Rwanda, France Exceptional Moment After 10 Years

French President Emmanuel Macron is in Rwanda for an official visit with the ambition to normalize relations that had been poisoned for more than a quarter of a century by France’s role in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

According to President Paul Kagame the two countries now have the opportunity “to” create a good relationship”.

“This morning at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron who is in Rwanda on a two-day official visit,” The Rwandan Presidency twitted early Thursday.

Gabriel Attal French government spokesperson said shortly before this official visit that, President Macron’s trip to Kigali, “is proof that the will of the President of the Republic to look at our history, our past, face to face and in complete transparency is the best way to move forward.”

According to the French presidency, this visit should mark the “final stage of normalization of relations.”

Rwanda severed diplomatic relations with France in 2006 following the issue by Judge Bruguière of nine arrest warrants against Rwandan officials in the case of the attack on the aircraft of President Juvénal Habyarimana in April 1994.

Later the Rwandan government decided to restore diplomatic relations with France on 29 November 2009 during a phase between 2008 and 2011 of closer ties.

That involved a visit by President Sarkozy to Kigali in 2010, and a return visit by the Rwandan President in 2011. However, there was no visit between 2012 and 2018.

President Kagame of Rwanda has made several visits to France since 2018, in a context of a strengthened bilateral relationship. France has, however, not had an accredited ambassador in Kigali since October 2015.

This trip according to political analysts could have been the climax of behind the curtains interactions between the two governments and most possibly lubricated by Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) whose secretary general is a seasoned Rwandan diplomat.

Louise Mushikiwabo a Rwandan was on 12 October 2018 elected the fourth Secretary General of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

The organisation has 54 full members, 7 associate and 27 observer states. In 32 of these countries, French language has the status of an official language or the second official language.

The combined population of countries involved in the OIF is 900 million, of which 274 million are French speaking.

The countries involved in the OIF are spread across the five continents. It should be noted, that more than one third of the UN Member states are members of this organisation.