overcome some of that trauma,” Grandi said.

Grandi praised Rwanda for welcoming refugees and asylum-seekers being evacuated from Libya, for their continued solidarity and generosity, giving hope to vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees in Africa in dire need of protection and safety.

(L) Filippo Grandi the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro

“It was President Kagame’s initiative to launch the ETM in Rwanda a few years ago, and of course we will continue to need this mechanism as long as the situation in Libya continues to be as difficult as it is now.”

Grandi also met with President Paul Kagame in the capital Kigali at Village Urugwiro where the two held talks; ” A really good discussion today with President Kagame on how to overcome challenges and embrace opportunities.”

“The regional context is difficult but I am glad we can count on Rwanda’s leadership in solving refugee problems through voluntary repatriation or local integration,” Grandi said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Grandi honoured victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi. He said, ” I paid my respects at the Genocide Memorial Center in Nyamata, Rwanda. Words fail. At least, never again.”