Rwanda, France’s TotalEnergies Sign Historic Deal

TotalEnergies and Rwanda Development Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop collaboration on projects related to energies.

The signing was witnessed by President Paul Kagame.

The scope of the agreement covers energy products distribution (including LPG, and electric charging), supply of LPG as a substitute for burning biomass, renewable hydro-electricity generation, development of power storage solutions for the electrical network, development of Natural Based Solution for carbon storage, and implementation of education and training programs on new energies and the energy transition.

TotalEnergies also announced the incorporation of a local branch TotalEnergies Marketing Rwanda Ltd, and the opening of a permanent representation office in Kigali.

“This collaboration agreement illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to deploying its multi- energy strategy in Africa, particularly in Rwanda, a country with a booming economy”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of TotalEnergies.

“We are pleased to seize this opportunity to work together with Rwanda and contribute to the development of its energy sector, in line with TotalEnergies’ ambition to become a global multi energy company.”

Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Boardo said that the collaboration with TotalEnergies in the energy sector, particularly the investment they will make in clean energy storage, distribution, partnerships with our private sector companies in Rwanda and beyond, is timely for a country that puts the environment at the heart of its development strategies.

“Additionally, the skills transfer in critical areas such as renewable energies and energy transition will undoubtedly contribute to the development of local expertise in the energy sector,” she said.